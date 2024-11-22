How to watch Manchester City vs Tottenham live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Now that Pep Guardiola is sticking around a while longer, perhaps it is time for he and Manchester City to turn around their season and quest for a fifth straight Premier League title, beginning with Tottenham’s visit to Etihad Stadium on Saturday (12:30 pm ET).

WATCH MANCHESTER CITY vs TOTTENHAM LIVE

Guardiola revealed that his side’s current four-game losing streak (first time at the club since 2006) played a big part in motivating him to remain in the job, at a time when he admits he was ready to walk away. “I thought this (season) should be the last one,” he said this week. “But the problems we had in the last month, I felt now was not the right time to leave. I didn’t want to let the club down.” It is also the first time that Guardiola has lost four straight games (in any competition) as a manager. Challenge revealed, challenged accepted. Injuries have been a major issue this season, with very little relief in sight. On top of Rodri and Ruben Dias, who have both already been ruled out, as many as seven other first-team players could be unavailable to face Tottenham.

It was actually Spurs who began City’s losing run with a League Cup quarterfinal victory at the end of October, despite being in the midst of poor run of results themselves — just one win in their last four games otherwise, including league defeats to winless Crystal Palace and winless Ipswich Town. As a result, Ange Postecoglou’s side sits 10th in the table as December quickly approaches, though three points is all that’s between them and Chelsea in 3rd.

How to watch Manchester City vs Tottenham live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 12:30 pm ET Saturday

Venue: Etihad Stadium — Manchester

TV Channel: NBC

Streaming: Stream online via NBC.com

Manchester City team news, focus

OUT: Rodri (knee - out for season), Ruben Dias (muscular), Oscar Bobb (lower leg) | QUESTIONABLE: John Stones (foot), Jeremy Doku (thigh), Matheus Nunes (undisclosed), Manuel Akanji (groin), Nathan Ake (thigh), Phil Foden (knock), Jack Grealish (undisclosed)

Tottenham team news, focus

OUT: Micky van de Ven (hamstring), Wilson Odobert (thigh), Richarlison (thigh), Rodrigo Bentancur (suspension) | QUESTIONABLE: Cristian Romero (toe), Timo Werner (groin), Mikey Moore (illness)

Manchester City vs Tottenham prediction

60 minutes of Kevin De Bruyne might be just what City need to kickstart their sputtering attack (just three goals in three games) and unleash Erling Haaland on the world again. Manchester City 1-0 Tottenham.

