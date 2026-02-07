Arsenal continued inching their way toward the Premier League title on Saturday, as Mikel Arteta’s side beat Sunderland 3-0 at home to go nine points clear of 2nd-place Manchester City (for the time being).

ARSENAL 3-0 SUNDERLAND — Video highlights & recap

Below is the latest Mikel Arteta reaction, speaking after Martin Zubimendo and Viktor Gyokeres (twice) scored the goals to beat the Black Cats and avenge their own collapse in a 2-2 draw with the newly promoted side back in November.

Mikel Arteta reaction — What did Arsenal boss say about Sunderland win, 9-point title lead?

Arsenal forward Viktor Gyokeres, after scoring two goals vs Sunderland

“They are a good side — strong and good in the air — so it was always going to be a battle there. They created some OK chances, but I think overall we defended really well and, of course, when we score three goals it’s a good result.”

On the depth of Arsenal’s squad: “A lot of players have come from the bench [this season] and had an impact. With so many games in so many competitions, I think it’s a very good time and we just need to keep going.”