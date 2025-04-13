Shane Lowry doesn’t want to talk about Rory, then talks about Rory before cutting interview short

AUGUSTA, Ga. – After bogeying each of his final two holes Saturday evening, Shane Lowry was evidently boiling as he stepped onto the interview podium at Augusta National Golf Club.

Lowry was now seven shots back of his buddy Rory McIlroy, who is two clear of the field at this Masters, McIlroy’s final leg needed for the career Grand Slam, and whom Lowry played in front of all day.

And so, this question was asked: Did you find yourself looking back at all at Rory?

“No,” Lowry snapped. “I’m not going to stand here and talk about Rory for 10 minutes. I’m trying to win the tournament, as well. I know that’s what y’all want me to talk about, but I’ve just had a s--- finish, I’ve got a chance to win the Masters tomorrow, and I’m going to go hit some balls.”

Lowry went to step off the box until another question pulled him back in. He answered a few more, including one where he replied, “There was an unbelievable atmosphere out there. Rory obviously was playing good behind and the roars, you had to stand off it a little bit, wait for those to happen, wait for him to get the shots.”

Lowry then closed with this, unprompted: “We talk about Collin Morikawa a few weeks ago. I think we need time. I think I need a half an hour now to sit there and gather my thoughts. I can’t be coming to talk to you guys straightaway. It shouldn’t be happening. I don’t agree with it. Tennis players have to talk to the media, but they have a half an hour or hour before they have to do it. I feel like we should have the same thing. That’s how I feel. I’m probably going to say something stupid. I probably already have said something stupid because I’m pissed off right now. I’m just going to leave, OK?”

And off he went.