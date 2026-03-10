2026 Fantasy Baseball AL-Only Dollar Values: Vlad Jr. fends off Nick Kurtz, Pete Alonso at first base
Published March 10, 2026 04:17 PM
Presented below are our current dollar values for 5x5 12-team AL-only leagues using two catchers. For convenience, the values are divided by position starting with catcher.
We’ll be keeping these updated through Opening Day.
⚾️ Coming soon: MLB returns to NBC and Peacock in 2026! In addition to becoming the exclusive home of Sunday Night Baseball, NBC Sports will broadcast MLB Sunday Leadoff, “Opening Day” and Labor Day primetime games, the first round of the MLB Draft, the entire Wild Card round of the postseason, and much more.
Everything you need for 2026 fantasy baseball draft season.
2026 Fantasy Baseball AL-only League Dollar Values
|Pos
|Player
|Team
|$$
|C
|Cal Raleigh
|Mariners
|$28
|C
|Salvador Perez
|Royals
|$19
|C
|Shea Langeliers
|Athletics
|$18
|C
|Ben Rice
|Yankees
|$17
|C
|Yainer Diaz
|Astros
|$13
|C
|Adley Rutschman
|Orioles
|$12
|C
|Alejandro Kirk
|Blue Jays
|$10
|C
|Kyle Teel
|White Sox
|$9
|C
|Logan O’Hoppe
|Angels
|$8
|C
|Ryan Jeffers
|Twins
|$6
|C
|Carter Jensen
|Royals
|$6
|C
|Dillon Dingler
|Tigers
|$5
|C
|Bo Naylor
|Guardians
|$5
|C
|Austin Wells
|Yankees
|$5
|C
|Samuel Basallo
|Orioles
|$4
|C
|Victor Caratini
|Twins
|$3
|C
|Carlos Narvaez
|Red Sox
|$3
|C
|Edgar Quero
|White Sox
|$2
|C
|Kyle Higashioka
|Rangers
|$1
|C
|Danny Jansen
|Rangers
|$1
|C
|Nick Fortes
|Rays
|$1
|C
|Travis d’Arnaud
|Angels
|$1
|C
|Hunter Feduccia
|Rays
|$1
|C
|Connor Wong
|Red Sox
|$1
|1B
|Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
|Blue Jays
|$36
|1B
|Nick Kurtz
|Athletics
|$33
|1B
|Pete Alonso
|Orioles
|$33
|1B
|Vinnie Pasquantino
|Royals
|$21
|1B
|Tyler Soderstrom
|Athletics
|$20
|1B
|Josh Naylor
|Mariners
|$20
|1B
|Willson Contreras
|Red Sox
|$14
|1B
|Yandy Diaz
|Rays
|$12
|1B
|Nolan Schanuel
|Angels
|$8
|1B
|Spencer Torkelson
|Tigers
|$8
|1B
|Jonathan Aranda
|Rays
|$7
|1B
|Josh Bell
|Twins
|$6
|1B
|Jake Burger
|Rangers
|$4
|1B
|Kyle Manzardo
|Guardians
|$4
|1B
|Christian Walker
|Astros
|$4
|1B
|Ryan Mountcastle
|Orioles
|$2
|1B
|Rhys Hoskins
|Guardians
|$2
|1B
|Paul Goldschmidt
|Yankees
|$1
|1B
|Eric Wagaman
|Twins
|$1
|1B
|Triston Casas
|Red Sox
|$1
|1B
|Coby Mayo
|Orioles
|$1
|2B
|Jazz Chisholm Jr.
|Yankees
|$23
|2B
|Luke Keaschall
|Twins
|$19
|2B
|Jose Altuve
|Astros
|$18
|2B
|Ceddanne Rafaela
|Red Sox
|$13
|2B
|Gleyber Torres
|Tigers
|$10
|2B
|Brendan Donovan
|Mariners
|$10
|2B
|Jackson Holliday
|Orioles
|$7
|2B
|Colt Keith
|Tigers
|$6
|2B
|Andres Gimenez
|Blue Jays
|$6
|2B
|Lenyn Sosa
|White Sox
|$6
|2B
|Jonathan India
|Royals
|$5
|2B
|Jeff McNeil
|Athletics
|$5
|2B
|Christian Moore
|Angels
|$4
|2B
|Cole Young
|Mariners
|$3
|2B
|Luisangel Acuna
|White Sox
|$2
|2B
|Vaughn Grissom
|Angels
|$1
|2B
|Romy Gonzalez
|Red Sox
|$1
|2B
|Travis Bazzana
|Guardians
|$1
|2B
|Max Muncy
|Athletics
|$1
|2B
|Amed Rosario
|Yankees
|$1
|2B
|Zack Gelof
|Athletics
|$1
|3B
|Jose Ramirez
|Guardians
|$39
|3B
|Junior Caminero
|Rays
|$30
|3B
|Maikel Garcia
|Royals
|$25
|3B
|Caleb Durbin
|Red Sox
|$11
|3B
|Isaac Paredes
|Astros
|$11
|3B
|Munetaka Murakami
|White Sox
|$10
|3B
|Addison Barger
|Blue Jays
|$9
|3B
|Kazuma Okamoto
|Blue Jays
|$8
|3B
|Miguel Vargas
|White Sox
|$8
|3B
|Josh Jung
|Rangers
|$6
|3B
|Royce Lewis
|Twins
|$5
|3B
|Jordan Westburg
|Orioles
|$4
|3B
|Ryan McMahon
|Yankees
|$3
|3B
|Marcelo Mayer
|Red Sox
|$3
|3B
|Yoan Moncada
|Angels
|$2
|3B
|Blaze Alexander
|Orioles
|$1
|SS
|Bobby Witt Jr.
|Royals
|$44
|SS
|Gunnar Henderson
|Orioles
|$35
|SS
|Zach Neto
|Angels
|$32
|SS
|Jeremy Pena
|Astros
|$20
|SS
|Corey Seager
|Rangers
|$19
|SS
|Jacob Wilson
|Athletics
|$16
|SS
|Trevor Story
|Red Sox
|$13
|SS
|Colson Montgomery
|White Sox
|$10
|SS
|Anthony Volpe
|Yankees
|$6
|SS
|Ernie Clement
|Blue Jays
|$5
|SS
|Carlos Correa
|Astros
|$5
|SS
|J.P. Crawford
|Mariners
|$4
|SS
|Brooks Lee
|Twins
|$4
|SS
|Brayan Rocchio
|Guardians
|$3
|SS
|Chase Meidroth
|White Sox
|$3
|SS
|Kevin McGonigle
|Tigers
|$3
|SS
|Josh Smith
|Rangers
|$2
|SS
|Jose Caballero
|Yankees
|$2
|SS
|Zach McKinstry
|Tigers
|$1
|SS
|Taylor Walls
|Rays
|$1
|SS
|Gabriel Arias
|Guardians
|$1
|SS
|Colt Emerson
|Mariners
|$1
|OF
|Aaron Judge
|Yankees
|$50
|OF
|Julio Rodriguez
|Mariners
|$38
|OF
|Yordan Alvarez
|Astros
|$28
|OF
|Brent Rooker
|Athletics
|$25
|OF
|Roman Anthony
|Red Sox
|$24
|OF
|Cody Bellinger
|Yankees
|$24
|OF
|Jarren Duran
|Red Sox
|$23
|OF
|Wyatt Langford
|Rangers
|$22
|OF
|George Springer
|Blue Jays
|$22
|OF
|Riley Greene
|Tigers
|$18
|OF
|Byron Buxton
|Twins
|$17
|OF
|Brandon Nimmo
|Rangers
|$17
|OF
|Jo Adell
|Angels
|$16
|OF
|Mike Trout
|Angels
|$13
|OF
|Steven Kwan
|Guardians
|$11
|OF
|Kerry Carpenter
|Tigers
|$11
|OF
|Wilyer Abreu
|Red Sox
|$10
|OF
|Daulton Varsho
|Blue Jays
|$10
|OF
|Taylor Ward
|Orioles
|$10
|OF
|Randy Arozarena
|Mariners
|$10
|OF
|Trent Grisham
|Yankees
|$9
|OF
|Josh Lowe
|Angels
|$9
|OF
|Matt Wallner
|Twins
|$7
|OF
|Lawrence Butler
|Athletics
|$6
|OF
|Brooks Baldwin
|White Sox
|$5
|OF
|Jorge Soler
|Angels
|$5
|OF
|Jac Caglianone
|Royals
|$4
|OF
|Chandler Simpson
|Rays
|$4
|OF
|Evan Carter
|Rangers
|$4
|OF
|Colton Cowser
|Orioles
|$4
|OF
|Tyler O’Neill
|Orioles
|$4
|OF
|Jesus Sanchez
|Blue Jays
|$4
|OF
|Dominic Canzone
|Mariners
|$4
|OF
|Dylan Beavers
|Orioles
|$4
|OF
|Jake Meyers
|Astros
|$3
|OF
|Denzel Clarke
|Athletics
|$3
|OF
|Parker Meadows
|Tigers
|$3
|OF
|Giancarlo Stanton
|Yankees
|$3
|OF
|Andrew Benintendi
|White Sox
|$3
|OF
|Cedric Mullins
|Rays
|$3
|OF
|Gavin Lux
|Rays
|$3
|OF
|Trevor Larnach
|Twins
|$2
|OF
|Starling Marte
|Royals
|$2
|OF
|Lane Thomas
|Royals
|$2
|OF
|C.J. Kayfus
|Guardians
|$2
|OF
|Zach Cole
|Astros
|$2
|OF
|Cam Smith
|Astros
|$2
|OF
|Isaac Collins
|Royals
|$2
|OF
|Wenceel Perez
|Tigers
|$2
|OF
|Chase DeLauter
|Guardians
|$2
|OF
|Jasson Dominguez
|Yankees
|$1
|OF
|Matt Vierling
|Tigers
|$1
|OF
|Nathan Lukes
|Blue Jays
|$1
|OF
|Austin Hays
|White Sox
|$1
|OF
|Nelson Rada
|Angels
|$1
|OF
|Nolan Jones
|Guardians
|$1
|OF
|Kyle Isbel
|Royals
|$1
|OF
|Victor Robles
|Mariners
|$1
|OF
|Alejandro Osuna
|Rangers
|$1
|OF
|Austin Martin
|Twins
|$1
|OF
|Ryan Vilade
|Rays
|$1
|OF
|Randal Grichuk
|Yankees
|$1
|OF
|Jacob Melton
|Rays
|$1
|DH
|Joc Pederson
|Rangers
|$3
|DH
|Masataka Yoshida
|Red Sox
|$1
|DH
|Andrew McCutchen
|Rangers
|$1
|SP
|Tarik Skubal
|Tigers
|$39
|SP
|Garrett Crochet
|Red Sox
|$33
|SP
|Logan Gilbert
|Mariners
|$30
|SP
|Bryan Woo
|Mariners
|$24
|SP
|Max Fried
|Yankees
|$24
|SP
|George Kirby
|Mariners
|$23
|SP
|Framber Valdez
|Tigers
|$23
|SP
|Hunter Brown
|Astros
|$22
|SP
|Jacob deGrom
|Rangers
|$21
|SP
|Dylan Cease
|Blue Jays
|$21
|SP
|Joe Ryan
|Twins
|$20
|SP
|Cole Ragans
|Royals
|$20
|SP
|Sonny Gray
|Red Sox
|$17
|SP
|Kyle Bradish
|Orioles
|$16
|SP
|Tanner Bibee
|Guardians
|$16
|SP
|Drew Rasmussen
|Rays
|$16
|SP
|Kevin Gausman
|Blue Jays
|$15
|SP
|MacKenzie Gore
|Rangers
|$15
|SP
|Ranger Suarez
|Red Sox
|$15
|SP
|Gerrit Cole
|Yankees
|$15
|SP
|Shane McClanahan
|Rays
|$12
|SP
|Bryce Miller
|Mariners
|$11
|SP
|Ryan Pepiot
|Rays
|$11
|SP
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Rangers
|$10
|SP
|Trey Yesavage
|Blue Jays
|$10
|SP
|Carlos Rodon
|Yankees
|$9
|SP
|Gavin Williams
|Guardians
|$9
|SP
|Cody Ponce
|Blue Jays
|$9
|SP
|Nick Martinez
|Rays
|$9
|SP
|Zebby Matthews
|Twins
|$8
|SP
|Kris Bubic
|Royals
|$8
|SP
|Reid Detmers
|Angels
|$8
|SP
|Cam Schlittler
|Yankees
|$8
|SP
|Shane Baz
|Orioles
|$8
|SP
|Parker Messick
|Guardians
|$8
|SP
|Luis Castillo
|Mariners
|$8
|SP
|Shane Bieber
|Blue Jays
|$7
|SP
|Noah Cameron
|Royals
|$6
|SP
|Ryan Weathers
|Yankees
|$5
|SP
|Jose Soriano
|Angels
|$5
|SP
|Jack Flaherty
|Tigers
|$5
|SP
|Cristian Javier
|Astros
|$5
|SP
|Justin Verlander
|Tigers
|$5
|SP
|Casey Mize
|Tigers
|$5
|SP
|Tatsuya Imai
|Astros
|$4
|SP
|Trevor Rogers
|Orioles
|$4
|SP
|Brayan Bello
|Red Sox
|$4
|SP
|Chris Bassitt
|Orioles
|$4
|SP
|Payton Tolle
|Red Sox
|$4
|SP
|Max Scherzer
|Blue Jays
|$4
|SP
|Bailey Ober
|Twins
|$4
|SP
|Joey Cantillo
|Guardians
|$3
|SP
|Mike Burrows
|Astros
|$3
|SP
|Luis Morales
|Athletics
|$3
|SP
|Will Warren
|Yankees
|$3
|SP
|Michael Wacha
|Royals
|$2
|SP
|Zach Eflin
|Orioles
|$2
|SP
|Seth Lugo
|Royals
|$2
|SP
|Jack Leiter
|Rangers
|$2
|SP
|Cody Bradford
|Rangers
|$2
|SP
|Joe Boyle
|Rays
|$2
|SP
|Yusei Kikuchi
|Angels
|$2
|SP
|Steven Matz
|Rays
|$2
|SP
|Grayson Rodriguez
|Angels
|$1
|SP
|Luis Gil
|Yankees
|$1
|SP
|Connelly Early
|Red Sox
|$1
|SP
|Slade Cecconi
|Guardians
|$1
|SP
|Ryan Weiss
|Astros
|$1
|SP
|Dean Kremer
|Orioles
|$1
|SP
|Shane Smith
|White Sox
|$1
|SP
|Kutter Crawford
|Red Sox
|$1
|SP
|Luis Severino
|Athletics
|$1
|SP
|Ian Seymour
|Rays
|$1
|SP
|Drew Anderson
|Tigers
|$1
|RP
|Cade Smith
|Guardians
|$25
|RP
|Aroldis Chapman
|Red Sox
|$23
|RP
|Andres Munoz
|Mariners
|$21
|RP
|Griffin Jax
|Rays
|$19
|RP
|David Bednar
|Yankees
|$19
|RP
|Josh Hader
|Astros
|$19
|RP
|Jeff Hoffman
|Blue Jays
|$18
|RP
|Ryan Helsley
|Orioles
|$16
|RP
|Kenley Jansen
|Tigers
|$12
|RP
|Bryan Abreu
|Astros
|$10
|RP
|Seranthony Dominguez
|White Sox
|$8
|RP
|Carlos Estevez
|Royals
|$6
|RP
|Grant Taylor
|White Sox
|$4
|RP
|Robert Garcia
|Rangers
|$4
|RP
|Louis Varland
|Blue Jays
|$3
|RP
|Mark Leiter Jr.
|Athletics
|$3
|RP
|Lucas Erceg
|Royals
|$3
|RP
|Matt Brash
|Mariners
|$2
|RP
|Kyle Finnegan
|Tigers
|$2
|RP
|Will Vest
|Tigers
|$2
|RP
|Kirby Yates
|Angels
|$2
|RP
|Garrett Whitlock
|Red Sox
|$2
|RP
|Tyler Rogers
|Blue Jays
|$2
|RP
|Andrew Kittredge
|Orioles
|$1
|RP
|Edwin Uceta
|Rays
|$1
|RP
|Eduard Bazardo
|Mariners
|$1
|RP
|Gabe Speier
|Mariners
|$1
|RP
|Bennett Sousa
|Astros
|$1
|RP
|Fernando Cruz
|Yankees
|$1
|RP
|Camilo Doval
|Yankees
|$1
|RP
|Steven Okert
|Astros
|$1
|RP
|Tyler Wells
|Orioles
|$1
|RP
|Jose A. Ferrer
|Mariners
|$1