Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pga_seabournmoment_230630.jpg
Moore tied for Rocket Mortgage lead after Round 2
nbc_golf_ussoehl_230630.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 2
nbc_golf_pga_rocketmortgagerd2hl_230630.jpg
Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pga_seabournmoment_230630.jpg
Moore tied for Rocket Mortgage lead after Round 2
nbc_golf_ussoehl_230630.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 2
nbc_golf_pga_rocketmortgagerd2hl_230630.jpg
Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLBTampa Bay RaysShane Baz

Shane
Baz

MLB: Tampa Bay Rays at Oakland Athletics
A’s beat Rays 2-1 for seventh straight win as fans hold reverse boycott
Pinch-hitter Carlos Pérez broke a tie with an RBI groundout in the eighth inning and the Oakland Athletics beat the Tampa Bay Rays 2-1 on Tuesday night in front of a spirited crowd at the Coliseum.
  • shane baz rays.jpg
    Shane Baz
    TB Starting Pitcher #11
    Rays move Baz to 60-day IL
  • shane baz rays.jpg
    Shane Baz
    TB Starting Pitcher #11
    Rays place Shane Baz on 15-day injured list
  • shane baz rays.jpg
    Shane Baz
    TB Starting Pitcher #11
    Shane Baz (elbow) to start throwing in 3-4 weeks
  • shane baz rays.jpg
    Shane Baz
    TB Starting Pitcher #11
    Shane Baz undergoes Tommy John elbow surgery
  • shane baz rays.jpg
    Shane Baz
    TB Starting Pitcher #11
    Shane Baz (elbow) undergoing Tommy John surgery
Rays slugger Brandon Lowe shut down 2 to 3 weeks by back injury
McClanahan earns MLB-leading ninth win, Rays beat Red Sox 4-1
Strider No. 1 in updated SP ranks