American Century Championship 2025: Celebrity field (Stephen Curry’s back!), format, scoring, prize money

The 36th American Century Championship will be held July 11-13 at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course in Lake Tahoe, Nevada, and feature the likes of Stephen Curry, Travis and Jason Kelce, Aaron Rodgers, Grant Hill, Charles Barkley and Josh Allen.

A field of 90 athletes and celebrities will compete in the event. Here’s your need to know information (all times EDT):

How to watch the American Century Championship

Friday, July 11



Saturday, July 12



Sunday, July 13



What is the American Century Championship format?

The players will compete over 54 holes using a modified Stableford format in which points are awarded for how a player fares on a hole rather than a score in relation to par.

What is the American Century Championship scoring?

Albatross (3 under on a hole): 10 points

Hole-in-one: 8 points

Eagle (2 under): 6 points

Birdie (1 under): 3 points

Par (even): 1 point

Bogey (1 over): 0 points

Double or worse (2 over+): -2 points

Players cannot score worse than a double bogey. The player with the most points after three rounds wins.

What is the American Century Championship purse?

The total payout is $750,000. First place will earn $150,000, second $70,00 and third $40,000.

Who is the defending champion at American Century Championship?

You could say it’s “defending champions,” plural. Former tennis player Mardy Fish won for the second time a year ago, totaling 83 points, one shy of the tournament record (Billy Joe Tolliver, 2010). Stephen Curry, who did not compete last year while preparing for the Olympic Games, won the tournament in 2023, with a week that included a walk-off eagle and a hole-in-one.

Who is in the American Century Championship field?

Davante Adams (football)

Marcus Allen (football)

Ray Allen (basketball)

Josh Allen (football)

Bret Bair (TV host)

Nate Bargatze (comedian)

Charles Barkley (basketball)

Brian Baumgartner (actor)

Jerome Bettis (football)

Jay Bilas (basketball)

Tim Brown (football)

Joe Buck (TV announcer)

Derek Carr (football)

Vince Carter (basketball)

Alex Caruso (basketball)

Roger Clemens (baseball)

Dell Curry (basketball)

Seth Curry (basketball)

Stephen Curry (basketball)

Carson Daly (TV host)

Sam Darnold (football)

Vinny Del Negro (basketball)

Jay DeMarcus (singer)

Dylan Dreyer (TV meteorologist)

Rich Eisen (TV host)

Cathy Engelbert (WNBA commissioner)

Mardy Fish (tennis)

Larry Fitzgerald (football)

Ryan Fitzpatrick (football)

Dwight Freeney (football)

Justin Gaethje (UFC)

Chris Harrison (TV host)

A.J. Hawk (football)

Grant Hill (basketball)

Colin Jost (comedian)

Kyle Juszczyk (football)

Jason Kelce (football)

Travis Kelce (football)

George Kittle (football)

Zach Lavine (basketball)

Trevor Lawrence (football)

Hally Leadbetter (content creator)

Derek Lowe (baseball)

Kyle Lowry (basketball)

Rob Mac (actor)

Joe Mauer (baseball)

Baker Mayfield (football)

Jim McMahon (football)

Kevin Millar (baseball)

The Miz (wrestling)

Mark Mulder (baseball)

T.J. Oshie (hockey)

Jake Owen (singer)

Joe Pavelski (hockey)

Michael Pena (actor)

Patrick Peterson (football)

Albert Puljos (baseball)

Austin Reaves (basketball)

Alfonso Ribeiro (actor)

Jerry Rice (football)

Rob Riggle (actor)

Aaron Rodgers (football)

Jimmy Rollins (baseball)

Ray Romano (actor)

Tony Romo (football)

Matt Ryan (football)

Jason Scheff (singer)

Gary Sheffield (baseball)

Tim Simmons (actor)

Emmitt Smith (football)

John Smoltz (baseball)

Annika Sorenstam (golf)

Kathryn Tappen (TV reporter)

Miles Teller (actor)

Larry the Cable Guy (comedian)

Joe Theismann (football)

Adam Thielen (football)

Matthew Tkachuk (hockey)

Taylor Twellman (soccer)

Brian Urlacher (football)

Chase Utley (baseball)

Shane Victorino (baseball)

Mike Vrabel (football)

Jack Wagner (actor)

Demarcus Ware (football)

David Wells (baseball)

Jayson Werth (baseball)

Andrew Whitworth (football)

Charles Woodson (football)

Is there a party hole at the American Century Championship?

There sure is: the par-3 17th at Edgewood. It runs along the beach and is filled with music and fans and boats and booze and footballs and basketballs and so much that you don’t see at a regular golf tournament.