How to watch No. 2 Iowa State vs. Cincinnati: TV, live stream info and storylines for Saturday’s game

A Saturday men’s basketball quadruple-header on Peacock will kick off with second-ranked Iowa State on the road against Cincinnati and trying to bounce back from its first loss of the season.

The Cyclones (3-1 Big 12, 16-1 overall) set program records for best start and longest winning streak before an 84-63 road loss Tuesday to Kansas.

The Bearcats (1-3 Big 12, 9-8 overall) need to begin racking up signature victories if they hope to return to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2019.

Iowa State holds a 5-4 edge over Cincinnati with three consecutive victories, including a 76-56 win in their most recent meeting last March 12 in the Big 12 tournament.

More information below on No. 2 Iowa State and Cincinnati.

No. 2 Iowa State:

Despite suffering their first loss, the Cyclones are serious national title contenders because of their elite shooting (40.3% on 3-pointers leads the Big 12 and is fourth nationally) and a defense that allows 64.2 points per game, ranking fifth in the NCAA for efficiency and turnover margin (forcing 16.6 turnovers per game).

Junior forward Milan Momcilovic, the nation’s best 3-point shooter at 53.8%, recently became the 36th Iowa State player to score more than 1,000 points. Senior guard Tamin Lipsey leads the Big 12 in steals, and senior forward Joshua Jefferson has scored in double figures in all 17 games.

In its fifth season under head coach T.J. Otzelberger, Iowa State is on pace for a third consecutive season of at least 20 victories.

Cincinnati:

The Bearcats, who are second in the Big 12 in 3-pointers attempted but last in 3-pointers made (30.7%) and field goal shooting (42.7%) earned their first conference victory Wednesday by beating Colorado 77–68 with 30 points off turnovers and a 24-2 edge on the fast break.

Cincinnati relied on another star turn by senior forward Baba Miller with 25 points and 11 rebounds (the Spaniard’s eighth double‑double this season). Elite rim protector Moustapha Thiam (who averages 11.6 rebounds and 1.8 blocks) added 15 points, and Day Day Thomas (12.9 points per game) added four assists and three steals.

This is emerging as a pivotal fifth season for head coach Wes Miller, whose team was picked to finish eighth in the Big 12 after a 19-16 record last year.

How to watch No. 2 Iowa State vs. Cincinnati:

When: Saturday, Jan. 17

Saturday, Jan. 17 Where: Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio

Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio Time: 2 p.m. ET

2 p.m. ET YouTubeTV : NBCSN

: NBCSN Live Stream: Peacock

