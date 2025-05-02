 Skip navigation
Top News

TOPSHOT-ATHLETICS-OLY-PARIS-2024
Masai Russell runs second-fastest 100m hurdles in history at Grand Slam Track
SX 2025 Rd 06 Detroit Kevin Moranz.JPG
Kevin Moranz wins 2025 PulpMX Yamaha Privateer Challenge
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
World Aquatics Swimming Championships (25m) 2024 - Day 4
Gretchen Walsh breaks American record, is second-fastest woman in history in 50m butterfly

Top Clips

oly_sww200bk_smithwins_250502.jpg
Smith bests McIntosh in 200m backstroke
oly_sww50bu_walshwins_250502.jpg
Walsh breaks OWN American record in 50m butterfly
nbc_horse_kentuckyoakstrophy_250502.jpg
2025 Kentucky Oaks trophy presentation

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Xfinity starting lineup at Texas: Austin Hill will start on pole after NASCAR qualifying canceled

  
Published May 2, 2025 06:58 PM

Austin Hill will start on the pole for Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Texas Motor Speedway after rain canceled Friday’s practice and qualifying sessions.

Wet spots remained on the track Friday when NASCAR canceled qualifying, as series officials needed to begin preparations for Friday night’s Craftsman Truck Series race.

MORE: Xfinity starting lineup

The lineup was set by the NASCAR metric, which is based 70% off the previous race finish by the car owner and 30% by the owner’s points position in the standings.

Hill will be joined on the front row by Justin Allgaier. Jesse Love will start third, Jeb Burton will start fourth and Harrison Burton will start fifth.

Kyle Larson, driving in place of the injured Connor Zilisch, will start 20th in the 38-car field. Zilisch is sitting out this weekend as he recovers from a lower back injury suffered in a last-lap crash last weekend at Talladega.

The green flag is scheduled to wave at 2:05 p.m. ET Saturday on the CW Network.