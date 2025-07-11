The Open Championship 2025: How to watch, TV times, featured groups and streams
Published July 11, 2025 05:58 PM
How Royal Portrush's back nine will test players
Mike Tirico looks at the back nine of Royal Portrush, which features iconic holes such as Calamity Corner that will add to the drama of The Open Championship.
The men’s final major of the season takes place at Royal Portrush in Portrush, Northern Ireland, July 17-20.
The NBC Sports family has you covered all week. Golf Channel’s “Live From” will set the stage, recap the rounds and offer interviews, highlights and in-depth analysis. NBC and USA Network will provide live action, while Peacock will showcase exclusive coverage.
Go to Peacocktv.com/golf to sign up and watch multiple featured groups each morning and afternoon, as well as a multi-view experience in which you can watch both featured groups at once, and All Access coverage.
Here’s a look at the weekly schedule. Featured groups will be added when available (all times EDT).
Monday, July 14
- 9AM-Noon: Live From The Open (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App)
- Noon-2PM: Live From The Open (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App)
Tuesday, July 15
- 8-11AM: Live From The Open (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App)
- 11AM-1PM: Live From The Open (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App)
Wednesday, July 16
- 8-11AM: Live From The Open (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App)
- 11AM-1PM: Live From The Open (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App)
Thursday, July 17
- 1:30-4AM: The Open, full coverage (Peacock)
- 4-10AM: The Open, full coverage (USA/NBC Sports App)
- 4:03-9:47AM: Multi-view morning featured groups (Peacock)
- 4:03AM: Morning featured group 1 (Peacock)
- 4:47AM: Morning featured group 2 (Peacock)
- 8AM-1PM: All-Access (Peacock)
- 8AM-2PM: Featured holes, par-3 sixth and 16th (Peacock)
- 9:48AM-2:59PM: Multi-view afternoon featured groups (Peacock)
- 9:48AM: Afternoon featured group 1 (Peacock)
- 9:59AM: Afternoon featured group 2 (Peacock)
- 10AM-3:30PM: The Open, full coverage (USA/NBC Sports App)
- 3:30-6PM: Live From The Open (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App)
Friday, July 18
- 1:30-4AM: The Open, full coverage (Peacock)
- 4-10AM: The Open, full coverage (USA/NBC Sports App)
- 4:03-9:47AM: Multi-view morning featured groups (Peacock)
- 4:03AM: Morning featured group 1 (Peacock)
- 4:47AM: Morning featured group 2 (Peacock)
- 8AM-1PM: All-Access (Peacock)
- 8AM-2PM: Featured holes, par-3 sixth and 16th (Peacock)
- 9:48AM-2:59PM: Multi-view afternoon featured groups (Peacock)
- 9:48AM: Afternoon featured group 1 (Peacock)
- 9:59AM: Afternoon featured group 2 (Peacock)
- 10AM-3:30PM: The Open, full coverage (USA/NBC Sports App)
- 3:30-6PM: Live From The Open (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App)
Saturday, July 19
- 5-7AM: The Open, full coverage (USA/NBC Sports App)
- 7AM-1PM: Featured holes, par-3 sixth and 16th (Peacock)
- 7AM-3PM: The Open, full coverage (NBC/Peacock)
- TBD: Multi-view morning featured groups (Peacock)
- TBD: Morning featured group 1 (Peacock)
- TBD: Morning featured group 2 (Peacock)
- TBD: Multi-view afternoon featured groups (Peacock)
- TBD: Afternoon featured group 1 (Peacock)
- TBD: Afternoon featured group 2 (Peacock)
- 3-5PM: Live From The Open (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App)
Sunday, July 20
- 4-7AM: The Open, full coverage (USA/NBC Sports App)
- 6AM-Noon: Featured holes, par-3 sixth and 16th (Peacock)
- 7AM-2PM: The Open, full coverage (NBC/Peacock)
- TBD: Multi-view morning featured groups (Peacock)
- TBD: Morning featured group 1 (Peacock)
- TBD: Morning featured group 2 (Peacock)
- TBD: Multi-view afternoon featured groups (Peacock)
- TBD: Afternoon featured group 1 (Peacock)
- TBD: Afternoon featured group 2 (Peacock)
- 2-4PM: Live From The Open (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App)