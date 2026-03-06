 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The Olympic Games-Paris 2024
Summer McIntosh, Sam Short post dominant swims at Tyr Pro Series
Jordan Stolz
Jordan Stolz in 2nd place after World Sprint Speed Skating Championships day 1
Seattle Mariners photo day
2026 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: Rankings, strategy, sleepers, mock draft results

Top Clips

nbc_mcbb_osuviupreview_260305.jpg
Indiana-Ohio State a ‘play-in’ for NCAA Tournament
nbc_nba_spurspistons_260305.jpg
HLs: Wemby does it all in Spurs’ win over Pistons
nbc_mcbb_michviowa_yaxelintv_260305.jpg
UM serenades Lendeborg after Iowa win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The Olympic Games-Paris 2024
Summer McIntosh, Sam Short post dominant swims at Tyr Pro Series
Jordan Stolz
Jordan Stolz in 2nd place after World Sprint Speed Skating Championships day 1
Seattle Mariners photo day
2026 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: Rankings, strategy, sleepers, mock draft results

Top Clips

nbc_mcbb_osuviupreview_260305.jpg
Indiana-Ohio State a ‘play-in’ for NCAA Tournament
nbc_nba_spurspistons_260305.jpg
HLs: Wemby does it all in Spurs’ win over Pistons
nbc_mcbb_michviowa_yaxelintv_260305.jpg
UM serenades Lendeborg after Iowa win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

No. 3 Michigan holds off a late run by Iowa, beats the Hawkeyes 71-68

  
Published March 5, 2026 11:22 PM

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Morez Johnson Jr. and Yaxel Lendeborg scored 16 points apiece, and Aday Mara had two tiebreaking shots in the final 1:22 as No. 3 Michigan defeated Iowa 71-68 on Thursday night.

The Wolverines (28-2, 18-1 Big Ten) were held 18 points below their season scoring average, but managed to hold off the Hawkeyes (20-10, 10-9) in the closing seconds.

Iowa went on an 11-1 run to tie the game at 64 with 1:56 to play before Mara banked in a shot before the shot clock expired, putting Michigan in front again. After Iowa’s Cam Manyawu scored inside to tie the game at 66, Mara, who finished with 14 points on 7-for-10 shooting, scored off a lob with 43 seconds left to put the Wolverines ahead to stay.

Iowa had chances to tie the game on back-to-back possessions, but missed three shots on one of the possessions and lost the ball on another after a turnover by Tavion Banks with seven seconds left.

The Hawkeyes had a final chance to tie the game after Lendeborg made two free throws with four seconds remaining, but Bennett Stirtz’s 3-pointer try was long.

Elliot Cadeau added 11 points for the Wolverines, the Big Ten regular-season champions.

Stirtz led Iowa with 21 points. Manyawu had 14.

Michigan had a 38-25 rebounding edge on the Hawkeyes.

The game was tied at 30 at halftime. Michigan shot 50% from the field, but committed 12 turnovers that Iowa turned into 16 points.

The Hawkeyes were 11 of 31 from the field, with Stirtz especially struggling to make shots. Stirtz, Iowa’s leading scorer this season, made just one of his first nine shots, then hit back-to-back 3-pointers in a 27-second span to give Iowa a 30-28 lead.

Up next

Michigan: Hosts No. 8 Michigan State on Sunday.

Iowa: At No. 9 Nebraska on Sunday.
Michigan clutches up in Iowa City
Jac Collinsworth, Jordan Cornette and Matt McCall break down Michigan’s timely plays late against Iowa and chat with Wolverines coach Dusty May about the win.