Xfinity starting lineup at Texas: Austin Hill will start on pole after NASCAR qualifying canceled

Austin Hill will start on the pole for Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Texas Motor Speedway after rain canceled Friday’s practice and qualifying sessions.

Wet spots remained on the track Friday when NASCAR canceled qualifying, as series officials needed to begin preparations for Friday night’s Craftsman Truck Series race.

The lineup was set by the NASCAR metric, which is based 70% off the previous race finish by the car owner and 30% by the owner’s points position in the standings.

Hill will be joined on the front row by Justin Allgaier. Jesse Love will start third, Jeb Burton will start fourth and Harrison Burton will start fifth.

Kyle Larson, driving in place of the injured Connor Zilisch, will start 20th in the 38-car field. Zilisch is sitting out this weekend as he recovers from a lower back injury suffered in a last-lap crash last weekend at Talladega.

The green flag is scheduled to wave at 2:05 p.m. ET Saturday on the CW Network.