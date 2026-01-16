How to watch No. 2 Iowa State vs. Cincinnati: TV, live stream info and storylines for Saturday’s game

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Playoffs-Philadelphia Phillies at Los Angeles Dodgers
Report: J.T. Realmuto agrees to $45 million, 3-year deal to stay with Phillies
112th Tour de France 2025 - Stage 14
Men’s and women’s Tour de France to have opening stages in Britain in 2027
SX 2026 Rd 01 Anaheim 1 450 Malcolm Stewart w-o helmet.JPG
Malcolm Stewart will compete in SuperMotocross Round 2 in San Diego
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

oly_fr_snowshow_goepperintv_full.jpg
Goepper punches Olympic ticket in new discipline
oly_frwmo_ikumahorishima_worldcup_waterville_260116.jpg
Horishima victorious in Freestyle Skiing WC moguls
oly_sb_snowshow_whiteintv_full.jpg
White previews Olympic snowboarding, Snow League

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Playoffs-Philadelphia Phillies at Los Angeles Dodgers
Report: J.T. Realmuto agrees to $45 million, 3-year deal to stay with Phillies
112th Tour de France 2025 - Stage 14
Men’s and women’s Tour de France to have opening stages in Britain in 2027
SX 2026 Rd 01 Anaheim 1 450 Malcolm Stewart w-o helmet.JPG
Malcolm Stewart will compete in SuperMotocross Round 2 in San Diego
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

oly_fr_snowshow_goepperintv_full.jpg
Goepper punches Olympic ticket in new discipline
oly_frwmo_ikumahorishima_worldcup_waterville_260116.jpg
Horishima victorious in Freestyle Skiing WC moguls
oly_sb_snowshow_whiteintv_full.jpg
White previews Olympic snowboarding, Snow League

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

How to watch No. 2 Iowa State vs. Cincinnati: TV, live stream info and storylines for Saturday’s game

  
Published January 16, 2026 05:46 PM

A Saturday men’s basketball quadruple-header on Peacock will kick off with second-ranked Iowa State on the road against Cincinnati and trying to bounce back from its first loss of the season.

The Cyclones (3-1 Big 12, 16-1 overall) set program records for best start and longest winning streak before an 84-63 road loss Tuesday to Kansas.

The Bearcats (1-3 Big 12, 9-8 overall) need to begin racking up signature victories if they hope to return to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2019.

Iowa State holds a 5-4 edge over Cincinnati with three consecutive victories, including a 76-56 win in their most recent meeting last March 12 in the Big 12 tournament.

More information below on No. 2 Iowa State and Cincinnati and how to watch the game.

Click here to sign up for Peacock

No. 2 Iowa State:

Despite suffering their first loss, the Cyclones are serious national title contenders because of their elite shooting (40.3% on 3-pointers leads the Big 12 and is fourth nationally) and a defense that allows 64.2 points per game, ranking fifth in the NCAA for efficiency and turnover margin (forcing 16.6 turnovers per game).

Junior forward Milan Momcilovic, the nation’s best 3-point shooter at 53.8%, recently became the 36th Iowa State player to score more than 1,000 points. Senior guard Tamin Lipsey leads the Big 12 in steals, and senior forward Joshua Jefferson has scored in double figures in all 17 games.

In its fifth season under head coach T.J. Otzelberger, Iowa State is on pace for a third consecutive season of at least 20 victories.

Cincinnati:

The Bearcats, who are second in the Big 12 in 3-pointers attempted but last in 3-pointers made (30.7%) and field goal shooting (42.7%) earned their first conference victory Wednesday by beating Colorado 77–68 with 30 points off turnovers and a 24-2 edge on the fast break.

Cincinnati relied on another star turn by senior forward Baba Miller with 25 points and 11 rebounds (the Spaniard’s eighth double‑double this season). Elite rim protector Moustapha Thiam (who averages 11.6 rebounds and 1.8 blocks) added 15 points, and Day Day Thomas (12.9 points per game) added four assists and three steals.

This is emerging as a pivotal fifth season for head coach Wes Miller, whose team was picked to finish eighth in the Big 12 after a 19-16 record last year.

How to watch No. 2 Iowa State vs. Cincinnati:

  • When: Saturday, Jan. 17
  • Where: Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio
  • Time: 2 p.m. ET
  • YouTubeTV: NBCSN
  • Live Stream: Peacock

What other Saturday college basketball games are on Peacock?

  • Michigan vs. Oregon, 4 p.m. ET
  • Purdue vs. USC, 6 p.m.
  • St. John’s vs. Maryland, 8 p.m.

How can I watch college basketball on Peacock?

Sign up here to watch all of our live sports and events, including Big Ten, Big 12 and Big East basketball games.

Am I eligible for Peacock’s Student Discount?

You are eligible if you meet all the following criteria:

  • Are 18 years of age or older;
  • Are a current or incoming student enrolled in an undergraduate or advanced degree program at a Title IV-accredited college or university in the US who meets verification qualifications;
  • Reside in the United States (including its territories, commonwealths and possessions); and
  • Provide Peacock with a valid payment method.

  • College/university information (e.g., first name, last name, school email address, college/university name, date of birth and other necessary documentation) must be shared with SheerID for verification purposes. Visit www.peacocktv.com/student to verify your student status with Sheer ID.

Eligible users who already have a paid Peacock subscription may need to cancel their existing subscription prior to redeeming this offer. For instructions on canceling your existing subscription, click here.

What devices does Peacock support?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.