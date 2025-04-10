How to watch Arsenal vs Brentford live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Arsenal host Brentford on Saturday knowing a win would momentarily cut Liverpool’s lead atop the table to eight points.

WATCH – Arsenal v Brentford

The Gunners will still be flying high after their 3-0 thrashing of Real Madrid in their UEFA Champions League quarterfinal first leg on Tuesday. And it could have easily been more. With the second leg in Madrid on Wednesday in mind, it’s likely Mikel Arteta will rotate his squad as both Bukayo Saka and (free kick extraordinaire) Declan Rice came off late in the win against Madrid. Arsenal know their hopes of winning the title are extremely slim and their main aim is now Champions League glory.

Brentford drew 0-0 at home against Chelsea last weekend and have hit a bit of a rough patch with one win in their last five games in the Premier League as their chances of qualifying for Europe seem slim. Thomas Frank has still overseen another extremely solid season and their attacking talents always look so dangerous. The Bees always seem like they can cause an upset.

How to watch Arsenal vs Brentford live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 12:30pm ET Saturday (April 12)

Venue: Emirates Stadium — London

TV Channel: NBC

Streaming: Watch live on NBC.com

Arsenal team news, focus

It’s likely that the trio of Declan Rice, Bukayo Saka and Jurrien Timber are all rested after suffering a few knocks during the midweek win against Real Madrid. It’s also likely that William Saliba and Myles Lewis-Skelly will be rested too and that means Ben White could start at center back with Thomas Partey perhaps at right back and one of Kieran Tierney or Oleksandr Zinchenko at left back. Ethan Nwaneri is likely to start in Saka’s place, while Trossard and Jorginho should come into the team too.

OUT: Gabriel Magalhaes (hamstring - MORE), Riccardo Calafiori (knee), Kai Havertz (hamstring - MORE), Gabriel Jesus (torn ACL - out for season), Takehiro Tomiyasu (knee)

Brentford team news, focus

Brentford have slowly been getting key players back from injury and that is a big help. We know the forward trio of Schade, Mbeumo and Wissa cause so many problems and if Arsenal take their foot off the gas then Brentford will be there to punish them.

OUT: Fabio Carvalho (shoulder), Igor Thiago (knee), Josh Dasilva (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Aaron Hickey (thigh), Gustavo Nunes (back)

Arsenal vs Brentford prediction

Even if they make a lot of changes you would still expect Arsenal to get the win and manage the game. It will be narrow. Arsenal 2-1 Brentford.