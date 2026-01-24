Burnley 2-2 Tottenham Hotspur: Romero grabs a late point for struggling Spurs

Tottenham Hotspur rescued a point at Burnley on Saturday as Cristian Romero’s 90th-minute header grabbed a 2-2 draw.

But the pressure is far from off Thomas Frank.

Spurs took the lead through Micky van de Ven’s strike but right on half time Axel Tuanzebe made it 1-1. Martin Dubravka made a string of fine saves throughout and Burnley took the lead through Lyle Foster. But Romero popped up late on to grab a point, which neither team will be happy with.

With the draw Burnley move on to 15 points. Spurs are on 28 points.

Spurs have no belief under Frank

Yes, they scrambled to grab a draw and that could be something moving forward. But Spurs still lacked belief throughout this game and despite Martin Dubravka pulling off some stunning saves, there was a general lack of creativity and purpose about Spurs’ play and they looked extremely vulnerable on the counter in the second half. That is nothing new under Frank and the bags under his eyes and the way he trudged off the pitch in front of the Spurs fans who had been chanting for him to be fired for most of the second half said it all. Frank is in a very tough moment and his players just don’t seem to believe in what he is asking them to do. They were lucky to leave Burnley, who are now 14 games without a win in the Premier League, with a draw on Saturday.

What’s next?

Burnley head to Sunderland on Monday, February 2. Spurs host Man City on Sunday, February 1.

Burnley vs Tottenham Hotspur score: 2-2

Tuanzebe 45+1', Foster 76'; Van de Ven 38', Romero 90'

Burnley vs Tottenham Hotspur live updates! — By Joe Prince-Wright

Romero heads home!

Spurs equalize in the 90th minute with a wonderful header from Romero. Yet another goal from a center back for Spurs. 5 minutes to go too!

Simons smashes the crossbar!

So close to a late equalizer for Spurs as Simons smashes the bar.

Dubravka makes another fine stop to deny Tel!

A great cross to the back post finds sub Mathys Tel and he does so well to direct his effort on target. It looks destined to go in but somehow Dubravka claws it away. Wow.

Foster has Burnley ahead!

Anthony plays in Foster and his first effort is saved but comes straight back to him and Udogie can’t keep it out. Burnley’s sub has them ahead!

Spence denied this time

Dubravka saves down low to deny Spence. Spurs are pushing so many players forward and Burnley look very dangerous on the counter now.

Broja denied by Vicario

With Spurs pouring forward, Burnley hit them on the break. The ball over the top finds Broja and he’s in but Vicario denies him twice. The offside flag then goes up but Vicario is down hurt. He’s up now. That was a tight offside call.

Dubravka with another big save

Simons clips in a cross and Solanke’s header from close range is saved really well by Dubravka. Really open game at Turf Moor.

Brilliant block from Van de Ven

Excellent play from Burnley as Broja is in but Micky van de Ven slides in at the perfect time to block Broja’s effort.

Burnley equalize against the run of play!

Right on half time Burnley are level. Kyle Walker whips in a great cross from the right and Axel Tuanzebe is totally unmarked as he finishes. Spurs have dominated the first half but Burnley are level and Thomas Frank will not be happy with that defending.

Van de Ven smashes home!

That goal was coming. A short corner sees the ball whipped in to the back post and Burnley can’t clear as Micky van de Ven smashes home with a clinical low finish. Spurs have scored more goals from corners (12) than any other Premier League team this season, and have the most goals from defenders (8) in the league too.

Dubravka denies Gallagher!

The corner comes in and Dubravka makes two fine saves, including one from Gallagher. Spurs are pushing hard to take the lead before half time.

Odobert denied by Dubravka

What a stop by Martin Dubravka! Odobert curls a beauty towards the far corner but Dubravka’s fingertip saves sees it go out for a corner.

Porro so close to an opener!

Pedro Porro whips a free kick up and over the wall from the edge of the box, but the ball flies inches wide. Moments later another free kick from Porro is up and over the wall but Dubravka pushes it away and there wasn’t as much pace on the second free kick.

Pires scores, but he’s clearly offside

Marcus Edwards with a nice dink into the box and Broja’s header towards the back post finds Lucas Pires as he taps home. But he’s clearly offside. Good play from Burnley.

Almost a goal for Spurs right away

Wow. Inside 30 seconds Spurs have a great chance to take the lead. A long ball forward drops over the head of Kyle Walker and he didn’t see Djed Spence behind him. He hooks the ball across goal but Burnley scramble it clear with Solanke lurking. Great direct start from Thomas Frank’s side.

Burnley lineup

Dubravka; Tuanzebe, Esteve, Humphreys; Walker, Florentino, Ugochukwu, Pires; Edwards, Broja, Anthony

Tottenham Hotspur lineup

Vicario; Danso, Romero, Van de Ven; Porro, Gallagher, Bissouma, Spence; Odobert, Xavi; Solanke

Burnley team news, focus

Josh Cullen is out for the season which is a huge blow as he is the captain and heartbeat of this Burnley side from midfield. Zian Flemming could be fit to return and give Parker another option up top. Burnley will look to keep it tight and pounce on the counter.

Tottenham Hotspur team news, focus

Spurs are without Dejan Kulusevski, James Maddison, Richarlison and Mohammed Kudus as their attacking options remain limited. Having Dominic Solanke back fit and leading the line is a huge help though. But Ben Davies and Lucas Bergvall have also gone done with injuries recently as Frank is using the versatility of the players he has available impressively.

Burnley vs Tottenham Hotspur preview

Spurs secured a huge midweek Champions League win against Borussia Dortmund, as they’re in the top eight of the table with one game to go. Frank has seen some of the pressure ease on him, for now, but there’s no way Spurs can lose this game at Burnley and make it three defeats on the spin in the league.

Burnley haven’t won any of their last 13 Premier League games and have lost nine of those, but they have picked up impressive draws against Manchester United and Liverpool in their last two outings. However, Scott Parker’s side are still in the relegation zone and eight points from safety with games running out.

Burnley vs Tottenham Hotspur prediction

This feels like Spurs will be full of confidence and get the win they need to kick on from here. Burnley 0-2 Tottenham Hotspur.

How to watch Burnley vs Tottenham Hotspur live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10am ET Saturday (January 24)

Venue: Turf Moor — Burnley, Lancashire

TV Channel: USA

Streaming: Watch on USA Network