Josh Manson signs 2-year contract with Colorado Avalanche after injury-plagued season

DENVER — Josh Manson has signed a two-year contract with the Colorado Avalanche after missing nearly half the regular season with injuries.

The 33-year-old defenseman was limited to 48 regular-season games in his fourth year with the Avalanche. He had a goal and 14 assists. He returned for the playoffs and had two goals and an assist in seven games.

Manson, who has one season remaining on a four-year contract he signed with Colorado in 2022, could have become an unrestricted free agent after next season.

Manson has 39 goals and 131 assists in in 626 regular-season games for the Anaheim Ducks and Avalanche, and seven goals and 14 assists in 65 playoff games.

The Avs announced Manson’s signing on Thursday. Terms were not released.