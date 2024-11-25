 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Los Angeles Angels v Seattle Mariners
2024 Fantasy Baseball Breakout: Bryce Miller
New England Patriots v Miami Dolphins
How to watch Miami Dolphins vs Green Bay Packers: TV/live stream info for SNF Thanksgiving NFL game
GdQScT2WIAArXBQ.jpg
Navy All-American Bowl’s Road to the Dome Digital Series to be Released November 27

Top Clips

nbc_pl_whugoal2_241125.jpg
Wan-Bissaka doubles West Ham’s lead over Newcastle
nbc_pl_whugoal1_241125.jpg
Soucek heads West Ham 1-0 in front of Newcastle
nbc_pl_supporterspotlight_241125.jpg
West Ham fandom strengthens the Jensen’s marriage

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Los Angeles Angels v Seattle Mariners
2024 Fantasy Baseball Breakout: Bryce Miller
New England Patriots v Miami Dolphins
How to watch Miami Dolphins vs Green Bay Packers: TV/live stream info for SNF Thanksgiving NFL game
GdQScT2WIAArXBQ.jpg
Navy All-American Bowl’s Road to the Dome Digital Series to be Released November 27

Top Clips

nbc_pl_whugoal2_241125.jpg
Wan-Bissaka doubles West Ham’s lead over Newcastle
nbc_pl_whugoal1_241125.jpg
Soucek heads West Ham 1-0 in front of Newcastle
nbc_pl_supporterspotlight_241125.jpg
West Ham fandom strengthens the Jensen’s marriage

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Guglielmo Vicario set for long absence after Tottenham keeper breaks leg

  
Published November 25, 2024 04:05 PM

Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario is set for a long absence from Premier League action following surgery to repair a broken leg, the club confirmed Monday.

The 28-year-old Italian suffered a right ankle fracture in Saturday’s memorable 4-0 win over Manchester City, and Spurs say Vicario “will be assessed by our medical staff to determine when he can return to training.”

[ 10 THINGS: What we learned from Premier League Week 12 ]

Premier League veteran Fraser Forster and former U.S. youth international Brandon Austin are Spurs other goalkeepers. Republic of Ireland national team prospect Josh Keeley, 21, is on loan to Leyton Orient.

This is a prospective big setback for Ange Postecoglou, right when his Spurs team has hit its stride. While Vicario has his weaknesses, especially in the air, he’s part of the Italian national team set-up and an exceptional shot stopper.

Spurs host Roma on Thursday in the Europa League’s fifth of eight match days, then Fulham visit on Sunday.