Barkley holes out for EAGLE, on fire early at ACC

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MotoAmerica SB 2024 Laguna Seca Starting grid - Brian J Nelson 01.jpg
How to Watch MotoAmerica Round 5 at WeatherTech Raceway, Laguna Seca: Schedule, TV/stream info, past results
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
PGA: Charles Schwab Challenge - Third Round
Chris Gotterup powers way to 61 and two-shot lead at Genesis Scottish Open
Genesis Scottish Open 2025 - Day Two - The Renaissance Club
Genesis Scottish Open 2025: Third-round tee times, pairings at The Renaissance Club

Top Clips

nbc_roto_mlbfuturesgame_250711.jpg
Players to watch in MLB All-Star Futures Game
nbc_pft_pftpmmailbagv2_250711.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: Guaranteed deals, games in Hawaii
nbc_pft_pftpmhowellv2_250711.jpg
NFLPA circles wagons around Howell

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MotoAmerica SB 2024 Laguna Seca Starting grid - Brian J Nelson 01.jpg
How to Watch MotoAmerica Round 5 at WeatherTech Raceway, Laguna Seca: Schedule, TV/stream info, past results
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
PGA: Charles Schwab Challenge - Third Round
Chris Gotterup powers way to 61 and two-shot lead at Genesis Scottish Open
Genesis Scottish Open 2025 - Day Two - The Renaissance Club
Genesis Scottish Open 2025: Third-round tee times, pairings at The Renaissance Club

Top Clips

nbc_roto_mlbfuturesgame_250711.jpg
Players to watch in MLB All-Star Futures Game
nbc_pft_pftpmmailbagv2_250711.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: Guaranteed deals, games in Hawaii
nbc_pft_pftpmhowellv2_250711.jpg
NFLPA circles wagons around Howell

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Barkley holes out for EAGLE, on fire early at ACC

July 11, 2025 04:10 PM
Charles Barkley opened the American Century Championship in blazing fashion, holing out for an eagle (!) on the second and later adding a birdie to his card.

Latest Clips

nbc_roto_mlbfuturesgame_250711.jpg
01:42
Players to watch in MLB All-Star Futures Game
nbc_pft_pftpmmailbagv2_250711.jpg
11:58
PFT PM Mailbag: Guaranteed deals, games in Hawaii
nbc_pft_pftpmhowellv2_250711.jpg
13:14
NFLPA circles wagons around Howell
nbc_roto_bricematthews_250711.jpg
01:34
Will Matthews strike out too much for fantasy?
nbc_roto_pca_250711.jpg
01:22
Crow-Armstrong becoming a ‘true superstar’
nbc_pft_pftpmmahomes18games_250711.jpg
02:53
Mahomes ‘not a big fan’ of 18-game regular season
nbc_pft_pftpmsteelersrodgers_250711.jpg
02:25
Whaley: PIT considered drafting Rodgers in 2005
nbc_pftpm_harrisnews_250711.jpg
05:57
Harris suffers eye injury in fireworks ‘mishap’
nbc_cyc_btpst7seg3_250711.jpg
08:35
Sprinters set to dominate Tour de France Stage 8
nbc_golf_amundievianrd2ehl_250711.jpg
06:41
HLs: The Amundi Evian Championship 2025, Round 2
nbc_roto_nlcyyoung_250711.jpg
01:54
Skenes still top bet for NL Cy Young Award
nbc_roto_bulls_250711.jpg
01:48
Bet Bulls over 32.5 wins in 2025-26 season
nbc_wnba_nightrecap_250711.jpg
01:46
Highlights: Collier scores 17, Mystics defeat Aces
nbc_roto_dreamfever_250711.jpg
01:54
‘Can’t count on’ Fever vs. Dream, bet the under
nbc_roto_nbamvp_v2_250711.jpg
02:31
Why Jokic is an early favorite over SGA for MVP
nbc_roto_nbamip_250711.jpg
03:11
Who is the bet to win NBA Most Improved Player?
nbc_dps_robmac_250711.jpg
16:01
Mac discusses buying Wrexham with Reynolds
nbc_roto_swiatekvsanisimova_250711.jpg
01:47
Betting Swiatek vs. Anisimova in Wimbledon final
nbc_dps_jonathanthomas_250711.jpg
04:19
Thomas tells hilarious Curry story with ACC trophy
nbc_golf_portrushbacknine_250711.jpg
05:05
How Royal Portrush’s back nine will test players
nbc_golf_portrushfrontnine_250711.jpg
04:55
Iconic holes headline Royal Portrush’s front nine
nbc_cyc_tadejinterview_250711.jpg
02:05
Pogacar explains how he won ‘iconic climb’
nbc_dps_natebargatze_250711.jpg
16:58
Bargatze details rise in comedy, Vanderbilt fandom
bikingphotofinishstageseven.jpg
10:17
Highlights: 2025 Tour de France, Stage 7 finish
nbc_cyc_tdfsmallpelotoncrash_250711.jpg
02:16
Nasty Stage 7 crash knocks down multiple riders
nbc_cyc_tdfhillclimb_250711.jpg
07:37
Cyclists climb through Stage 7 of Tour de France
oly_wpw_worlds_usachn_250711.jpg
09:15
Women’s Water Polo Highlights: US tops China, 15-7
nbc_golf_charleyhullsegment_250710.jpg
36
Hull feeling better after collapses, WD at Evian
nbc_golf_scottiesegment_250710.jpg
07:34
How Scheffler’s game translates to links golf
nbc_golf_rorysegment_250710.jpg
08:58
Rory heats up late in Genesis Scottish Open Rd. 1