How to watch Everton vs Arsenal live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Everton host Arsenal at Goodison on Saturday and Liverpool fans will be cheering on their bitter rivals. For one game.

Arsenal sit 12 points behind leaders Liverpool with eight games to go. If they slip up at Everton then Liverpool will almost be able to taste glory and will seal their title success soon. Mikel Arteta’s side do have the chance to reduce the gap to nine points if they win the early game on Saturday at Goodison and the good news is that Bukayo Saka is back from injury and scored right away after coming off the bench against Fulham in their 2-1 midweek win. The bad news is that the Gunners have once again suffered multiple defensive injuries, most notably to center back Gabriel, which is a big problem ahead of their Champions League quarterfinals against Real Madrid.

Everton felt hard done by against Liverpool in midweek as they lost 1-0 in the Merseyside derby at Anfield. David Moyes argued that Diogo Jota’s winning goal was offside, while Beto had a goal ruled out for Everton as they have continued their positive performances. That defeat at Liverpool ended a nine-game unbeaten run which has seen the Toffees pull well clear of the relegation scrap and they’re all about pushing to finish in midtable between here and the end of the season.

How to watch Everton vs Arsenal live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 7:30am ET Saturday (April 5)

Venue: Goodison Park — Liverpool

TV Channel: USA

Streaming: Watch live on NBC.com

Everton team news, focus

Injuries have really calmed down for the Toffees and that gives Moyes a few extra attacking options. Both Ndiaye and Chermiti are back, while Broja is also now a good option off the bench too. Beto continues to lead the line superbly well and if Everton can get Harrison, Alcaraz and Doucoure close to him with their midfield runs they will cause Arsenal plenty of problems on the transition.

OUT: Dominic Calvert-Lewin (thigh), Orel Mangala (knee), Dwight McNeil (knee)

Arsenal team news, focus

With Timber, Gabriel, Calafiori and White all going down with injuries over the last week or so, Arsenal’s defensive issues have once again come to the fore. Just when Saka returned to give them a big boost, they’ve been hit again. Injuries have been so unkind to the Gunners this season but they’re doing all they can to stay in the title race. They’ve only lost one of their last 20 Premier League games but they’re still 12 points behind Liverpool. Saka could start in this game, while Partey is likely to play at right back with Kiwior coming in at center back.

OUT: Riccardo Calafiori (knee), Kai Havertz (hamstring - MORE), Gabriel Jesus (torn ACL - out for season), Takehiro Tomiyasu (knee), Ben White (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Gabriel Magalhaes (hamstring - MORE), Jurrien Timber (undisclosed)

Everton vs Arsenal prediction

This feels like it’s going to be tight and tense as Arteta meets his old boss Moyes. But Arsenal’s extra quality (see: Saka, Bukayo) will see them through. Everton 1-2 Arsenal.