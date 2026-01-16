Men’s and women’s Tour de France to have opening stages in Britain in 2027

Riders in the men’s and women’s Tour de France will take in some eye-catching views in next year’s race as they pedal through the hills and valleys of Britain.

The men’s edition of the 2027 Tour begins in the Scottish city of Edinburgh on July 2, with the opening stage passing through Midlothian and the Scottish borders before ending in Carlisle, outside the city’s medieval castle.

The following day, an undulating second stage takes the peloton from Keswick in the heart of the Lake District’s National Park before ending on The Strand in the northwest city of Liverpool, home of The Beatles and the city’s beloved soccer team.

A hilly third stage on July 4 takes place in Wales.

Starting from Welshpool in Powys, it snakes through the south Welsh valleys and features climbs up Côte de Rhigos and Côte de Caerffili in the closing stages before finishing in Cardiff.

It is the first time both Grand Départs — the cycling term for Tour race starts — have taken place in the same country, outside of France.

Britain has proved a very welcoming host in the past.

“The UK has always welcomed the Tour with passion and pride, and the route details we are revealing today reflect the beauty and diversity of Britain’s terrain,” Tour de France race director Christian Prudhomme said. “Bringing both Grand Départs here is a testament to the strength of our partnership with British Cycling and the enthusiasm of the UK.”

The 2014 men’s Tour began in the Yorkshire region of northern England and drew huge crowds, following on from the equally enthusiastic welcome when the 2007 Tour started in London.

From Leeds to London

The women’s 2027 Tour starts July 30 from the civic hall in Leeds in northern England, before crossing the Pennines to Manchester.

The next day riders go through the Peak District National Park and tackle the Côte de Snake Pass before crossing the line in the South Yorkshire city of Sheffield.

The women’s peloton says au revoir to Britain after a Sunday showpiece third stage in London on Aug. 1.

“Starting the Tour de France in Leeds is a strong choice, closely linked to this heritage and to the enthusiasm of a public that knows and loves the Tour,” women’s Tour director Marion Rousse said. “These stages clearly reflect the race’s ambition: to continue growing women’s cycling and to inspire future generations.”

Last year’s men’s race started in the French city of Lille, and Slovenian cycling star Tadej Pogačar went on to win the overall title for the fourth time.

Olympic champion Pauline Ferrand-Prévôt of France won the women’s race at the first attempt.

This year’s men’s race starts in Barcelona on July 4. The host of the 1992 Olympic Games previously hosted stages but never the start. This year’s women’s race begins in Lausanne, Switzerland.

Social Impact

A social impact initiative called “Joy” will be promoted during the 2027 Grand Départ. It aims to tackle inactivity, improve mental wellbeing and help communities prosper.

Organizers will work alongside governments, local councils and community representatives to create opportunities for young people and also break down existing barriers for girls in sport.

British Cycling hopes to recruit more than 7,000 volunteers for the Grand Départ.