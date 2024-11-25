Guglielmo Vicario set for long absence after Tottenham keeper breaks leg

Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario is set for a long absence from Premier League action following surgery to repair a broken leg, the club confirmed Monday.

The 28-year-old Italian suffered a right ankle fracture in Saturday’s memorable 4-0 win over Manchester City, and Spurs say Vicario “will be assessed by our medical staff to determine when he can return to training.”

Premier League veteran Fraser Forster and former U.S. youth international Brandon Austin are Spurs other goalkeepers. Republic of Ireland national team prospect Josh Keeley, 21, is on loan to Leyton Orient.

This is a prospective big setback for Ange Postecoglou, right when his Spurs team has hit its stride. While Vicario has his weaknesses, especially in the air, he’s part of the Italian national team set-up and an exceptional shot stopper.

Spurs host Roma on Thursday in the Europa League’s fifth of eight match days, then Fulham visit on Sunday.