When is the FA Cup quarterfinal draw? How to watch live, details, time, dates

  
Published March 5, 2026 12:03 PM

The FA Cup quarterfinal draw should be absolutely stacked with incredible games as plenty of Premier League giants remain in the tournament.

Heading into the fifth round, 11 Premier League teams make up the last 16 with a couple of third-tier teams and three teams from the second-tier completing the lineup. Will a giant win it all? Or will we see another fairytale winner like Crystal Palace last season?

Below is everything you need to know about the FA Cup quarterfinal draw, with full details on when it’s taking place, where you can watch it and more.

When will the FA Cup quarterfinal games be played?

The FA Cup quarterfinals will be played on the weekend of Saturday, April 4 with games also likely to be played on Sunday, April 5.

When will the FA Cup quarterfinal draw take place?

The FA Cup quarterfinal draw is expected to take place at approximately 2:30pm ET on Monday March 9, ahead of West Ham hosting Brentford in the final game of the fifth round.

How to watch FA Cup quarterfinal draw live, stream link

You will be able to watch the draw live on TNT Sports’ YouTube channel, here.