Murray 'by far the most appealing' QB option in FA

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SX 2026 Rd 08 Daytona 450 Dylan Ferrandis opening ceremonies.jpg
Dylan Ferrandis will skip SuperMotocross Round 9 with a hyperextended thumb
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Jordan Stolz
Jordan Stolz in 2nd place after World Sprint Speed Skating Championships day 1
SX 2026 Rd 08 Daytona 250 Drew Adams with fans.jpg
Drew Adams to miss Indianapolis Supercross with thumb injury suffered in Daytona
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_enjoy_cade_cv2_260305.jpg
Take the over total points on Cunningham, Sheppard
nbc_ffhh_mikevans_260305.jpg
Will the Buccaneers move on from Evans?
nbc_ffhh_vikingsqb_260305.jpg
Murray, Rodgers ‘on the list’ to replace McCarthy

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SX 2026 Rd 08 Daytona 450 Dylan Ferrandis opening ceremonies.jpg
Dylan Ferrandis will skip SuperMotocross Round 9 with a hyperextended thumb
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Jordan Stolz
Jordan Stolz in 2nd place after World Sprint Speed Skating Championships day 1
SX 2026 Rd 08 Daytona 250 Drew Adams with fans.jpg
Drew Adams to miss Indianapolis Supercross with thumb injury suffered in Daytona
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_enjoy_cade_cv2_260305.jpg
Take the over total points on Cunningham, Sheppard
nbc_ffhh_mikevans_260305.jpg
Will the Buccaneers move on from Evans?
nbc_ffhh_vikingsqb_260305.jpg
Murray, Rodgers ‘on the list’ to replace McCarthy

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Murray 'by far the most appealing' QB option in FA

March 5, 2026 02:28 PM
Jay Croucher, Connor Rogers, and Matthew Berry believe Kyler Murray will attract a lot of attention in free agency as het gets set to be released from the Arizona Cardinals next week.

Related Videos

nbc_ffhh_mikevans_260305.jpg
04:15
Will the Buccaneers move on from Evans?
nbc_ffhh_vikingsqb_260305.jpg
06:36
Murray, Rodgers ‘on the list’ to replace McCarthy
GettyImages-2244866621.jpg
02:36
Vikings, Jets early favorites to land Kyler Murray
nbc_ffhh_combinewinners_260305.jpg
06:50
Love among biggest 2026 NFL Combine winners
nbc_ffhh_davidmontgomeryoutlook_260305.jpg
03:08
Projecting Montgomery’s fantasy impact with Texans
nbc_ffhh_willis_260305.jpg
05:27
Cardinals would be a ‘dream situation’ for Willis
nbc_ffhh_carr_260305.jpg
09:01
Which teams would want Carr if he’s available?
nbc_ffhh_terrymclaurin_260305.jpg
04:14
Berry: McLaurin ‘likely’ in last year with WAS
nbc_ffhh_djmoore_260305.jpg
09:23
Bills get ‘desperately-needed upgrade’ with Moore
DJMooreTradeMPX.jpg
07:50
Inside Bills reportedly trading for Moore
nbc_roto_nfln2overalldp_260305.jpg
02:47
Examining odds for No. 2 overall pick in NFL draft
nbc_pft_maxxcrosbyv2_260305.jpg
10:52
Inside growing frustration between Crosby and LVR
GettyImages-2259903705.jpg
03:45
Report: Patriots will release Diggs
GettyImages-2259537876.jpg
03:58
Prescott: 2026 is year Cowboys ‘make a big jump’
nbc_pft_kylermurray_260305.jpg
02:04
A’s open to Murray exploring return to baseball
aaronrodgers.jpg
06:44
Analyzing ‘weird vibes’ between Rodgers, Steelers
nbc_pft_rodgersprivacy_260305.jpg
08:50
Unpacking Rodgers’ desire for privacy
patrickmahomes.jpg
06:46
How quickly can Chiefs retool and contend?
nbc_pft_rodgersondecision_260305.jpg
08:15
Rodgers has ‘no deadline set’ from Steelers
nbc_pft_rams_overall_pick_260305.jpg
06:35
Rams continue to give up first round picks
nbc_pft_rodgers_options_260305.jpg
12:08
Rodgers undecided on whether he will play in 2026
nbc_pft_ramstoomuch_260305.jpg
02:57
Did the Rams give up too much for McDuffie?
nbc_pft_trentmcduffie_260305.jpg
11:34
Rams take big swing with trade for McDuffie
nbc_pft_globaleexpansion_260305.jpg
03:20
Unpacking the NFL’s effort to expand globally
nbc_roto_danieljones_260304.jpg
01:32
Will Jones and Pierce stay in Indy?
nbc_roto_kennethwalkeriii_260304.jpg
01:48
Seahawks don’t franchise tag Walker
nbc_csu_hiddengems_260304.jpg
07:08
Gainwell, Shaheed among hidden gems in free agency
nbc_csu_bestfreeagents_260304.jpg
05:23
Debating best offensive, defensive free agents
nbc_pft_trentmcduffietrade_260304.jpg
03:21
Rams reportedly acquire McDuffie in ‘big move’
nbc_brunchint_lstoryint_260304.jpg
04:13
Sports Power Brunch celebrating women in sports

Latest Clips

nbc_enjoy_cade_cv2_260305.jpg
04:18
Take the over total points on Cunningham, Sheppard
nbc_dps_michaelsilverinterview_260305.jpg
10:13
Silver: ‘Makes sense’ for Raiders to trade Crosby
nbc_roto_outfieldsleepers_260305.jpg
03:11
Langford, Rooker can pay off big-time in fantasy
nbc_enjoy_green_260305.jpg
05:18
Did Green taint his legacy with off-court projects
nbc_wnba_seg2_260305.jpg
19:59
WNBPA clarifies why strike is still on the table
nbc_roto_outfieldtopranked_260305.jpg
02:27
Evaluating the top fantasy baseball outfielders
nbc_wnba_seg1_260305.jpg
14:07
Mist’ Breanna Stewart ‘best’ player at Unrivaled
nbc_enjoy_kyle_lowry_260305.jpg
10:00
Will Lowry go down as best Raptors player ever?
nbc_enjoy_dwayne_wade_260305.jpg
10:01
Is Wade one of most underrated players of all time
JaylenBrownMPX3-5.jpg
06:33
What makes Brown one of likable players off court
LameloEnjoyMPX3-5.jpg
09:58
LaMelo’s ‘transition’ in his game a factor for CHA
nbc_roto_almanageroty_260305.jpg
02:26
Who’s the best bet to win AL Manager of the Year?
nbc_roto_nlmanageroty_260305.jpg
02:07
Analyzing odds for NL Manager of the Year
nbc_nba_mannixhornets_260304.jpg
08:02
Mannix: Hornets have foundation to be really good
nbc_nba_holidaycomp_260304.jpg
01:54
Highlights: Holiday buries the Grizzlies
nbc_cbb_mckeown_260304.jpg
01:20
NU’s McKeown retires after 40 seasons as a HC
nbc_cbb_oreintv_260304.jpg
01:22
Graves: Oregon needs to learn to knock teams out
nbc_cbb_purore_260304.jpg
04:54
Highlights: Oregon works Purdue in Indy
nbc_mcbb_villvdep_total_260304.jpg
08:25
Highlights: Villanova sweeps series vs. DePaul
nbc_cbb_osuvpsu_260304.jpg
03:51
Highlights: Ohio State destroys Penn State
nbc_mcbb_marqvprov_260304.jpg
04:27
Highlights: Marquette romps over Providence
nbc_soccer_uswcan_260304.jpg
07:50
Highlights: USWNT v. Canada (En Español)
nbc_wcbb_wisconsinillinoishl_260304.jpg
05:24
Highlights: Illinois runs away from Wisconsin
nbc_wcbb_greenpostgameintv_260304.jpg
01:08
Green: Illinois made big-time plays vs. Wisconsin
nbc_soccer_uswgoalone_260304.jpg
01:20
Sentnor knocks in USWNT’s first goal vs. Canada
Screenshot_2026-03-04_202629.jpg
02:47
Hurzeler criticizes Arsenal for time wasting
nbc_pl_carrick_260304.jpg
03:04
Carrick ‘bitterly disappointed’ after loss
nbc_pl_plupdate_260304.jpg
15:13
PL Update: Pedro’s hat-trick elevates Chelsea
nbc_pl_osula_260304.jpg
02:40
Osula on match-winning goal: ‘Best feeling ever’
nbc_wcbb_iuvneb_2600304.jpg
05:17
Highlights: Indiana rallies to beat Nebraska