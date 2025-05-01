Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
PFT Clips
How will Browns manage crowded QB room?
Jets QB Travis retires due to leg injury
How can NFL fix draft prank call problem?
Other PFT Content
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
Michael David Smith
,
Michael David Smith
,
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
PFT
Rumor Mill
Teams
Teams
Arizona Cardinals
Atlanta Falcons
Baltimore Ravens
Buffalo Bills
Carolina Panthers
Chicago Bears
Cincinnati Bengals
Cleveland Browns
Dallas Cowboys
Denver Broncos
Detroit Lions
Green Bay Packers
Houston Texans
Indianapolis Colts
Jacksonville Jaguars
Kansas City Chiefs
Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Rams
Miami Dolphins
New England Patriots
New Orleans Saints
New York Giants
New York Jets
Minnesota Vikings
Philadelphia Eagles
Pittsburgh Steelers
San Francisco 49ers
Seattle Seahawks
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tennessee Titans
Washington Commanders
Watch
Podcasts
Podcasts
PFT Live
More Sports
More Sports
NFL
Fantasy Sports
MLB
NBA
NHL
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
Peacock
Search Query
Submit Search
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
PFT Clips
How will Browns manage crowded QB room?
Jets QB Travis retires due to leg injury
How can NFL fix draft prank call problem?
Other PFT Content
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
Michael David Smith
,
Michael David Smith
,
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
PFT
Rumor Mill
Teams
Arizona Cardinals
Atlanta Falcons
Baltimore Ravens
Buffalo Bills
Carolina Panthers
Chicago Bears
Cincinnati Bengals
Cleveland Browns
Dallas Cowboys
Denver Broncos
Detroit Lions
Green Bay Packers
Houston Texans
Indianapolis Colts
Jacksonville Jaguars
Kansas City Chiefs
Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Rams
Miami Dolphins
New England Patriots
New Orleans Saints
New York Giants
New York Jets
Minnesota Vikings
Philadelphia Eagles
Pittsburgh Steelers
San Francisco 49ers
Seattle Seahawks
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tennessee Titans
Washington Commanders
Watch
Podcasts
PFT Live
More Sports
NFL
Fantasy Sports
MLB
NBA
NHL
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
How will Browns manage crowded QB room?
May 1, 2025 10:39 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss the Browns' quarterback situation after drafting both Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders, questioning what the team will do at signal caller going forward.
Related Videos
01:49
Jets QB Travis retires due to leg injury
10:41
How can NFL fix draft prank call problem?
03:59
Ravens decline Linderbaum’s fifth-year option
11:05
Analyzing why NFL draft is so difficult for teams
05:04
What does Bucs’ Egbuka pick say about Godwin?
09:08
Scale of 1 to 10: Rookie landing spots
06:38
Examining NFL’s role in Sanders prank call
11:26
Why did Ulbrich have Sanders’ phone number?
02:18
Longshots to win NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year
02:09
‘Not crazy’ for NYG roster to have Wilson, Winston
06:52
How will Browns navigate crowded QB room?
06:23
NFL fines Falcons, Ulbrich over Sanders prank call
02:04
Inside the 2026 Defensive Rookie of the Year odds
06:55
Bills GM Beane on the defensive after draft
04:57
Will Prescott erase Cowboys’ issues in 2025?
05:43
Belichick’s girlfriend posts book promotion email
02:17
Arch Manning favored to go No. 1 in 2026 NFL Draft
01:43
Eli Manning reportedly seeks NYG minority interest
14:47
Biggest questions remaining after NFL draft
07:30
Falcons are being ‘patient’ with Cousins’ contract
08:25
McCarthy ‘looking like an NFL QB’ after recovery
02:14
Florio: ‘Inexcusable’ how Cowboys do business
10:01
McCarthy knows he’s ‘ready to start’ in Minnesota
07:18
How Cowboys could still address WR need
08:21
How Ward will fit into Callahan’s offense
08:26
Ward’s leadership must shine through dysfunction
03:37
Titans are not naming Ward starter over Levis
03:47
Giants, Eagles among 2025 NFL Draft winners
06:02
Hunter to JAX, Campbell to NE top best draft fits
09:54
Sanders should not have turned down interviews
Latest Clips
01:10
Top 20 PL goals ever: No. 3 Di Canio, West Ham
09:09
Previewing NCAA Division I men’s golf regionals
11:29
Highlights: PGA Professional Championship, Round 4
01:28
Reds’ Marte flashing long-awaited fantasy upside
01:20
Buy low on Twins’ 3B Lewis ahead of IL return
01:39
Managers have ‘nothing to worry about’ with deGrom
07:30
Massa: ‘Real pressure starts’ at CJ Cup
04:05
Expectations for Scheffler at CJ Cup Byron Nelson
01:35
Which quarterback boosts Saints’ fantasy appeal?
06:37
Can Spieth reclaim his competitive relevancy?
07:36
Will Scheffler contain emotion at TPC Craig Ranch?
10:35
Cunningham could vault to stardom eliminating NYK
01:37
Darnold to take ’90 percent’ of snaps for Seahawks
01:06
Bech should ‘immediately’ help Raiders offense
03:06
Gerard wins gold in snowboard slopestyle in 2018
01:10
No. 18 at CJ Cup Byron Nelson could see low scores
08:37
Battle-tested Ole Miss is Tallahassee No. 1 seed
10:13
Giannis reacted with ‘class’ after confrontation
03:48
Clinard’s Tigers ready to roll at Auburn Regional
19:44
Barkley lauds Giannis’ restraint after elimination
03:31
Ever Wonder: How is a Supercross track built?
01:50
Bet on Jaeger, Knapp as CJ Cup first-round leader
01:52
Target Randle, fade Doncic in Game 5 prop markets
01:37
Post, Eason highlight GSW-HOU Game 5 props
02:02
Best bets for Cavaliers vs. Pacers series
01:56
Clippers-Nuggets Game 6 point total feels light
13:41
Sanders shows why draft process is vital for QBs
10:32
UNC’s brand ‘at stake’ amid Belichick drama
01:27
‘Surprised’ Morikawa opted for caddie change
08:18
Highlights: PGA Professional Championship, Round 3
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue