The Open Championship 2025: How to watch, TV times, featured groups and streams

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Xfinity Series Pit Boss/FoodMaxx 250 - Qualifying
Xfinity starting lineup: Shane van Gisbergen claims Sonoma pole
MotoAmerica SB 2024 Laguna Seca Starting grid - Brian J Nelson 01.jpg
How to Watch MotoAmerica Round 5 at WeatherTech Raceway, Laguna Seca: Schedule, TV/stream info, past results
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
PGA: Charles Schwab Challenge - Third Round
Chris Gotterup powers way to 61 and two-shot lead at Genesis Scottish Open

Top Clips

nbc_golf_charlesbarkleyintvw_250711.jpg
‘Really happy’ Barkley shares hilarious swing key
nbc_golf_curryfaminterview_250711.jpg
Curry family embracing competition at ACC
nbc_golf_scottishopenrd2hlsv2_250711.jpg
Highlights: 2025 Genesis Scottish Open, Round 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Xfinity Series Pit Boss/FoodMaxx 250 - Qualifying
Xfinity starting lineup: Shane van Gisbergen claims Sonoma pole
MotoAmerica SB 2024 Laguna Seca Starting grid - Brian J Nelson 01.jpg
How to Watch MotoAmerica Round 5 at WeatherTech Raceway, Laguna Seca: Schedule, TV/stream info, past results
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
PGA: Charles Schwab Challenge - Third Round
Chris Gotterup powers way to 61 and two-shot lead at Genesis Scottish Open

Top Clips

nbc_golf_charlesbarkleyintvw_250711.jpg
‘Really happy’ Barkley shares hilarious swing key
nbc_golf_curryfaminterview_250711.jpg
Curry family embracing competition at ACC
nbc_golf_scottishopenrd2hlsv2_250711.jpg
Highlights: 2025 Genesis Scottish Open, Round 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

The Open Championship 2025: How to watch, TV times, featured groups and streams

  
Published July 11, 2025 05:58 PM
How Royal Portrush's back nine will test players
July 11, 2025 11:03 AM
Mike Tirico looks at the back nine of Royal Portrush, which features iconic holes such as Calamity Corner that will add to the drama of The Open Championship.

The men’s final major of the season takes place at Royal Portrush in Portrush, Northern Ireland, July 17-20.

The NBC Sports family has you covered all week. Golf Channel’s “Live From” will set the stage, recap the rounds and offer interviews, highlights and in-depth analysis. NBC and USA Network will provide live action, while Peacock will showcase exclusive coverage.

Go to Peacocktv.com/golf to sign up and watch multiple featured groups each morning and afternoon, as well as a multi-view experience in which you can watch both featured groups at once, and All Access coverage.

Here’s a look at the weekly schedule. Featured groups will be added when available (all times EDT).

Monday, July 14

Tuesday, July 15

Wednesday, July 16

Thursday, July 17

Friday, July 18

Saturday, July 19

Sunday, July 20