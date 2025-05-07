Inside the field: 2025 NCAA Division I Women’s Golf Championship

The field for the 2025 NCAA Division I Women’s Golf Championship is set.

Thirty teams and six individuals punched their tickets this week to next week’s national championship, which begins Friday at Omni La Costa Resort and Spa in Carlsbad, California.

For the first time ever, four No. 1 seeds won their regionals, including Stanford, the reigning NCAA champion. Also, no Nos. 1 or 2 seeds failed to advance, though four three seeds – Auburn, Arizona, TCU and North Carolina – were among the seven total upsets. Cal State-Fullerton is the first No. 10 seed to advance in the six-regional format, which began in 2022.

The individuals not on advancing teams: Sofia Barroso Sa, TCU; Anna Davis, Auburn; Lousiane Gauthier, Florida Gulf Coast’ Marie Madsen, North Carolina State; Audrey Ryu, Furman; and Moa Svedenskiold, Houston.

Here is a closer look at the 30 teams that will be participating: