Inside the field: 2025 NCAA Division I Women’s Golf Championship

  
Published May 7, 2025 07:02 PM

The field for the 2025 NCAA Division I Women’s Golf Championship is set.

Thirty teams and six individuals punched their tickets this week to next week’s national championship, which begins Friday at Omni La Costa Resort and Spa in Carlsbad, California.

For the first time ever, four No. 1 seeds won their regionals, including Stanford, the reigning NCAA champion. Also, no Nos. 1 or 2 seeds failed to advance, though four three seeds – Auburn, Arizona, TCU and North Carolina – were among the seven total upsets. Cal State-Fullerton is the first No. 10 seed to advance in the six-regional format, which began in 2022.

The individuals not on advancing teams: Sofia Barroso Sa, TCU; Anna Davis, Auburn; Lousiane Gauthier, Florida Gulf Coast’ Marie Madsen, North Carolina State; Audrey Ryu, Furman; and Moa Svedenskiold, Houston.

Here is a closer look at the 30 teams that will be participating:

﻿TEAM RANK SEED NCAA APPS IN A ROW LAST NCAAs
Stanford 1 1 39 15 2024
Arkansas 2 1 13 2 2024
Florida State 3 1 17 9 2024
South Carolina 4 1 22 5 2024
Oregon 5 1 14 2 2024
Texas 6 1 33 9 2024
Wake Forest 7 2 21 7 2024
Arizona State 8 2 39 2 2024
USC 9 2 37 27 2024
LSU 10 2 18 5 2024
Virginia 11 2 15 4 2024
Northwestern 12 2 11 3 2024
Ohio State 14 3 23 1 2018
Ole Miss 16 3 6 3 2024
Mississippi State 20 4 6 4 2024
Florida 21 4 29 1 2019
Vanderbilt 22 4 14 4 2024
Kansas 23 4 3 1 2014
Michigan State 24 4 17 3 2024
UCLA 27 5 35 2 2024
Kansas State 28 5 1 1 N/A
Oklahoma State 29 5 26 5 2024
Iowa State 30 5 2 1 2014
Tennessee 31 6 15 1 2019
Georgia Southern 34 6 1 1 N/A
Oklahoma 36 6 10 1 2018
Baylor 37 7 10 5 2024
UNLV 39 7 5 1 2015
Purdue 43 7 20 2 2024
Cal State-Fullerton 74 10 1 1 N/A