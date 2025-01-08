Tottenham 1-0 Liverpool: Bergvall’s late winner puts Spurs ahead in League Cup semifinal

Tottenham’s winless run is over and Ange Postecoglou’s side is halfway to the League Cup final after Lucas Bergvall scored his first goal for the club to secure a late 1-0 first-leg victory on Wednesday.

ARSENAL 0-2 NEWCASTLE: Magnificent Magpies lead in League Cup semifinal

Spurs had been winless (four games) since beating Manchester United in the last round of the League Cup, and it looked like they were headed for an underwhelming home draw with the Premier League leaders — especially after Dominic Solanke had a goal ruled out for offside with 15 minutes left to play. Unlucky as Tottenham were to not be a goal (or two) ahead by that point, they simply continued to attack and press the issue at every chance, and it paid off in a big way.

Solanke got on the end of a long ball over the top, held it up and laid it off to the on-rushing Bergvall near the top of the box. Bergvall hammered it low and hard, first time and just inside Alisson’s near post.

At least something good has come from Spurs’ terrible run

As Spurs’ injury crisis has continued into the new year, the 18-year-old has taken his opportunity and grown by leaps and bounds in recent weeks, first as an impact sub off the bench and now in back-to-back starts against Newcastle and Liverpool, earning rave reviews in both. The same can be said for another 18-year-old, Archie Gray, but tenfold. Gray has started at center back and played every minute of Tottenham’s last eight games (all competitions) and is starting to look like a seasoned vet at a new position he only picked up a month ago. Djed Spence has been a revelation and an emerging first-teamer only after Postecoglou was forced to play him because there was no one else. Goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky signed on Monday, and made his debut and kept a clean sheet against Liverpool in a semifinal on Wednesday. Not nearly enough has been said about Postecoglou’s ability to keep the locker room together without even a whiff of trouble despite winning just two of 11 games and slipping to 12th in the Premier League table. It’s not hard to see how the second half of the season could really come together for Spurs once some injured players return and one or two more January signings hit the ground running.

Rodrigo Bentancur conscious, talking after being stretchered off

We can confirm Rodrigo is conscious, talking and will go to hospital for further checks. — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 8, 2025

Player ratings - Tottenham vs Liverpool

What’s next?

Liverpool vs Accrington — Saturday, 7:15 am ET (FA Cup)

Tamworth vs Tottenham — Sunday, 7:30 am ET

Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool — Tuesday, Jan. 14, 3 pm ET (next PL fixture)

Arsenal vs Tottenham — Wednesday, Jan. 15, 3 pm ET

Liverpool vs Tottenham — Thursday, Feb. 6, 3 pm ET (second leg)

Tottenham vs Liverpool live updates - by Andy Edwards

Tottenham vs Liverpool final score: 1-0

Goalscorers: Lucas Bergvall (86')

GOAL! Bergvall hammers home Solanke’s lay-off seconds after avoiding sending-off (86')

What a time to score your first goal for the club!



Lucas Bergvall makes Liverpool pay with a fine finish 😤 pic.twitter.com/0BS9A8Hqy5 — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) January 8, 2025

OFFSIDE! Dominic Solanke inches offside, goal against former club taken away (76')

Harsh on Spurs and Pedro Porro, who picked out Solanke’s run and played the sublime ball in behind.

BIG BLOCK! Van Dijk denies Porro after Alisson’s terrible giveaway (56')

A missed chance Spurs would want back after Alisson Becker’s mistake 🫣 pic.twitter.com/rxBlDhbHFA — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) January 8, 2025

Lucas Bergvall persisted with pressing Alisson even after the Brazilian had already juked and sent him to ground. Bergvall got a foot to the ball from behind and it fell to Pedro Porro at the top of the box, and Porro was quick to get off a first-time shot but Virgil van Dijk was even quicker to put himself in its path and make the vital block near the penalty spot.

Rodrigo Bentancur is conscious, talking, headed to hospital for tests

UPDATE: Good news from the club.

We can confirm Rodrigo is conscious, talking and will go to hospital for further checks. — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 8, 2025

This has been a lengthy stoppage as the medics treat Rodrigo Bentancur and prepare to stretcher him off the field. He appeared to land awkwardly after going up for a header and players from both sides were quick to wave the medical professionals into action. Brennan Johnson is on to replace him, with Dejan Kulusevski sliding back to midfield from the wing.

Scary moment as Rodrigo Bentancur lands awkwardly in the area. The Tottenham midfielder was stretchered off after a nearly 10-minute delay in the match. pic.twitter.com/AQRdvljQaZ — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) January 8, 2025

Tottenham starting lineup

Kinsky - Porro, Dragusin, Gray, Spence - Bentancur, Bissouma, Bergvall - Kulusevski, Son, Solanke

Liverpool starting lineup

Alisson - Bradley, Quansah, Van Dijk, Tsimikas - Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Jones - Salah, Jota, Gakpo

How to watch Tottenham vs Liverpool live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 3pm ET Wednesday (January 8)

Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium — London

TV channel, streaming: Paramount+

Liverpool won 6-3 at Tottenham in the Premier League just a few weeks ago and it seems like a similar scoreline could be coming up. Ange Postecoglou’s Tottenham still have so many injury problems in defense, but they did play really well against Newcastle on Saturday and were unlucky to lose 2-1. Reaching a cup final would be a big achievement considering their recent injuries, so Postecoglou really needs his Tottenham side to head to Anfield for the second leg with a chance of making it to Wembley. Does that mean they’ll tweak their style to be more pragmatic? Definitely not.

Arne Slot’s Liverpool are flying in all competitions although they did hit a little speed bump on Sunday as they drew 2-2 at home to struggling Manchester United. Perhaps that was just a one-off but as they showed during their win at Tottenham last month, Liverpool have started to concede sloppy goals. The strength of Liverpool’s squad has got them to this point of the season in magnificent shape but defensively they’re struggling a bit and Trent Alexander-Arnold was heavily criticized for his performance against United.

Tottenham team news, focus

There are so many defensive injuries for Spurs to deal with as they finished their home game with Newcastle on Saturday with teenager Archie Gray and Djed Spence playing at center back, and both aren’t center backs. New goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky could come straight in with Fraser Forster struggling with illness as third-choice Brandon Austin came in and did well against Newcastle. Son, Solanke, Kulusevski and Johnson are likely to start in attack with Bissouma and Bentancur in midfield as Sarr and Maddison are suspended. Spurs’ best hopes of going to Anfield level, or ahead, are going all-out attack.

OUT: Pape Sarr (suspension), James Maddison (suspension), Destiny Udogie (hamstring), Micky van de Ven (hamstring), Cristian Romero (quad), Guglielmo Vicario (fractured ankle - MORE), Richarlison (thigh), Wilson Odobert (thigh), Ben Davies (thigh)

Liverpool team news, focus

Arne Slot only has one injury concern with Joe Gomez out, while Dominik Szoboszlai is recovering from illness and should be fit enough for the bench. Will Slot shuffle his pack? The likes of Quansah, Endo, Elliott and Jota may come in but Slot does have the luxury of an FA Cup tie against fourth-tier Accrington Stanley on Saturday, so perhaps he gives his star players a rest then? That seems more likely.

OUT: Joe Gomez (hamstring) | QUESTIONABLE: Dominik Szoboszlai (illness)

Tottenham vs Liverpool prediction

Expect plenty of goals and general chaos and this should be tighter than the recent league outing. Go for a narrow Liverpool win. Tottenham 2-3 Liverpool.