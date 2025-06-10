Watch Now
Ford: 'We like to see some crying' at Oakmont
Longtime Oakmont head pro Bob Ford joins the Live From desk to discuss the course bringing back the stern test of the U.S. Open and how tree removal has transformed the venue.
Up Next
The Read for Speed: Origins of the Stimpmeter
The Read for Speed: Origins of the Stimpmeter
Examine the humble beginnings of the Stimpmeter, a rudimentary tool that measures green speeds invented nearly a century ago, that is still used today by the USGA.
Oakmont’s No. 2 may provide carnage at U.S. Open
Oakmont's No. 2 may provide carnage at U.S. Open
Johnson Wagner demonstrates a few ways a golfer's decent shot can turn into a bad one at Oakmont Country Club's second hole.
Wagner takes on Oakmont’s ‘church pew’ bunkers
Wagner takes on Oakmont's 'church pew' bunkers
Johnson Wagner examines one of the most intimidating bunkers on the PGA Tour, the iconic "church pews" splitting holes No.3 and No. 4 at Oakmont Country Club ahead of the 125th U.S. Open.
Oakmont’s renovations revel in the difficulty
Oakmont's renovations revel in the difficulty
The U.S. Open takes pride in being one of the most difficult tests of golf for elite players every year and no course embodies that mentality more than renovated Oakmont.
Top shots from 2025 RBC Canadian Open
Top shots from 2025 RBC Canadian Open
From Kevin Yu's hole out for eagle to Ryan Fox's pair of clutch birdies, relive the most memorable shots from the 2025 RBC Canadian Open, presented by Penske.
Rolfing revisits Palmer’s 1994 U.S. Open interview
Rolfing revisits Palmer's 1994 U.S. Open interview
Mark Rolfing sets the scene at the 1994 U.S. Open where he interviewed Arnold Palmer after playing for the final time in the event at Oakmont Country Club.
Inside the U.S. Open favorites at Oakmont
Inside the U.S. Open favorites at Oakmont
Ahead of the U.S. Open, Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick unpack what to expect from the betting favorites including Scottie Scheffler, Bryson DeChambeau and Rory McIlroy.
Highlights: 2025 RBC Canadian Open, Final Round
Highlights: 2025 RBC Canadian Open, Final Round
Watch the top highlights and moments from the fourth and final round of the 2025 RBC Canadian Open at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley in Ontario, Canada.
Manassero moves one step closer to first Tour win
Manassero moves one step closer to first Tour win
Matteo Manassero shares the 54-hole lead heading into the final round of the RBC Canadian Open thanks to "delightful" play on Saturday and moves one step closer to his first PGA Tour triumph.