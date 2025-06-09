Top fantasy baseball prospects: Roman Anthony gets the call, Brady House could be next

A reminder: This is ONLY players who have Rookie of the Year MLB eligibility, and ONLY a look at potential help for 2025.

That out of the way, here’s a look at the top prospects who can help your fantasy roster this season.

1. Roman Anthony, OF, Boston Red Sox

2025 stats: 53 G, .303/.430/.492, 8 HR, 3 SB, 45 BB, 4349 SO at Triple-A Worcester.

Finally. https://x.com/JeffPassan/status/1932164800383217969 Anthony has been deserving of this promotion for a while, but perhaps a 497 foot grand slam was what it took for the top prospect in baseball to finally get a chance to face MLB pitching. Prospects fail because baseball is hard and scouting isn’t/never will be an exact science, but the skill set Anthony possesses makes it hard for me to imagine he won’t at least be a solid player in his first taste of MLB action. The future’s even brighter, but fantasy managers should run -- not walk -- to their electronic devices to add Anthony if he’s still available.

2. Jordan Lawlar, 2B, Arizona Diamondbacks

2025 stats: 39 G, .326/.405/.580, 8 HR, 14 SB, 22 BB, 52 SO at Triple-A Reno; 8 G .000/.175/.000, 0 SB, 3 BB, 9 SO at Arizona.

Lawlar’s average has taken a dip since being demoted back to Reno, but he’s seen his slugging percentage go up and had another two homers since our last update. Even with how disappointing his run with Arizona was, there’s doubt in my mind that he belongs on this list. There’s five tools at his disposal, and he offers as much upside as any prospect in the minors -- at least at the higher levels. When the Diamondbacks give him another chance this summer, I’d still be willing to make the roster move.

3. Brady House, INF, Washington Nationals2025 stats: 59 G, .299/.352/.521, 12 HR, 0 SB, 19 BB, 66 SO at Triple-A Rochester.Welcome to the list, Brady. We’ve been expecting you. House was disappointing in 2024, but the former first-round pick has bounced back nicely in his first full season in Triple-A. There’s easy plus power in his right-handed bat, and while he does offer considerable swing-and-miss, there’s also some Kris Bryant to the game -- the Cubs version, to be clear -- where he makes enough hard contact to still help in the average category. The approach needs work, but House has a chance to do enough good things to make him worthy of fantasy consideration whenever the Nats call him up. It seems like that could be relatively soon.

4. Jacob Misiorowski, RHP, Milwaukee Brewers

2025 stats: 13 G, 63.1 IP, 2.12 ERA, .175 BAA, 31 BB, 80 SO at Triple-A Nashville.

That’s more like it. Misiorowski had an awful week in our previous edition, but bounced back nicely in his most recent start. The right-hander fired five scoreless innings with seven strikeouts, and he allowed just a pair of hits. He also walked three, and the control has not been great for Misiorowski as of late; something that the Brewers are certainly aware of as it’s considered his biggest flaw. As long as he can throw strikes at an average rate, Misiorowski’s stuff is special enough for him to be an elite bat-misser at the highest level. Even at a below-average mark -- a more realistic expectation -- Misiorowski is certainly good enough for fantasy plaudits.

5. Christian Moore, 2B, Los Angeles Angels

2025 stats: 52 G, .270/.367/.388, 3 HR, 8 SB, 30 BB, 63 SO at Double-A Rocket City and Triple-A Salt Lake.

It’s a little surprising that a first-round pick from the previous year hasn’t gotten called up yet based on their recent history, but Moore did receive a promotion to Triple-A, and it has gone well so far, albeit in a small sample. The eighth-overall pick has hit .362/.456/.468 since joining the Bees over 18 games, and he’s stolen three bases with three extra-base hits. Moore has plus power and speed in his bat, and while he will strike out, he’s also a patient hitter who can draw free passes and put those wheels to work. The Angels have been playing well, but their middle infield still leaves a lot to be desired. I like his chance for fantasy success whenever he does get the call.