How to watch Arsenal vs Real Madrid live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

A huge UEFA Champions League quarterfinal first leg takes place in north London on Tuesday as Arsenal host reigning champs Real Madrid.

Mikel Arteta’s side will fancy their chances of knocking off Carlo Ancelotti’s side too, as on their day we know the quality of this Arsenal side. They drew 1-1 at Everton on Saturday as Arteta rested several key players but were still left bemoaning referring decisions once again (Arteta and Ancelotti can console each other about that this season...) as they’re 11 points behind Premier League leaders Liverpool with seven games to go. That is why all of their focus is on winning the Champions League and getting Bukayo Saka back fit ahead of this game is a huge bonus, as Arsenal have saved some of their best performances for the Champions League this season.

As for Real Madrid, well, they also rested plenty of players at the weekend but they lost 2-1 at home late on to struggling Valencia and that has hit their La Liga title hopes hard. Like Arsenal, Ancelotti’s side have had to deal with injury issues to key players all season long (especially in defense) but they are finding ways to win games late on time and time again. It’s in their DNA. With Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior, Jude Bellingham and countless other superstars around, there is so much talent and experience in this Real Madrid side and after a poor group stage campaign and shaky last 16 victory against Atletico Madrid on penalty kicks, somehow they’re in the last eight once again. Who would bet against them to defend their crown?

How to watch Arsenal vs Real Madrid live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 3pm ET Tuesday (April 8)

Venue: Emirates Stadium — London

TV/Streaming: Paramount+

Arsenal team news, focus

The Gunners are dealing with injury problems at the back as influential center back Gabriel is out for the rest of the season after suffering a hamstring issue. That means Jakub Kiwior is likely to start alongside William Saliba. But either Ben White or Jurrien Timber could slot in there too. In midfield the trio of Partey, Odegaard and Rice will start, while in attack it will likely be Trossard, Merino and Saka but don’t be surprised if Martinelli starts on the left due to his tracking back and Trossard starts up top with Merino dropping to the bench.

OUT: Gabriel Magalhaes (hamstring - out for season - MORE), Riccardo Calafiori (knee), Kai Havertz (hamstring - out for season - MORE), Gabriel Jesus (torn ACL - out for season), Takehiro Tomiyasu (knee)

Real Madrid team news, focus

Ancelotti has some big calls to make and is sweating on the fitness of two goalkeepers Courtois and Lunin. The former has been struggling with knee injuries all season, while Lunin wasn’t risked in the weekend defeat to Valencia. Tchouameni is suspended which means veteran Luka Modric could start in central midfield but there’s also a spot there for Eduardo Camavinga alongside Federico Valverde. Left back is also a concern for Real as Ferland Mendy has been out and is struggling to be fit so Fran Garcia may be tasked with stopping Saka. Up top we know Rodrygo, Vinicius and Mbappe are huge threats on the counter and Mbappe has been in fine form in recent weeks, and so too has Bellingham. Real have so many players who can swing the game in their favor in the blink of an eye.

OUT: Dani Carvajal (ACL, out for season), Eder Militao (ACL, out for season), Aurelien Tchouameni (suspension) | QUESTIONABLE: Thibaut Courtois (knee), Andriy Lunin (muscular), Ferland Mendy (hamstring), Dani Ceballos (muscular)

Arsenal vs Real Madrid prediction

This feels like it will end in a tight, tense win for the hosts and it will be all to play for in Madrid next week. Arsenal 2-1 Real Madrid.