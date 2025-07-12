 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

American Century Championship - Previews
Charles Barkley has career day, Stephen Curry 2 points back at American Century Championship
Syndication: The Courier-Journal
Chan Kim eagles par-4 fourth again, extends lead to five shots at ISCO Championship
NASCAR Xfinity Series Pit Boss/FoodMaxx 250 - Qualifying
Xfinity starting lineup: Shane van Gisbergen claims Sonoma pole

Top Clips

nbc_gc_rolappowgrsegs_250711.jpg
Rolapp thinking ‘like a fan,’ LIV applies for OWGR
nbc_gc_gotterupseg_250711.jpg
Gotterup goes (course record) low to lead Scottish
Steph_HLs_raw_(1).jpg
HLs: Steph scores 21 in American Century Round 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

American Century Championship - Previews
Charles Barkley has career day, Stephen Curry 2 points back at American Century Championship
Syndication: The Courier-Journal
Chan Kim eagles par-4 fourth again, extends lead to five shots at ISCO Championship
NASCAR Xfinity Series Pit Boss/FoodMaxx 250 - Qualifying
Xfinity starting lineup: Shane van Gisbergen claims Sonoma pole

Top Clips

nbc_gc_rolappowgrsegs_250711.jpg
Rolapp thinking ‘like a fan,’ LIV applies for OWGR
nbc_gc_gotterupseg_250711.jpg
Gotterup goes (course record) low to lead Scottish
Steph_HLs_raw_(1).jpg
HLs: Steph scores 21 in American Century Round 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Division-I head football coach qualifies for his state amateur

  
Published July 11, 2025 08:27 PM

Tulsa isn’t bringing back men’s golf until next year, but one of its own has just qualified for one of the top tournaments in the state.

That player also happens to be the Golden Hurricane’s head football coach.

Tre Lamb shot 3-over 75 Thursday at Forest Ridge in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, to qualify for the Oklahoma State Amateur. The 35-year-old Lamb, who was hired in December after leading Gardner-Webb to its first Big South title in almost two decades, went out in even-par 36 before carding a bounce-back birdie, his second of the day, at the par-4 15th following a two-hole stretch of bogey-double.

Lamb now advances to the championship, which is set for July 21-24 at Cedar Ridge Country Club, also in Broken Arrow. The tournament features 18 holes of stroke play followed by a 32-man match-play bracket.