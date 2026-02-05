 Skip navigation
Liverpool vs Manchester City predicted lineups, team news, possible XI’s

  
Published February 5, 2026 08:00 AM

The Liverpool vs Manchester City predicted lineups are intriguing to think about as so many superb individual scraps will decide the outcome of this fierce rivalry on Sunday, with both teams desperate for a win to help their top four and title hopes respectively.

MOREPreview, how to watch info for Liverpool v Man City

Arne Slot’s options are more limited than Pep Guardiola’s but there are some big decisions for the Liverpool boss to make. While Guardiola has a wealth of options in midfield and attack but like Slot, there are some key players missing in defense.

Here are the Liverpool vs Manchester City predicted lineups, with analysis on how Slot and Guardiola could line up from the start.

Liverpool predicted lineup

——- Alisson ——-

—- Szoboszlai —- Konate —- Van Dijk —- Kerkez —-

—— Gravenberch —— Mac Allister ——

—- Salah —- Wirtz —- Gakpo —-

—— Ekitike ——

After thrashing Newcastle 4-1 at home last weekend it’s very likely Slot will go with the same starting lineup which dished out that hammering. The only question is whether Joe Gomez, who is now fit and available, will come in at right back? Probably not from the start. So Dominik Szoboszlai will likely stay there out of position with Alexis Mac Allister in midfield and Mohamed Salah on the right. In attack it seems very likely Florian Wirtz will stay central just behind Hugo Ekitike as that duo have been linking up superbly and the summer signings are showing exactly why Liverpool spent big to sign them. As for options off the bench, well, Slot doesn’t have many due to injuries but Chiesa, Gomez, Jones, Endo and Robertson all have plenty of experience and can be added in the second half depending on the status of the game. Gomez, Robertson and Endo for solidity if Liverpool are ahead and Chiesa and Jones for creativity if they need a goal. Also, don’t rule out youngster Rio Ngumoha playing a part late on.

Manchester City predicted lineup

——- Donnarumma ——

—- Nunes —- Khusanov —- Guehi —- Ait-Nouri ——

——- Rodri —— O’Reilly ——

—— Semenyo —- Foden —- Cherki ——

——- Haaland ——

City’s big decision is whether to star Ruben Dias now he’s back from injury. It feels like this game comes a bit too soon for the Portuguese center back but he could start. If not, Khusanov will likely get the nod alongside the excellent Marc Guehi. Liverpool were close to signing Guehi in the summer and he will likely show them that they missed out, big time. Rayan Ait-Nouri at left back seems solid with Nico O’Reilly moving into midfield if Bernardo Silva isn’t fit to go. That gives City a solid defensive midfield duo of Rodri and O’Reilly which Guardiola likes to do in games like this. In attack the options, as always, are plentiful and the trio of Semenyo, Foden and Cherki should be handed the keys to shine in a big game like this. Omar Marmoush and Tijjani Reijnders have both been pushing them hard and have performed really well when rotated into the lineup recently, so one or both could start. And of course, Erling Haaland will start up top and his scrap with Van Dijk and Konate is always box-office viewing.