The Read for Speed: Origins of the Stimpmeter

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX 2025 Rd 03 Thunder Valley Chance Hymas 03 Tom Vialle Haiden Deegan.JPG
Motocross 2025 250 results, highlights, finish at Thunder Valley: Chance Hymas sweeps
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
PGA: U.S. Open - Practice Round
‘Maybe I’m just sick': Xander Schauffele loves a major challenge like Oakmont
Phoenix Mercury v Minnesota Lynx
2025 WNBA Power Rankings (Week 4): Collier leads Lynx to 9-0 start; Fever find wins without Clark

Top Clips

nbc_golf_wagner2ndhole_250609.jpg
Oakmont’s No. 2 may provide carnage at U.S. Open
nbc_golf_bobfordinterview_250609.jpg
Ford: ‘We like to see some crying’ at Oakmont
nbc_golf_johnsonsegment_250609.jpg
Wagner takes on Oakmont’s ‘church pew’ bunkers

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX 2025 Rd 03 Thunder Valley Chance Hymas 03 Tom Vialle Haiden Deegan.JPG
Motocross 2025 250 results, highlights, finish at Thunder Valley: Chance Hymas sweeps
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
PGA: U.S. Open - Practice Round
‘Maybe I’m just sick': Xander Schauffele loves a major challenge like Oakmont
Phoenix Mercury v Minnesota Lynx
2025 WNBA Power Rankings (Week 4): Collier leads Lynx to 9-0 start; Fever find wins without Clark

Top Clips

nbc_golf_wagner2ndhole_250609.jpg
Oakmont’s No. 2 may provide carnage at U.S. Open
nbc_golf_bobfordinterview_250609.jpg
Ford: ‘We like to see some crying’ at Oakmont
nbc_golf_johnsonsegment_250609.jpg
Wagner takes on Oakmont’s ‘church pew’ bunkers

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

The Read for Speed: Origins of the Stimpmeter

June 9, 2025 09:11 PM
Examine the humble beginnings of the Stimpmeter, a rudimentary tool that measures green speeds invented nearly a century ago, that is still used today by the USGA.
Up Next
nbc_golf_wagner2ndhole_250609.jpg
2:39
Oakmont’s No. 2 may provide carnage at U.S. Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_bobfordinterview_250609.jpg
7:57
Ford: ‘We like to see some crying’ at Oakmont
Now Playing
nbc_golf_johnsonsegment_250609.jpg
3:54
Wagner takes on Oakmont’s ‘church pew’ bunkers
Now Playing
nbc_golf_oakmontfeaturev2_250609.jpg
7:59
Oakmont’s renovations revel in the difficulty
Now Playing
nbc_penske16x9_250609.jpg
1:11
Top shots from 2025 RBC Canadian Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_1994usopen_250609.jpg
3:02
Rolfing revisits Palmer’s 1994 U.S. Open interview
Now Playing
nbc_roto_usopen_250609.jpg
2:09
Inside the U.S. Open favorites at Oakmont
Now Playing
fox_site.jpg
11:32
Highlights: 2025 RBC Canadian Open, Final Round
Now Playing
manassero.jpg
1:09
Manassero moves one step closer to first Tour win
Now Playing
nbc_golf_canadianrd3_250607.jpg
13:34
Highlights: 2025 RBC Canadian Open, Round 3
Now Playing

Related Videos

nbc_golf_canadianrd2_250606.jpg
09:09
Highlights: 2025 RBC Canadian Open, Round 2
nbc_golf_dimarcoint_250606.jpg
02:35
DiMarco: ‘Nerve-wracking’ watching son play
rory_site.jpg
01:15
McIlroy makes a SNOWMAN on disastrous 5th hole
nbc_golf_canadianopenrd1_250605.jpg
10:10
Highlights: 2025 RBC Canadian Open, Round 1
nbc_golf_rorymcilroy_250605.jpg
02:08
Rory: Must be a ‘little bit better’ at TPC Toronto
nbc_roto_canadaopenwinner_250604.jpg
01:22
McIlroy ‘a big favorite’ to win RBC Canadian Open
nbc_roto_canada1stround_250604.jpg
01:12
Why Mitchell is ‘an auto-bet’ for TPC Toronto
nbc_golf_roryandreax_250604.jpg
12:56
McIlroy explains driver testing, media no-show
nbc_golf_penske_16x9_250602.jpg
01:18
Memorial repeat a complete performance for Scottie
nbc_golf_memorialrd4_250601.jpg
10:59
Highlights: the Memorial Tournament, Final Round
spieth_site.jpg
01:55
Spieth JUST misses gallery ... and saves par
scottie_site.jpg
01:25
Scheffler makes his move on Moving Day at Memorial
nbc_golf_scottiesound_250531.jpg
01:09
Scottie keeping things simple as Memorial leader
nbc_golf_memorialrd3_250531.jpg
14:23
Highlights: the Memorial Tournament, Round 3
nbc_golf_memorialrd2_250530.jpg
11:30
Highlights: the Memorial Tournament, Round 2
nbc_golf_bgriffininsoundhl_250529.jpg
03:10
Griffin: ‘Opposite of hung over’ to open Memorial
nbc_golf_memorialchamprd1hl_250529.jpg
06:35
Highlights: the Memorial Tournament, Round 1
nbc_roto_memorialwinnerv3_250528.jpg
02:16
Bet Schauffele, Hovland to win Memorial Tournament
nbc_roto_memorialtournamentv3_250528.jpg
01:45
Target Hovland, Jaeger bets in Memorial Tournament
nicklaus_site_new.jpg
09:07
Barbara ‘humbled’ at Memorial with emotional Jack
nbc_golf_cdwlenovo_250528.jpg
01:17
Nicklaus’ Muirfield Village a major test on Tour
nbc_golf_lf_tourchampionshipreact_250528.jpg
09:41
More volatility will benefit new Tour Championship
nbc_golf_lf_tourchampionshipchanges_250528.jpg
04:06
Monahan: ‘Months of work’ led to Tour Champ change
MemorialJackMPX.jpg
04:08
Nicklaus ‘surprised’ McIlroy is skipping Memorial
nbc_golf_penske16x9_250526.jpg
01:11
Top shots from 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge
nbc_golf_schwabrd4_250525.jpg
13:05
Highlights: Charles Schwab Challenge, Final Round
nbc_golf_schwabrd3_250524.jpg
13:37
Highlights: Charles Schwab Challenge, Round 3
nbc_golf_cschallengerd2_250523.jpg
06:28
Highlights: Charles Schwab Challenge, Round 2
nbc_golf_charleschwabrd1v2_250522.jpg
09:42
Highlights: Charles Schwab Challenge, Round 1
nbc_roto_schwab_250521.jpg
01:15
Bet Scheffler to win 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge

Latest Clips

nbc_roto_colstonloveland_v2_250609.jpg
01:14
Bears TE Loveland may struggle for targets
nbc_roto_mclaurin_v2_250609.jpg
01:16
Commanders’ McLaurin not reporting to OTAs
nbc_roto_chubb_v2_250609.jpg
01:18
Chubb reportedly signing one-year deal with Texans
nbc_roto_mclaurin_250609.jpg
01:16
McLaurin not reporting to Commanders OTAs
nbc_roto_chubb_250609.jpg
01:18
Chubb to reportedly sign one-year deal with Texans
nbc_roto_adellkopech_250609.jpg
01:43
Add Angels’ Adell, Dodgers’ Kopech in fantasy
nbc_roto_encarnacionstrand_250609.jpg
01:21
Reds’ Encarnacion-Strand a ‘high-upside prospect’
nbc_roto_kurtz_v2_250609.jpg
01:30
What to expect from Kurtz’s return to Athletics
nbc_oht_roty_250609.jpg
09:03
Iriafen, Citron will compete with Bueckers for ROY
nbc_oht_feversky_250609.jpg
15:57
Takeaways from Fever’s ‘beat down’ against the Sky
nbc_oht_valksaces_250609.jpg
15:52
Biggest questions for Aces after loss to Valkyries
nbc_oht_libertymystics_250609.jpg
19:22
Inside the Liberty’s victory over the Mystics
nbc_csu_3joeburrow_250609.jpg
09:47
Simms’ ‘25 QB Countdown: No. 3 Burrow
nbc_golf_lplfinancialclipv2_250609.jpg
02:35
Scheffler, Straka head to Oakmont in great form
nbc_roto_bryceharper_250609.jpg
01:26
Harper lands on 10-day IL with wrist inflammation
nbc_dlp_rodgersteelersreax_250609.jpg
10:36
Is Rodgers a better option than Rudolph in PIT?
nbc_dps_paulfinebauminterview_250609.jpg
10:51
NCAA Settlement is ‘only going to help the rich’
nbc_dps_pacersthundergame2recap_250609.jpg
05:07
OKC’s Game 2 win ‘emblematic’ of its strengths
nbc_pl_everygoaloftheseason_250609.jpg
13:47
Every Premier League goal of the season: 1992-2025
nbc_dlb_tennischampionshipsreax_250609.jpg
08:51
French Open featured ‘incredible champions’
nbc_pl_scenestbestcomebacks_250609.jpg
13:54
Greatest comebacks of the 2024-25 PL season
nbc_pl_highestxg_250609.jpg
02:58
The highest xG misses of the 2024-25 PL season
nbc_dls_floridapantherstalk_250609.jpg
10:39
Can Panthers handle the ‘weight’ of Oilers?
nbc_csu_5jaydendaniels_250609.jpg
06:34
Simms’ ’25 QB Countdown: No. 5 Daniels
nbc_cycling_premilhet_stage2_250609.jpg
27:50
Highlights: 2025 Critérium du Dauphiné, Stage 2
nbc_csu_6matthewstafford_250609.jpg
05:11
Simms’ ’25 QB Countdown: No. 6 Stafford
nbc_csu_7cjstroud_250609.jpg
05:31
Simms’ ’25 QB Countdown: No. 7 Stroud
nbc_csu_8justinherbert_250609.jpg
07:27
Simms’ ’25 QB Countdown: No. 8 Herbert
nbc_csu_9bakermayfield_250609.jpg
05:47
Simms’ ’25 QB Countdown: No. 9 Mayfield
nbc_csu_nfcchampionodds_250609.jpg
02:30
Analyzing NFC champion odds for 2025 NFL season