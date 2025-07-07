American Century Championship 2025: Celebrity field (Stephen Curry’s back!), format, scoring, prize money

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

WNBA: Atlanta Dream at Los Angeles Sparks
2025 Free Agency: Kevin Durant trade and other impactful fantasy moves
Houston Astros v Los Angeles Dodgers
Dodgers at Brewers Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for July 7
MLB: Spring Training-St. Louis Cardinals at Houston Astros
Top fantasy baseball prospects: C.J. Kayfus on the rise, Ryan Johnson impressing in High-A
  • Christopher Crawford
    ,
  • Christopher Crawford
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_campbellsound_250706.jpg
Campbell: ‘Crazy’ to win twice in return to Tour
nbc_golf_grillosound_250706.jpg
Grillo proud despite John Deere playoff loss
nbc_golf_jdeerefinal_250706.jpg
Highlights: 2025 John Deere Classic, Round 4

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

WNBA: Atlanta Dream at Los Angeles Sparks
2025 Free Agency: Kevin Durant trade and other impactful fantasy moves
Houston Astros v Los Angeles Dodgers
Dodgers at Brewers Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for July 7
MLB: Spring Training-St. Louis Cardinals at Houston Astros
Top fantasy baseball prospects: C.J. Kayfus on the rise, Ryan Johnson impressing in High-A
  • Christopher Crawford
    ,
  • Christopher Crawford
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_campbellsound_250706.jpg
Campbell: ‘Crazy’ to win twice in return to Tour
nbc_golf_grillosound_250706.jpg
Grillo proud despite John Deere playoff loss
nbc_golf_jdeerefinal_250706.jpg
Highlights: 2025 John Deere Classic, Round 4

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

American Century Championship 2025: Celebrity field (Stephen Curry’s back!), format, scoring, prize money

  
Published July 7, 2025 09:00 AM
Curry wins ACC with clutch eagle putt on No. 18
July 16, 2023 06:49 PM
Former tennis player &amp; 2020 American Century Champion Mardy Fish joins Golf Today to discuss his thoughts on the upcoming tournament and his future in golf.

The 36th American Century Championship will be held July 11-13 at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course in Lake Tahoe, Nevada, and feature the likes of Stephen Curry, Travis and Jason Kelce, Aaron Rodgers, Grant Hill, Charles Barkley and Josh Allen.

A field of 90 athletes and celebrities will compete in the event. Here’s your need to know information (all times EDT):

How to watch the American Century Championship

Friday, July 11

Saturday, July 12

Sunday, July 13

What is the American Century Championship format?

The players will compete over 54 holes using a modified Stableford format in which points are awarded for how a player fares on a hole rather than a score in relation to par.

What is the American Century Championship scoring?

  • Albatross (3 under on a hole): 10 points
  • Hole-in-one: 8 points
  • Eagle (2 under): 6 points
  • Birdie (1 under): 3 points
  • Par (even): 1 point
  • Bogey (1 over): 0 points
  • Double or worse (2 over+): -2 points

Players cannot score worse than a double bogey. The player with the most points after three rounds wins.

What is the American Century Championship purse?

The total payout is $750,000. First place will earn $150,000, second $70,00 and third $40,000.

Who is the defending champion at American Century Championship?

You could say it’s “defending champions,” plural. Former tennis player Mardy Fish won for the second time a year ago, totaling 83 points, one shy of the tournament record (Billy Joe Tolliver, 2010). Stephen Curry, who did not compete last year while preparing for the Olympic Games, won the tournament in 2023, with a week that included a walk-off eagle and a hole-in-one.

Who is in the American Century Championship field?

  • Davante Adams (football)
  • Marcus Allen (football)
  • Ray Allen (basketball)
  • Josh Allen (football)
  • Bret Bair (TV host)
  • Nate Bargatze (comedian)
  • Charles Barkley (basketball)
  • Brian Baumgartner (actor)
  • Jerome Bettis (football)
  • Jay Bilas (basketball)
  • Tim Brown (football)
  • Joe Buck (TV announcer)
  • Derek Carr (football)
  • Vince Carter (basketball)
  • Alex Caruso (basketball)
  • Roger Clemens (baseball)
  • Dell Curry (basketball)
  • Seth Curry (basketball)
  • Stephen Curry (basketball)
  • Carson Daly (TV host)
  • Sam Darnold (football)
  • Vinny Del Negro (basketball)
  • Jay DeMarcus (singer)
  • Dylan Dreyer (TV meteorologist)
  • Rich Eisen (TV host)
  • Cathy Engelbert (WNBA commissioner)
  • Mardy Fish (tennis)
  • Larry Fitzgerald (football)
  • Ryan Fitzpatrick (football)
  • Dwight Freeney (football)
  • Justin Gaethje (UFC)
  • Chris Harrison (TV host)
  • A.J. Hawk (football)
  • Grant Hill (basketball)
  • Colin Jost (comedian)
  • Kyle Juszczyk (football)
  • Jason Kelce (football)
  • Travis Kelce (football)
  • George Kittle (football)
  • Zach Lavine (basketball)
  • Trevor Lawrence (football)
  • Hally Leadbetter (content creator)
  • Derek Lowe (baseball)
  • Kyle Lowry (basketball)
  • Rob Mac (actor)
  • Joe Mauer (baseball)
  • Baker Mayfield (football)
  • Jim McMahon (football)
  • Kevin Millar (baseball)
  • The Miz (wrestling)
  • Mark Mulder (baseball)
  • T.J. Oshie (hockey)
  • Jake Owen (singer)
  • Joe Pavelski (hockey)
  • Michael Pena (actor)
  • Patrick Peterson (football)
  • Albert Puljos (baseball)
  • Austin Reaves (basketball)
  • Alfonso Ribeiro (actor)
  • Jerry Rice (football)
  • Rob Riggle (actor)
  • Aaron Rodgers (football)
  • Jimmy Rollins (baseball)
  • Ray Romano (actor)
  • Tony Romo (football)
  • Matt Ryan (football)
  • Jason Scheff (singer)
  • Gary Sheffield (baseball)
  • Tim Simmons (actor)
  • Emmitt Smith (football)
  • John Smoltz (baseball)
  • Annika Sorenstam (golf)
  • Kathryn Tappen (TV reporter)
  • Miles Teller (actor)
  • Larry the Cable Guy (comedian)
  • Joe Theismann (football)
  • Adam Thielen (football)
  • Matthew Tkachuk (hockey)
  • Taylor Twellman (soccer)
  • Brian Urlacher (football)
  • Chase Utley (baseball)
  • Shane Victorino (baseball)
  • Mike Vrabel (football)
  • Jack Wagner (actor)
  • Demarcus Ware (football)
  • David Wells (baseball)
  • Jayson Werth (baseball)
  • Andrew Whitworth (football)
  • Charles Woodson (football)

Is there a party hole at the American Century Championship?

There sure is: the par-3 17th at Edgewood. It runs along the beach and is filled with music and fans and boats and booze and footballs and basketballs and so much that you don’t see at a regular golf tournament.