‘Ups and downs and let’s finish the season’ — Ruben Amorim furious with lack of Manchester United goals

The Europa League has been kind to Ruben Amorim but unfortunately Manchester United still have their cursed Premier League season to finish and they’ve lost again at Old Trafford.

Amorim named a much-changed 11 for this visit from Wolves and the attack was lackluster until Bruno Fernandes was brought into the game around the hour mark.

Sadly for Man United, their attackers are anything but sharp outside of their captain, and Rasmus Hojlund, Mason Mount, and Alejandro Garnacho all chopped shot attempts anywhere but on goal in the second half.

A Pablo Sarabia free kick goal further soured the home match, and United can count their blessings they have the UEL semifinals to anticipate rather than dwell on another three points lost in the Premier League.

How will Amorim see it? He may like the senior debut of Tyler Fredericson and a strong hour or so from Patrick Dorgu, but not much more.

Ruben Amorim reaction — Red Devils boss reacts to latest Manchester United loss vs Wolves

What happened? “We suffered a goal on the only shot to the goal and we had a lot of chances to score the goal but we didd’t and we lost the game.”

Can you fix it this season, or will it take a transfer window? “It will be like that, ups and downs and let’s finish the season.”

On a strong debut for defender Tyler Fredericson: “He did really well. Also Amass played really well and we need to score goals for kids to have better memories from their first games.”

On Rasmus Hojlund’s lack of confidence: “We have to continue to create chances but we need to score, it’s not just Rasmus or Mason Mount. It’s the whole team missing goals.”

On what continues to go wrong: “Of course I want really, really bad and these days I’m really disappointed because we were clearly better than the opponent but we did not score goals and if you don’t score goals, you don’t win games.”

“We have to work and try to be better in the first game of next season. We have to look at everything, the opportunities in the market. We’ll see. Everything, we’ve talked about the next season every day. With time, we will get the effort that we need to improve the team.”