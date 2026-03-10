 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

CYCLING-FRA-PARIS-NICE-2026
How to watch Paris-Nice 2026: Schedule, TV/stream info coverage, stages, route map, length
Wisconsin v UCLA
March Madness champions: Past winners list by year, most titles, history, records for Men’s NCAA Division I basketball 
Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Women's Slalom
How to watch FIS Alpine skiing World Cup during 2025-26 season; broadcast schedule

Top Clips

nbc_dls_shorterseason_260319.jpg
Have players been ‘deconditioned’ in today’s NBA?
nbc_dls_svgnba_260310.jpg
Van Gundy ‘absolutely shocked’ by Tatum’s return
nbc_dls_wbc_260310.jpg
Ohtani, Judge shining in WBC amid peak of careers

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
2026 Fantasy Baseball AL-Only Dollar Values: Vlad Jr. fends off Nick Kurtz, Pete Alonso at first base

  
Published March 10, 2026 04:17 PM

Presented below are our current dollar values for 5x5 12-team AL-only leagues using two catchers. For convenience, the values are divided by position starting with catcher.

We’ll be keeping these updated through Opening Day.

⚾️ Coming soon: MLB returns to NBC and Peacock in 2026! In addition to becoming the exclusive home of Sunday Night Baseball, NBC Sports will broadcast MLB Sunday Leadoff, “Opening Day” and Labor Day primetime games, the first round of the MLB Draft, the entire Wild Card round of the postseason, and much more.

MLB: SEP 26 Pirates at Braves
2026 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: Rankings, strategy, sleepers, mock draft results
Everything you need for 2026 fantasy baseball draft season.

2026 Fantasy Baseball AL-only League Dollar Values

Pos Player Team $$
C Cal Raleigh Mariners $28
C Salvador Perez Royals $19
C Shea Langeliers Athletics $18
C Ben Rice Yankees $17
C Yainer Diaz Astros $13
C Adley Rutschman Orioles $12
C Alejandro Kirk Blue Jays $10
C Kyle Teel White Sox $9
C Logan O’Hoppe Angels $8
C Ryan Jeffers Twins $6
C Carter Jensen Royals $6
C Dillon Dingler Tigers $5
C Bo Naylor Guardians $5
C Austin Wells Yankees $5
C Samuel Basallo Orioles $4
C Victor Caratini Twins $3
C Carlos Narvaez Red Sox $3
C Edgar Quero White Sox $2
C Kyle Higashioka Rangers $1
C Danny Jansen Rangers $1
C Nick Fortes Rays $1
C Travis d’Arnaud Angels $1
C Hunter Feduccia Rays $1
C Connor Wong Red Sox $1
1B Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Blue Jays $36
1B Nick Kurtz Athletics $33
1B Pete Alonso Orioles $33
1B Vinnie Pasquantino Royals $21
1B Tyler Soderstrom Athletics $20
1B Josh Naylor Mariners $20
1B Willson Contreras Red Sox $14
1B Yandy Diaz Rays $12
1B Nolan Schanuel Angels $8
1B Spencer Torkelson Tigers $8
1B Jonathan Aranda Rays $7
1B Josh Bell Twins $6
1B Jake Burger Rangers $4
1B Kyle Manzardo Guardians $4
1B Christian Walker Astros $4
1B Ryan Mountcastle Orioles $2
1B Rhys Hoskins Guardians $2
1B Paul Goldschmidt Yankees $1
1B Eric Wagaman Twins $1
1B Triston Casas Red Sox $1
1B Coby Mayo Orioles $1
2B Jazz Chisholm Jr. Yankees $23
2B Luke Keaschall Twins $19
2B Jose Altuve Astros $18
2B Ceddanne Rafaela Red Sox $13
2B Gleyber Torres Tigers $10
2B Brendan Donovan Mariners $10
2B Jackson Holliday Orioles $7
2B Colt Keith Tigers $6
2B Andres Gimenez Blue Jays $6
2B Lenyn Sosa White Sox $6
2B Jonathan India Royals $5
2B Jeff McNeil Athletics $5
2B Christian Moore Angels $4
2B Cole Young Mariners $3
2B Luisangel Acuna White Sox $2
2B Vaughn Grissom Angels $1
2B Romy Gonzalez Red Sox $1
2B Travis Bazzana Guardians $1
2B Max Muncy Athletics $1
2B Amed Rosario Yankees $1
2B Zack Gelof Athletics $1
3B Jose Ramirez Guardians $39
3B Junior Caminero Rays $30
3B Maikel Garcia Royals $25
3B Caleb Durbin Red Sox $11
3B Isaac Paredes Astros $11
3B Munetaka Murakami White Sox $10
3B Addison Barger Blue Jays $9
3B Kazuma Okamoto Blue Jays $8
3B Miguel Vargas White Sox $8
3B Josh Jung Rangers $6
3B Royce Lewis Twins $5
3B Jordan Westburg Orioles $4
3B Ryan McMahon Yankees $3
3B Marcelo Mayer Red Sox $3
3B Yoan Moncada Angels $2
3B Blaze Alexander Orioles $1
SS Bobby Witt Jr. Royals $44
SS Gunnar Henderson Orioles $35
SS Zach Neto Angels $32
SS Jeremy Pena Astros $20
SS Corey Seager Rangers $19
SS Jacob Wilson Athletics $16
SS Trevor Story Red Sox $13
SS Colson Montgomery White Sox $10
SS Anthony Volpe Yankees $6
SS Ernie Clement Blue Jays $5
SS Carlos Correa Astros $5
SS J.P. Crawford Mariners $4
SS Brooks Lee Twins $4
SS Brayan Rocchio Guardians $3
SS Chase Meidroth White Sox $3
SS Kevin McGonigle Tigers $3
SS Josh Smith Rangers $2
SS Jose Caballero Yankees $2
SS Zach McKinstry Tigers $1
SS Taylor Walls Rays $1
SS Gabriel Arias Guardians $1
SS Colt Emerson Mariners $1
OF Aaron Judge Yankees $50
OF Julio Rodriguez Mariners $38
OF Yordan Alvarez Astros $28
OF Brent Rooker Athletics $25
OF Roman Anthony Red Sox $24
OF Cody Bellinger Yankees $24
OF Jarren Duran Red Sox $23
OF Wyatt Langford Rangers $22
OF George Springer Blue Jays $22
OF Riley Greene Tigers $18
OF Byron Buxton Twins $17
OF Brandon Nimmo Rangers $17
OF Jo Adell Angels $16
OF Mike Trout Angels $13
OF Steven Kwan Guardians $11
OF Kerry Carpenter Tigers $11
OF Wilyer Abreu Red Sox $10
OF Daulton Varsho Blue Jays $10
OF Taylor Ward Orioles $10
OF Randy Arozarena Mariners $10
OF Trent Grisham Yankees $9
OF Josh Lowe Angels $9
OF Matt Wallner Twins $7
OF Lawrence Butler Athletics $6
OF Brooks Baldwin White Sox $5
OF Jorge Soler Angels $5
OF Jac Caglianone Royals $4
OF Chandler Simpson Rays $4
OF Evan Carter Rangers $4
OF Colton Cowser Orioles $4
OF Tyler O’Neill Orioles $4
OF Jesus Sanchez Blue Jays $4
OF Dominic Canzone Mariners $4
OF Dylan Beavers Orioles $4
OF Jake Meyers Astros $3
OF Denzel Clarke Athletics $3
OF Parker Meadows Tigers $3
OF Giancarlo Stanton Yankees $3
OF Andrew Benintendi White Sox $3
OF Cedric Mullins Rays $3
OF Gavin Lux Rays $3
OF Trevor Larnach Twins $2
OF Starling Marte Royals $2
OF Lane Thomas Royals $2
OF C.J. Kayfus Guardians $2
OF Zach Cole Astros $2
OF Cam Smith Astros $2
OF Isaac Collins Royals $2
OF Wenceel Perez Tigers $2
OF Chase DeLauter Guardians $2
OF Jasson Dominguez Yankees $1
OF Matt Vierling Tigers $1
OF Nathan Lukes Blue Jays $1
OF Austin Hays White Sox $1
OF Nelson Rada Angels $1
OF Nolan Jones Guardians $1
OF Kyle Isbel Royals $1
OF Victor Robles Mariners $1
OF Alejandro Osuna Rangers $1
OF Austin Martin Twins $1
OF Ryan Vilade Rays $1
OF Randal Grichuk Yankees $1
OF Jacob Melton Rays $1
DH Joc Pederson Rangers $3
DH Masataka Yoshida Red Sox $1
DH Andrew McCutchen Rangers $1
SP Tarik Skubal Tigers $39
SP Garrett Crochet Red Sox $33
SP Logan Gilbert Mariners $30
SP Bryan Woo Mariners $24
SP Max Fried Yankees $24
SP George Kirby Mariners $23
SP Framber Valdez Tigers $23
SP Hunter Brown Astros $22
SP Jacob deGrom Rangers $21
SP Dylan Cease Blue Jays $21
SP Joe Ryan Twins $20
SP Cole Ragans Royals $20
SP Sonny Gray Red Sox $17
SP Kyle Bradish Orioles $16
SP Tanner Bibee Guardians $16
SP Drew Rasmussen Rays $16
SP Kevin Gausman Blue Jays $15
SP MacKenzie Gore Rangers $15
SP Ranger Suarez Red Sox $15
SP Gerrit Cole Yankees $15
SP Shane McClanahan Rays $12
SP Bryce Miller Mariners $11
SP Ryan Pepiot Rays $11
SP Nathan Eovaldi Rangers $10
SP Trey Yesavage Blue Jays $10
SP Carlos Rodon Yankees $9
SP Gavin Williams Guardians $9
SP Cody Ponce Blue Jays $9
SP Nick Martinez Rays $9
SP Zebby Matthews Twins $8
SP Kris Bubic Royals $8
SP Reid Detmers Angels $8
SP Cam Schlittler Yankees $8
SP Shane Baz Orioles $8
SP Parker Messick Guardians $8
SP Luis Castillo Mariners $8
SP Shane Bieber Blue Jays $7
SP Noah Cameron Royals $6
SP Ryan Weathers Yankees $5
SP Jose Soriano Angels $5
SP Jack Flaherty Tigers $5
SP Cristian Javier Astros $5
SP Justin Verlander Tigers $5
SP Casey Mize Tigers $5
SP Tatsuya Imai Astros $4
SP Trevor Rogers Orioles $4
SP Brayan Bello Red Sox $4
SP Chris Bassitt Orioles $4
SP Payton Tolle Red Sox $4
SP Max Scherzer Blue Jays $4
SP Bailey Ober Twins $4
SP Joey Cantillo Guardians $3
SP Mike Burrows Astros $3
SP Luis Morales Athletics $3
SP Will Warren Yankees $3
SP Michael Wacha Royals $2
SP Zach Eflin Orioles $2
SP Seth Lugo Royals $2
SP Jack Leiter Rangers $2
SP Cody Bradford Rangers $2
SP Joe Boyle Rays $2
SP Yusei Kikuchi Angels $2
SP Steven Matz Rays $2
SP Grayson Rodriguez Angels $1
SP Luis Gil Yankees $1
SP Connelly Early Red Sox $1
SP Slade Cecconi Guardians $1
SP Ryan Weiss Astros $1
SP Dean Kremer Orioles $1
SP Shane Smith White Sox $1
SP Kutter Crawford Red Sox $1
SP Luis Severino Athletics $1
SP Ian Seymour Rays $1
SP Drew Anderson Tigers $1
RP Cade Smith Guardians $25
RP Aroldis Chapman Red Sox $23
RP Andres Munoz Mariners $21
RP Griffin Jax Rays $19
RP David Bednar Yankees $19
RP Josh Hader Astros $19
RP Jeff Hoffman Blue Jays $18
RP Ryan Helsley Orioles $16
RP Kenley Jansen Tigers $12
RP Bryan Abreu Astros $10
RP Seranthony Dominguez White Sox $8
RP Carlos Estevez Royals $6
RP Grant Taylor White Sox $4
RP Robert Garcia Rangers $4
RP Louis Varland Blue Jays $3
RP Mark Leiter Jr. Athletics $3
RP Lucas Erceg Royals $3
RP Matt Brash Mariners $2
RP Kyle Finnegan Tigers $2
RP Will Vest Tigers $2
RP Kirby Yates Angels $2
RP Garrett Whitlock Red Sox $2
RP Tyler Rogers Blue Jays $2
RP Andrew Kittredge Orioles $1
RP Edwin Uceta Rays $1
RP Eduard Bazardo Mariners $1
RP Gabe Speier Mariners $1
RP Bennett Sousa Astros $1
RP Fernando Cruz Yankees $1
RP Camilo Doval Yankees $1
RP Steven Okert Astros $1
RP Tyler Wells Orioles $1
RP Jose A. Ferrer Mariners $1

