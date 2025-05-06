Reds rookie Callihan expected to miss at least two months after surgery to repair forearm fracture

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Kansas City Royals v New York Yankees
Yankees designate veteran RHP Carlos Carrasco for assignment
RBC Heritage 2025 - Final Round
Truist Championship 2025: Second-round tee times, groupings at Philadelphia Cricket Club
Zurich Classic of New Orleans - Day Three
Truist Championship 2025: First-round tee times, groupings at Philadelphia Cricket Club

Top Clips

nbc_golf_aonnext10and5_250506.jpg
Higgo ‘excited’ to play against PGA Tour’s best
nbc_golf_raymondrebell_250506.jpg
14-year-old in final stage of U.S. Open qualifying
nbc_golf_michellewiewest_250506.jpg
How Wie West measures success as tournament host

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Kansas City Royals v New York Yankees
Yankees designate veteran RHP Carlos Carrasco for assignment
RBC Heritage 2025 - Final Round
Truist Championship 2025: Second-round tee times, groupings at Philadelphia Cricket Club
Zurich Classic of New Orleans - Day Three
Truist Championship 2025: First-round tee times, groupings at Philadelphia Cricket Club

Top Clips

nbc_golf_aonnext10and5_250506.jpg
Higgo ‘excited’ to play against PGA Tour’s best
nbc_golf_raymondrebell_250506.jpg
14-year-old in final stage of U.S. Open qualifying
nbc_golf_michellewiewest_250506.jpg
How Wie West measures success as tournament host

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Reds rookie Callihan expected to miss at least two months after surgery to repair forearm fracture

  
Published May 6, 2025 06:02 PM

ATLANTA (AP) — Cincinnati Reds rookie left fielder Tyler Callihan is expected to miss at least two months following surgery Tuesday to repair his fractured left forearm suffered while attempting a sliding catch a night earlier.

Reds manager Terry Francona said Callihan will have no baseball activities for six to eight weeks but has not been ruled out for the season.

“It’s actually kind of remarkable,” Francona said, adding that “everything came out like it was supposed to” in the surgery, which was performed in Cincinnati.

Callihan’s attempted catch turned into an inside-the-park home run for Matt Olson in the Reds’ 4-0 loss to the Atlanta Braves on Monday night.

Callihan was playing in his fourth major league game after making his debut last week.

The Reds placed him on the 10-day injured list on Tuesday. The team optioned right-hander Yosver Zulueta to Triple-A Louisville. Outfielder Jacob Hurtubise and right-hander Lyon Richardson were recalled from Louisville.

Also, right-hander Rhett Lowder (right forearm strain) began a rehabilitation assignment.

Utility player Santiago Espinal was listed as the Reds’ starter in left field in Tuesday night’s game against the Braves. TJ Friedl was starting in center field with Blake Dunn in right field.