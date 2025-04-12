Brentford did what Real Madrid could not, and Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal had plenty of work to do in a 1-1 draw Saturday at the Emirates Stadium.

That’s a bit of a tongue-in-cheek lede given Arsenal’s much-changed team from a beautiful midweek UEFA Champions League quarterfinal first leg 3-0 triumph over the competition’s most-celebrated team, but the point feels valid.

Arsenal started Kieran Tierney at left back, Thomas Partey at right back, Jorginho and Oleksandr Zinchenko in the midfield, and Leandro Trossard up top, leaving Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, and others on the bench.

The Bees held Arsenal at bay for most of the game, and it was 0-0 at the hour mark when Thomas Partey put the Gunners ahead at home.

Arsenal then made four subs, and surprisingly that’s when Yoane Wissa delivered an equalizer for Brentford. Sadly, for Arsenal, that was that, and now Liverpool’s a bit closer to the Premier League crown while the Gunners are still focused on the Champions League.

Mikel Arteta reaction — How did Arsenal boss react to blown lead vs Brentford?

We’ll share all of Arteta’s words as soon as he says them from the Emirates Stadium, where our own Joe Prince-Wright is on scene.