Liverpool boss Arne Slot, Trent Alexander-Arnold react as Reds move to Premier League title precipice

  
Published April 20, 2025 01:24 PM

It took a long time and more than a few subs for Arne Slot’s Liverpool to move within a win of the Premier League title in Sunday’s 1-0 win over Leicester City at the King Power Stadium.

The Reds were denied by Leicester goalkeeper Mads Hermansen and a resolved Foxes side seeking to make relegation to the Championship wait at least another few days.

But Slot subbed Trent Alexander-Arnold into the game late, hoping that the newly-returned right back who may be moving away from Anfield this summer could summon a winner.

Usually he’d do that with an assist, but the 26-year-old used his off-foot to provide the match’s first goal in the 76th minute. That’s what we call feeding a narrative.

So how will Slot and Alexander-Arnold react to the win?

Arne Slot reaction — Liverpool boss on Trent Alexander-Arnold, Reds moving to Premier League title precipice

We’ll have all of Arne Slot’s words as soon as he speaks from the King Power Stadium.

Trent Alexander-Arnold reaction to game-winning goal, future at Liverpool

“I’ve had some good moments in this stadium to be honest but now to give us a chance to win the title in my first game back from injury it was an important game for me. I’ve done a lot of hard work to get back. I’m eager to compete.

“I’m pretty sure that’s my first left-foot goal in my career. It’s taken a few years. ... It’s then one type of goal I’ve been missing. I saved it for the right time. One win away now, very close, especially with the fans here -- a very very special moment.”

On Virgil van Dijk pushing Alexander-Arnold in front of fans to celebrate win: “He’s pushed me to the front to get close and personal [with them]. The fans are always amazing. They’ve been outstanding again this season. They’ve pushed us all season. As much as we do it for ourselves and our families, we do it for the fans as well. They travel to games and spend their money. To be so close to sealing, for some of us, a second league title. In front of fans, it’s what we’ve been missing.”

Are these his last games with Liverpool? “I’ve said all season I’m not going to speak on my situation. I’m not going to go into details but these days like today are always special, scoring goals, playing, winning games, being close to winning titles as well as being in title races, they are special moments that will stay with me forever and I’m glad to be a part of it.”