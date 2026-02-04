How to watch Fulham vs Everton live: Stream link, TV channel, latest team news, prediction

Everton aim to climb into the top half by completing a season sweep over Fulham when the two sides clash at Craven Cottage on Saturday.

The Toffees need to turn draws into wins but have been much better and are closer to full-strength as they reach kickoff on a four-match Premier League unbeaten run. Jarrad Branthwaite is healthy, Idrissa Gana Gueye and Iliman Ndiaye are back from AFCON, and David Moyes is feeling better about his team as Thierno Barry has found his scoring touch and Tyrique George has arrived on loan from Chelsea.

Yet Everton will also look at their last four games and think there was so much more for them. They drew at home to lowly Wolves and newly-promoted Leeds, and needed every minute of their 97 at Brighton get a 1-1 draw,

Fulham are ninth on the table, above Everton on tie breakers, and Marco Silva’s men are also hoping to find their way to consistent wins. The Cottagers have lost two-of-three following a six-match unbeaten run, and both their 1-0 loss at Fulham and 3-2 defeat at Manchester United left them wanting so much more.

How to watch Fulham vs Everton live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10am ET Saturday

Venue: Craven Cottage — West London

TV Channel: Peacock

Streaming: Stream live on Peacock

Fulham team news, focus

OUT: Rodrigo Muniz (thigh), Sasa Lukic (undisclosed) | QUESTIONABLE: Oscar Bobb (thigh)

Everton team news, focus

OUT: Jack Grealish (ankle - MORE) | QUESTIONABLE: Vitalii Mykolenko (knock)

Fulham vs Everton prediction

Fulham have been good at home of late but Everton’s last two Premier League wins came away from Hill Dickinson Stadium. Jack Grealish’s absence aside, this should be the best-equipped Everton squad in some time. Two good managers here, but who will find the back of the goal? Fulham 0-1 Everton.