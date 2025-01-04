Tottenham 1-2 Newcastle: Magpies continue impressive resurgence

Newcastle kept their fine form going as they beat Tottenham 2-1 on Saturday to make it five-straight wins in the Premier League.

WATCH — Full match replay

Injury and illness impacted Spurs went ahead early through Dominic Solanke early but Anthony Gordon scored a controversial equalizer and then Alexander Isak flicked home to turn things around in the first half.

Spurs put up a valiant effort in the second half and went close on several occasions but Newcastle held on for a big win to keep their top four hopes well and truly alive. With the victory Newcastle have 35 points, while Tottenham remain on 22 points.

Struggling Spurs have to keep the faith with Ange

Tottenham have taken just five points from their last eight Premier League games but with so many injuries and illness sweeping through the team, there should not be pressure on Ange Postecoglou. Spurs’ patched-up side dug deep against an in-form and resilient Newcastle side and were unlucky to not grab a point. Third-choice goalkeeper Brandon Austin was excellent and youngsters Bergvall and Gray are progressing massively after being thrown in out of necessity. Tottenham are in a strange position where everybody wants to blame someone for their top four hopes taking a huge hit in the last month but there isn’t anybody to blame. When Spurs have a fully-fit side there’s no doubting they can go toe-to-toe with everyone in the league. That isn’t the case right now and the players clearly believe in what Ange wants them to do, even though the results haven’t been positive. There are other factors for that and everybody at Tottenham needs to get behind Postecoglou, help him bring in some more experience in the transfer market this month and when things improve with injuries you can see Spurs making a late season push. Short-term it’s not great but long-term Ange Postecoglou is still the answer.

Tottenham vs Newcastle player ratings (via FotMob.com)

What’s next?

Tottenham are next in Premier League action on Wednesday, January 15 away at bitter rivals Arsenal. Before that they have the first leg of their League Cup semifinal on Wednesday against Liverpool, then head to non-league Tamworth in the FA Cup on Sunday. Newcastle head to Arsenal for their League Cup semifinal first leg on Tuesday, then host Bromley on Sunday in the FA Cup.

Tottenham vs Newcastle score: 1-2

Solanke 4'; Gordon 6', 38'

Tottenham vs Newcastle live updates! — By Joe Prince-Wright

Solanke denied by Dubravka

Another fine cross from Porro finds Solanke but his header is too close to Dubravka who saves well.

Austin saves well from Barnes

What a debut Brandon Austin has had. Has looked really solid and he saves at the near post to deny Harvey Barnes.

Solanke’s header just over

Great cross from Kulusevski and Solanke’s header loops just over. Tottenham pushing hard late on.

10 minutes of stoppage time

A huge roar from the home fans as that’s announced. Can Spurs find a late equalizer? They’ve hung in there really well today.

Maddison curls wide then Spurs somehow can’t finish two crosses

Spurs pushing so hard for the equalizer and Maddison curls inches wide. Moments later a multitude of crosses fizz across the goal but a Tottenham player can’t get on the end of it. So close!

Son, Maddison and Bissouma on for Tottenham

Triple substitution for Spurs and this should get them going in attack again. Tottenham can get themselves level here. Big 30 minutes coming up.

Gordon should make it 3-1

What a chance for Newcastle. The ball drops to Gordon at the back post but he hammers his shot way over the bar. He should have buried that or squared to Isak for a tap in.

Bright from Spurs as Solanke denied, Johnson hits the post

So close for Spurs as Porro whips in a great cross but Dubravka denies Solanke bravely. Moments later Sarr is denied and Johnson’s rebound hits the post.

Half time: Tottenham 1-2 Newcastle

It all started so well for Spurs with Solanke’s early goal but Newcastle are ahead and they deserve it. Gordon’s equalizer after a Joelinton handball had Spurs fuming, but VAR didn’t overturn it as the Brazilian’s arm was in a ‘natural position’ and then it was all Newcastle. Isak tapped home before the break and right now it’s all Newcastle against this injury and illness hit Spurs side. Big second half coming up. Can Tottenham find some energy from the bench? Bissouma, Maddison and Son are all surely going to come on soon.

Isak taps home at the back post! — Tottenham 1-2 Newcastle

That goal was coming and Newcastle have the lead. Jacob Murphy, who has been whipping in some great crosses, sends in another and it flicks off Dragusin and then Isak gets a faint touch from close range to put Newcastle ahead. They’re deservedly ahead.

Isak makes it 2-1 for Newcastle over Spurs Jacob Murphy's cross takes a slight deflection off Radu Dragusin, which then hits off Alexander Isak to give Newcatle a 2-1 lead over Spurs in the first half at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Newcastle looking very dangerous

Spurs are getting tired and Newcastle are looking very dangerous on the counter. Isak and Gordon in particular are causing big problems with their pace and direct running. Spurs hanging on as we approach half time.

Austin makes a big save to deny Gordon

Anthony Gordon is in again down the left and this time he goes for goal at the near post but Brandon Austin gets down well to save. Very open game. Which is exactly as we expected.

Explanation for Newcastle’s goal being allowed after VAR check

Okay, so the Premier League have released the reasoning for Newcastle’s goal being allowed despite a handball from Joelinton. VAR confirmed it was a goal as Joelinton’s arm was “by his side, in a natural position and the contact was accidental” as the ball then dropped to Guimaraes to set up Gordon to score.

#TOTNEW – 7’



The referee’s call of goal was confirmed by VAR, who checked for a potential handball by Joelinton in the build-up and deemed that his arm was by his side, in a natural position and the contact was accidental. — Premier League Match Centre (@PLMatchCentre) January 4, 2025

Gordon equalizes controversially right away! — Tottenham 1-1 Newcastle

Well, well, well. Bergvall plays the ball and it hits Joelinton’s arm. The ball then drops to Guimaraes who finds Gordon and he slots home superbly across goal. VAR checked the goal for a handball on Joelinton, but said he had his hand down by his side in a natural position. Spurs are not happy. But Newcastle are level.

Gordon tucks away Newcastle's equalizer v. Spurs Just two minutes after opening the scoring, Tottenham's defense lets them down as a poor giveaway opens the door for Anthony Gordon to bring Newcastle back to level terms.

What a diving header from Solanke! — Tottenham 1-0 Newcastle

Brilliant early cross from Porro and that is some diving header from Solanke to guide it back across goal. Solanke just got on the wrong side of Botman. Perfect start for injury and illness hit Spurs less than four minutes in. Ange Postecoglou loved that.

Solanke heads Spurs in front of Newcastle Pedro Porro's delicious cross finds a diving Dominic Solanke inside the box, who gives Spurs an early breakthrough against Newcastle at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Surprising team news for Spurs, and a boost for Newcastle

Goalkeeper Brandon Austin makes his first ever appearance for Tottenham with Fraser Forster not in the squad as a sickness bug has impacted him, and the squad. That’s all amid reports Spurs are set to sign Slavia Prague goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky. Heung-min Son is on the bench with Timo Werner starting on the left, while youngster Bergvall gets a start in midfield. For Newcastle, Dutch center back Sven Botman is back fit and starts which is a massive boost.

Tottenham lineup

Austin; Porro, Dragusin, Gray, Spence; Sarr, Bergvall; Johnson, Kulusevski, Werner; Solanke

Newcastle lineup

Dubravka; Livramento, Botman, Burn, Hall; Tonali, Guimaraes, Joelinton; Murphy, Isak, Gordon

Tottenham team news, focus

There have been so many defensive injuries for Spurs, who are missing their goalkeeper and three of their back four, and what team could cope with that? Bentancur is suspended for this game too, so Ange will have to dig even deeper into his squad to find a solution in midfield. His attacking unit is largely intact but Spurs look so vulnerable at the back. They can’t rely on Kulusevski, Maddison, Son, Johnson and Solanke to do it all.

OUT: Rodrigo Bentancur (suspension), Destiny Udogie (thigh), Micky van de Ven (hamstring), Cristian Romero (quad), Guglielmo Vicario (fractured ankle - MORE), Richarlison (thigh), Wilson Odobert (thigh), Ben Davies (thigh), Mikey Moore (illness) | QUESTIONABLE: Radu Dragusin (ankle)

Newcastle team news, focus

The Magpies are coping with some big injury absentees with goalkeeper Pope still out but Dubravka has stood in well. Livramento and Trippier are both struggling so there could be an issue at right back, while Botman is close to a return which is a huge boost. Isak, Gordon, Murphy, Guimaraes, Joelinton and Tonali pick themselves at the moment as Newcastle’s side is very settled.

OUT: Nick Pope (knee), Emil Krafth (shoulder), Callum Wilson (thigh), Jamaal Lascelles (knee), Fabian Schar (suspension) | QUESTIONABLE: Sven Botman (knee)

Tottenham vs Newcastle prediction

Anything other than an away win would be very surprising. Newcastle’s attack is firing and Spurs can barely put any defenders or midfielders out there. Tottenham 1-3 Newcastle.

How to watch Tottenham vs Newcastle live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 7:30am ET Saturday (January 4)

Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium — London

TV Channel: USA

Streaming: Watch live on NBC.com