Division-I head football coach qualifies for his state amateur

Tulsa isn’t bringing back men’s golf until next year, but one of its own has just qualified for one of the top tournaments in the state.

That player also happens to be the Golden Hurricane’s head football coach.

Tre Lamb shot 3-over 75 Thursday at Forest Ridge in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, to qualify for the Oklahoma State Amateur. The 35-year-old Lamb, who was hired in December after leading Gardner-Webb to its first Big South title in almost two decades, went out in even-par 36 before carding a bounce-back birdie, his second of the day, at the par-4 15th following a two-hole stretch of bogey-double.

Lamb now advances to the championship, which is set for July 21-24 at Cedar Ridge Country Club, also in Broken Arrow. The tournament features 18 holes of stroke play followed by a 32-man match-play bracket.