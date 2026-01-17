How to watch No. 5 Purdue vs. USC: TV, live stream info and storylines for Saturday’s game

Starting a road test with a tough matchup Saturday in Los Angeles, No. 5 Purdue will tackle USC on Peacock.

The Boilermakers (6-0 Big Ten, 16-1) have tied their best start in school history and are coming off a gritty 79-72 comeback home victory over Iowa that extended an eight-game winning streak (since their lone loss to Iowa State). Six of the next eight games are away for Purdue, which will stay in L.A. for a Tuesday game against UCLA.

The Trojans (3-3 Big Ten, 14-3 overall) have won consecutive games over Maryland and Minnesota after back-to-back road losses to Michigan and Michigan State.

It’s the 10th meeting between the schools with Purdue holding a 5-4 edge that includes two wins last year (most recently a 76-71 victory in the Big Ten tournament).

More information below on No. 5 Purdue and USC and how to watch the game.

No. 5 Purdue:

Run by the nation’s most experienced backcourt, the Boilermakers have an extremely efficient offense that ranks second in the country in assists per game (20.9) and assist-to-turnover ratio (2.14).

Senior guard Braden Smith, the defending Big Ten player of the year, led the Boilermakers’ surge past Iowa with all 16 of his points in the second half and is two rebounds away from a lofty trifecta of at least 1,600 points, 900 assists and 600 rebounds. Senior guard Fletcher Loyer (13.8 points per game) leads the Big Ten in shooting 3-point shooting (40%) and free throws (90.7%). Senior forward Trey Kaufman-Renn has seven double-doubles and ranks third in the conference with 9.5 rebounds per game.

Matt Painter has been the Boilermakers’ head coach for 21 seasons, leading the team to eight NCAA Tournament regionals (third most in Big Ten history behind Tom Izzo and Bob Knight.

USC:

The Trojans are at their best when they play physical, as evidenced by a 35-24 edge on the boards in the 88-71 victory over Maryland (remaining unbeaten when they outrebound an opponent). They also ranked fourth in the NCAA in free throw attempts per game (28.6) and eighth in blocked shots (5.9 per game).

Though hampered at times by a neck injury, Chad Baker-Mazara has been a top scorer at 19.1 points per game, and Ezra Ausar (16.4 points per game) is the country’s second-best player at getting to the free throw line. Jordan Marsh added a season-high 20 points against Maryland.

Scoring has been no issue in the second season with head coach Eric Musselman, whose team is averaging 84.5 points per game (fourth in the Big Ten).

How to watch No. 5 Purdue vs. USC:

When: Saturday, Jan. 17

Saturday, Jan. 17 Where: Galen Center in Los Angeles, California

Galen Center in Los Angeles, California Time: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET YouTubeTV : NBCSN

: NBCSN Live Stream: Peacock

