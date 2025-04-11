How to watch Wolves vs Tottenham Hotspur live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Wolverhampton Wanderers seek a fourth-straight Premier League win as Vitor Pereira’s nearly-safe side welcome European-weary Tottenham Hotspur to the Molineux on Sunday.

Wolves sit 17th on the table but have improved their advantage over the bottom three to 12 points with just seven matches to play this season.

WATCH – Wolves vs Tottenham Hotspur

Spurs season has been a remarkable disappointment from health to performances, and Ange Postecoglou’s job status has become uncertain and perhaps even held above water by the club’s place in the Europa League quarterfinals.

That tie took them through a tough 1-1 draw with Eintracht Frankfurt on Thursday, and the 14th-place North Londoners may have one eye on the second leg as it is their route back to Europe at this point.

For live updates and highlights throughout Wolves vs Tottenham Hotspur, check out PST’s live blog coverage below…

How to watch Wolves vs Tottenham Hotspur live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 9am ET Sunday

Venue: The Molineux — Wolverhampton

TV Channel: Peacock

Streaming: Stream live on Peacock

Wolves team news, focus

OUT: Yerson Mosquera (knee), Enso Medina (knee), Sasa Kalajdzic (knee), Leon Chiwome (knee - out for season)

Tottenham Hotspur team news, focus

OUT: Dejan Kulusevski (foot), Radu Dragusin (torn ACL - out for season), Kevin Danso (hamstring) | QUESTIONABLE: Destiny Udogie (fitness)

Wolves vs Tottenham Hotspur prediction

Matheus Cunha is back for Wolves, who are not only fresh but perhaps favored to win this fixture. Spurs were the better team at home to Eintracht Frankfurt but Heung-min Son and Dominic Solanke were again held in check. Son hasn’t scored since March 9 against Bournemouth and his lone assist came in the Europa League, while Solanke’s last goal came January 4 against Newcastle — That was 10 games ago. We’re going to use this to say they are overdue, however, perhaps putting one last bit of faith in Postecoglou and his magic. Wolves 1-1 Spurs.