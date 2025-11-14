 Skip navigation
Top News

nbc_golf_bermudard2_251114.jpg
Adam Hadwin maintains one-shot lead entering weekend at Butterfield Bermuda
  • Associated Press
    ,
  • Associated Press
    ,
nbc_golf_annikard2hls_251114.jpg
Linn Grant, Grace Kim lead Annika as Nelly Korda makes charge
  • Associated Press
    ,
  • Associated Press
    ,
North Carolina v UCLA
Betts’ 20 points, 10 rebounds power No. 3 UCLA past No. 11 North Carolina

Top Clips

nbc_golf_jtsurgery_251114.jpg
Thomas has no return timeline after back surgery
oly_cuwom_finalsgame1_251114.jpg
Team Peterson surges by Cousins in curling trials
nbacupbucksmascot.jpg
Should basketball fans be excited for NBA Cup?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

HLs: 2025 Butterfield Bermuda Champ., Round 2

November 14, 2025 04:45 PM
Relive the biggest moments from Round 2 action at the PGA Tour's Butterfield Bermuda Championship, taking place at Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda.
Up Next
nbc_golf_bermudachampionshiprd1_251113.jpg
6:31
Wind impacts Round 1 of Bermuda Championship
Now Playing
nbc_golf_bermudaone_251113.jpg
7:35
HLs: 2025 Butterfield Bermuda Champ., Round 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_sales_penskewwtechchamp_251110.jpg
1:49
Griffin executes at high level for third PGA win
Now Playing
nbc_golf_wwtrd4_251109.jpg
10:21
Highlights: World Wide Technology Champ., Round 4
Now Playing
nbc_golf_bengriffininterview_251109.jpg
2:05
Griffin: ‘Pushed myself’ to capture WWT title
Now Playing
nbc_golf_penskehit_251108.jpg
1:05
Higgo surges up WWT leaderboard on Moving Day
Now Playing
nbc_golf_wwtr3_251108.jpg
8:58
Highlights: World Wide Technology Champ., Round 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_bengriffinintr_251108.jpg
1:38
Griffin talks fun, focus after 66 in Cabo
Now Playing
nbc_golf_putnamace_251108.jpg
1:03
Putnam one-hops it in for an ace at El Cardonal
Now Playing
nbc_golf_wwtchamprd2_251107.jpg
10:49
Highlights: World Wide Technology Champ., Round 2
Now Playing

Related Videos

nbc_golf_wwtr1_251106.jpg
07:27
Highlights: World Wide Technology Champ., Round 1
nbc_golf_sales_penskebutah_251027.jpg
01:54
Michael Brennan shines in Bank of Utah victory
nbc_golf_bankofutahrd4_251026.jpg
12:36
Highlights: Bank of Utah Championship, Round 4
nbc_golf_brennanintv_251026.jpg
02:05
Family support propels Brennan to Bank of Utah win
nbc_golf_bankofutahrd2_251024.jpg
08:27
Highlights: Bank of Utah Championship, Round 2
nbc_golf_horschellavarocks_251023.jpg
01:10
Horschel gets good break despite hitting lava rock
nbc_golf_bankofutahrd1_251023.jpg
11:05
Highlights: Bank of Utah Championship, Round 1

Latest Clips

nbc_golf_jtsurgery_251114.jpg
03:12
Thomas has no return timeline after back surgery
oly_cuwom_finalsgame1_251114.jpg
08:38
Team Peterson surges by Cousins in curling trials
nbacupbucksmascot.jpg
04:44
Should basketball fans be excited for NBA Cup?
nbc_roto_paolo_251114.jpg
01:30
Banchero out of Friday’s lineup with groin strain
nbc_roto_johnson_251114.jpg
01:24
Johnson ‘approaching superstar status’ for Hawks
nbc_roto_zionwilliamson_251114.jpg
01:24
Zion’s eventual return to impact Queen in fantasy
nbc_dps_patriotsjetsrecap_251114.jpg
07:09
Patriots continue to impress during winning streak
nbc_nba_questions_251114.jpg
09:52
Which teams could trade for Kings star Sabonis?
nbc_roto_genosmith_251114.jpg
01:27
Raiders’ Smith not on injury report vs. Cowboys
nbc_nba_jerseys_251114.jpg
09:54
Ranking 2025-26 NBA City Edition jerseys: Part 2
nbc_nba_draftkings_251114.jpg
04:52
Bet on Castle to hit assists over against Warriors
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_251114.jpg
03:10
Smith, Marks are best bets for NFL Week 11
nbc_golf_annikard2hls_251114.jpg
07:27
LPGA Tour highlights: The Annika, Round 2
nbc_ffhh_budlight_251114.jpg
05:25
Answering start/sit questions ahead of Week 11
para_cumix_trials_game1_251114.jpg
06:23
Dwyer/Emt move closer to Paralympic qualification
nbc_nba_jerseys3_241114.jpg
10:00
Ranking 2025-26 NBA City Edition jerseys: Part 3
rashid_shaheed.jpg
04:06
Shaheed, Lockett, Dortch are intriguing flex plays
nbc_golf_kordainterview_251114.jpg
01:57
Korda recharged, refocused in Round 2 of Annika
nbc_ffhh_davismills_251114.jpg
03:43
Mills is ‘a viable QB2' for Texans offense
nbc_ffhh_49ersbucsinjuries_251114.jpg
04:38
Reacting to Buccaneers and 49ers injury news
nbc_ffhh_jetscatchers_251114.jpg
04:37
Jets’ pass catchers struggle without Wilson
netsjersey.jpg
07:46
Ranking 2025-26 NBA City Edition jerseys: Part 1
nbc_dps_patbensoninterview_251114.jpg
08:49
Curry, Under Armour part ways
nbc_roto_henderson_251114.jpg
01:20
Pats’ Henderson ‘pushing for’ fantasy RB1 status
nbc_roto_laporta_251114.jpg
01:23
What LaPorta missing Week 11 would mean for Lions
nbc_ffhh_treveyondiggs_251114.jpg
08:21
Takeaways from Patriots offense in TNF win
nbc_dps_gronkinterview_251114.jpg
09:42
Gronk sees similarities between Maye and Brady
nbc_dps_baseballmvp_251114.jpg
08:48
Should Judge have won AL MVP over Raleigh?
nbc_roto_warriors_251114.jpg
02:01
Warriors slow start to games will hurt them vs. SA
nbc_roto_bestbets_251114.jpg
01:33
Eagles, Steelers highlight best bets in Week 11