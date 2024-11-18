Rodrigo Bentancur given seven-game ban for racial slur

Tottenham midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur has been handed a seven-match domestic suspension by the English Football Association after being found guilty of a racial slur.

Bentancur, 27, who denied the FA charges against him, was handed the ban after his comments on Uruguayan television earlier in 2024 where he referenced his Tottenham teammate and South Korean superstar Heung-min Son.

Speaking about Son, this is what Bentancur said when asked by a presenter on the TV show if they could get a Tottenham shirt: “Sonny’s? It could be Sonny’s cousin too as they all look the same.”

When Bentancur was being interviewed for the TV show in June 2024 he had not yet been officially released by Tottenham for international duty. So, the English FA were the governing body overseeing Bentancur when he made the comments and therefore they were the ones to rule on the charges.

Bentancur issued a public apology on social media, while Spurs’ captain Son also said the following about the comments: “I love Rodrigo. I repeat, I love him, I love him. He knew and he apologized straight afterwards. We are all human and all make mistakes and we learn from it.”

Statement from the FA on Bentancur ban

“An independent Regulatory Commission has imposed a seven-match suspension and £100,000 fine on Rodrigo Bentancur for a breach of FA Rule E3 in relation to a media interview.

“It was alleged that the Tottenham Hotspur midfielder breached FA Rule E3.1 as he acted in an improper manner and/or used abusive and/or insulting words and/or brought the game into disrepute. It was further alleged that this constitutes an ‘aggravated breach’, which is defined in FA Rule E3.2, as it included a reference – whether express or implied – to nationality and/or race and/or ethnic origin.

“Rodrigo Bentancur denied this charge, but the independent Regulatory Commission found it to be proven and imposed his sanctions following a hearing. Its written reasons for these decisions can be seen here.”

Which games will Bentancur miss?

Bentancur is not able to play in Tottenham’s next six Premier League matches or their League Cup quarterfinal against Manchester United on December 18.

He will also miss league games against Manchester City, Fulham, Bournemouth, Chelsea, Southampton and Liverpool.

The Uruguayan midfielder will be able to return to domestic action on December 26 at Nottingham Forest, but he is able to play in Spurs’ upcoming Europa League games as this is only a domestic ban.