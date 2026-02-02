Sunderland vs Burnley LIVE updates, watch live, score, analysis, highlights

Two newly-promoted teams having very different campaigns meet on Monday as Sunderland host Burnley at the Stadium of Light.

Kick off time: 3pm ET Monday (February 2)

Venue: Stadium of Light — Sunderland

Sunderland lineup

Roefs, Mukiele, Ballard, Alderete, Reinildo, Hume, Sadiki, Le Free, Talbi, Diarra, Brobbey

Burnley lineup

Dubravka, Walker, Esteve, Tuanzebe, Pires, Humphreys, Florentino, Ugochukwu, Anthony, Edwards, Foster

Sunderland vs Burnley preview — by Joe Prince-Wright

Regis Le Bris saw his side hammered 3-1 at West Ham last time out and the loss of captain Granit Xhaka to injury has hit the Black Cats hard. Still, they are having an unbelievable season and a win would take them level on points with seventh-place Brentford. However, they did lose the reverse fixture to Burnley and have struggled against more direct teams.

Burnley are without a win in 14 Premier League games but Scott Parker’s side have drawn five of their last seven games. They drew 2-2 at home against Spurs last weekend and their last three games have seen them draw against Man United, Liverpool and Spurs. But they are 11 points from safety and badly need a win to keep their faint hopes of staying up alive.

Sunderland team news, focus

Xhaka remains out with an ankle injury, while Bertrand Traore and Arthur Masuaku are also missing. It will be intriguing to see who starts in midfield in place of Xhaka with Habib Diarra likely to start alongside Noah Sadiki and Enzo Le Fee going back to his usual spot out wide. Brian Brobbey is Sunderland’s main threat up top and they will look to get the ball wide early and whip in crosses galore for him to attack.

Burnley team news, focus

Parker has found a pragmatic 3-4-2-1 system for his side but they need to take a few more risks to try and get themselves out of the relegation zone. New signing James Ward-Prowse adds real quality from set pieces, while Armando Broja has been a proper handful up top and Martin Dubravka has put in some great displays in goal to keep them in games.

Sunderland vs Burnley prediction

This feels like it will be a really tight game that Sunderland will edge to keep their brilliant season on track. Sunderland 2-1 Burnley.