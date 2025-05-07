 Skip navigation
Top News

MLB: San Diego Padres at New York Yankees
Padres at Yankees Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for May 7
MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at Miami Marlins
Dodgers at Marlins Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for May 7
Jeremy Martin
Jeremy Martin is scheduled to run three Pro Motocross races in 2025 with Star Yamaha
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_illjakucioniscomp_250507.jpg
Jakucionis top moments from Illini 2024-25 season
nbc_pft_pickenstradedetailsv2_250507.jpg
How have WRs who have left the Steelers done?
tyreek_hill.jpg
Hill excludes Tagovailoa from top-five NFL QBs

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Utah Mammoth is the permanent name of the NHL team in Salt Lake City

  
Published May 7, 2025 10:21 AM

The NHL team in Salt Lake City is now known as the Utah Mammoth.

Owners Ryan and Ashley Smith unveiled the franchise’s permanent name Thursday morning after nearly a year of fan input and voting.

“From Day 1, we committed that this team would be built with and for the people of Utah, and we are excited to celebrate today’s launch with the entire state,” they said in a statement announcing the name. “The community chose the Utah Mammoth brand, and it stands as a symbol of who we are, where we came from and the unstoppable force we’re building together.”

Mammoth replaces the inaugural season placeholder name Utah Hockey Club, which was also one of the three finalists. Yeti was taken out of consideration when the cooler company bearing that name could not come to a copyright agreement with Utah ownership, and Wasatch — a reference to the state’s mountain range — was quickly replaced as an option by Outlaws.

The Mammoth are maintaining the same black, light blue and white color scheme and the road jerseys with UTAH diagonally down the front.

Utah has an exciting summer ahead holding the fourth pick in the draft, the first phase of arena renovations taking place and more than $20 million in salary cap space for general manager Bill Armstrong to make a splash in free agency and trades.