How to watch Liverpool vs Manchester City live: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction

Sparks always fly when Liverpool and Manchester City meet and it will be no different at a raucous Anfield on Sunday.

Arne Slot’s Liverpool are the reigning Premier League champs but they’re 14 points behind leaders Arsenal heading into this weekend. Their main aim is to finish in the top four (top five will very likely be enough to be in the Champions League next season) and after their 4-1 hammering of Newcastle last weekend there are signs they can do that, plus go far in the Champions League.

Man City reached the League Cup final in midweek, where they will face Arsenal, after smashing Newcastle 5-1 on aggregate. But that came after Pep Guardiola’s side inexplicably coughed up a 2-0 lead at Spurs last weekend and just held on for a 2-2 draw. They are now seven points behind leaders Arsenal as defensive injuries have piled up in recent weeks.

How to watch Liverpool vs Manchester City live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 11:30am ET Sunday (February 8)

Venue: Anfield — Liverpool

TV Channel: Peacock

Streaming: Stream live on Peacock

Liverpool team news, focus

Jeremie Frimpong is definitely out for this game but Joe Gomez might be available to start at right back. Dominik Szoboszlai may keep playing out of position there in order to keep Alexis Mac Allister in midfield from the start. Conor Bradley, Giovanni Leoni, and Alexander Isak are all out. Slot has been hugely encouraged by the form of summer signings Florian Wirtz and Hugo Ekitike as they have really found their feet in the Premier League, with Wirtz in particular finally settling in and having a huge impact in recent games.

Manchester City team news, focus

Center backs Josko Gvardiol and John Stones remain out injured, while Ruben Dias could make his return in this game. Jeremy Doku and Savinho are out injured, while Bernardo Silva is a doubt. Erling Haaland, Rayan Cherki, Rodri, and Gianluigi Donnarumma were all rested in midweek and will be fresh for this one. January signings Marc Guehi and Antoine Semenyo were both linked with moves to Liverpool but have been huge for City since signing, and that duo could be the difference in this game.

Liverpool vs Manchester City prediction

This will likely be a fun one with both teams knowing how important a win is for their respective aims. Go for City to edge it. Liverpool 2-3 Manchester City.