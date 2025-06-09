Rays at Red Sox Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for June 9

It’s Monday, June 9 and the Rays (35-30) are in Boston to take on the Red Sox (32-35). Shane Baz is slated to take the mound for Tampa Bay against Brayan Bello for Boston.

Boston is coming off two straight wins over the Yankees, so it’s safe to say the Red Sox are riding high as they host the Rays. Tampa Bay is coming off a series win over Miami and is 5-1 over the last six games and 14-4 in the previous 18.

Let's dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two. We've got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Rays at Red Sox

Date: Monday, June 9, 2025

Time: 7:10PM EST

Site: Fenway Park

City: Boston, MA

Network/Streaming: FDSNSUN, NESN

Odds for the Rays at the Red Sox

The latest odds as of Monday:



Moneyline: Rays (-107), Red Sox (-112)

Spread: Red Sox 1.5

Total: 9.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Rays at Red Sox

Pitching matchup for June 9, 2025: Shane Baz vs. Brayan Bello

Rays: Shane Baz, (5-3, 4.96 ERA)

Last outing: 5.0 Innings Pitched, 3 Earned Runs Allowed, 5 Hits Allowed, 1 Walk, and 5 Strikeouts Red Sox: Brayan Bello, (2-1, 3.91 ERA)

Last outing: 6.0 Innings Pitched, 3 Earned Runs Allowed, 6 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 4 Strikeouts

vs.

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Rays and the Red Sox

Rotoworld Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Monday’s game between the Rays and the Red Sox:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Tampa Bay Rays on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Tampa Bay Rays at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 9.0.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Rays at Red Sox

The Rays have won 4 of 5 games at divisional opponents

The Over is 11-7-1 in the Red Sox’s divisional matchups this season

It has been 5 games since the Rays last covered the Run Line

