Chan Kim eagles par-4 fourth again, extends lead to five shots at ISCO Championship
Xfinity starting lineup: Shane van Gisbergen claims Sonoma pole
The Open Championship 2025: How to watch, TV times, featured groups and streams

Top Clips

Gotterup goes (course record) low to lead Scottish
HLs: Steph scores 21 in American Century Round 1
Highlights: 2025 ISCO Championship, Round 2

Charles Barkley has career day, Stephen Curry 2 points back at American Century Championship

  
Published July 11, 2025 08:10 PM
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Nev. — Former NHL player Joe Pavelski scored 23 points under a modified Stableford system to take the first-round lead Friday in the American Century Championship at Edgewood Tahoe.

“The round was good,” said Pavelski, second last year behind former tennis player Mardy Fish. “Obviously, the first tee and first-round excitement was there. Nerves were there.”

Former NBA player and coach Vinny Del Negro, the 2021 winner in the celebrity tournament, was a point back.

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry, the 2023 winner, was another point behind at 21 with former soccer player Taylor Twellman.

Carolina Panthers receiver Adam Thielen had 19 points, and former NFL quarterback Tony Romo — a three-time winner — was at 18 with Oklahoma City Thunder player Alex Caruso. Fish, also the 2020 winner, was at 17 with former pitcher John Smoltz and former LPGA Tour star Annika Sorenstam.

Charles Barkley holed out for eagle from 88 yards on the par-4 second in a nine-point round, his best-ever single-round performance in the event. He was tied for 24th in the 90-player field.

“I had a great day today,” Barkley said. “I had a lot of fun. I played with Nate Bargatze and Larry the Cable Guy, two of the best dudes. But I’ve put a lot of time and effort in, and I was very happy with the way I played today.”

Curry played alongside father Dell and brother Seth.

“It was obviously fun playing with my dad and my brother, the matching outfits and everything, getting the vibes going,” Stephen Curry said. “As average as I think I played, I held the big numbers out, which allows you to stay relevant. Excited for tomorrow.”