Two-start pitchers: Cam Schlittler headlines a group of stellar options as we wrap up the month of May

Hello and welcome to the ninth installment of our weekly two-start pitcher article for the 2026 MLB season.

I will be here every Friday to highlight some of the best two-start pitcher options in fantasy baseball leagues for the upcoming week providing my insights and recommendations on which options should be started or benched.

It’s crazy that we’re already more than a quarter of the way through the 2026 season. It seems like we just started.

We now have actual actionable data that we can use to make decisions on these pitchers, as most of them have taken the mound more than six times already. A pitcher can get lucky and post quality results despite poor underlying numbers through a couple of starts, but it’s much more difficult to sustain that over a longer stretch of time.

This is a living document, so we’ll update the options below as the weekend moves along.

Before we get into it, we’ll start with a couple of notes on situations that may be unresolved or teams that may not have a two-start pitcher lined up for the upcoming week:

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Someone is going to start for the Tigers on Monday and will be likely to make two starts next week (vs. Angels, at White Sox), but as of now there’s no confirmation on who that will be. Keider Montero is lined up to pitch in Sunday’s series finale against the Orioles, but Troy Melton is eligible to come off the injured list on that day and could start instead. That would push Montero back to Monday and give him the two-start week, making him a solid streaming option. It’s also possible that Melton could simply start on Monday and get the two starts himself, in which case he’s the arm that you would want to add.

We also don’t know who may be taking the mound twice for the Royals next week for a tough two-start week (vs. Yankees, at Rangers). Bailey Falter started a bullpen game the last time this spot in the rotation came around and it’s possible he logs bulk innings in this one. Regardless of who takes the hill here, the matchups are enough to avoid any sketchy streaming options. We’ll update here if we get any clarity throughout the weekend.

As usual, no one on the Dodgers is expected to pitch twice next week as they’ll play six games and are currently rolling with a six-man rotation. Eric Lauer is slotting into the rotation on Tuesday against the Rockies and makes for a strong streaming option for his single-start week though. He’ll need to pitch well there in order to hold off River Ryan who is pushing for a promotion with his strong showing at Triple-A Oklahoma City.

Going Twice…

Note: Probable pitchers as of May 22 and are subject to change.

American League

▶ Strong Plays

Cam Schlittler, Yankees, RHP (at Royals, at Athletics)

Anyone who thought that Schlittler was pitching above his head and that his dominant 14 starts to finish the 2025 season couldn’t be repeated has to be floored that he has gone out and been even better through 11 starts to open the 2026 campaign. He has been perhaps the best pitcher in baseball to this point, going 6-2 with a ridiculous 1.50 ERA, 0.86 WHIP and a 75/13 K/BB ratio across 66 innings. His 2.61 xFIP and 2.62 xERA show that while he may not be quite this exceptional, he absolutely deserves the success that he has been having. The matchup against the A’s in West Sacramento to finish the week is a tough spot, but Schlittler remains one of the best options on the board this week and should be started in every single league without question.

Trey Yesavage, Blue Jays, RHP (vs. Marlins, at Orioles)

Yesavage has been as good as advertised through his first five starts on the season, with a microscopic 1.07 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and a 29/8 K/BB ratio over 25 1/3 frames. As long as he’s healthy enough to take the mound, he should be an automatic start in all fantasy lineups until he gives us a reason to think otherwise. This week he gets the added benefit of an extra start and two strong matchups to boot, making him one of the top overall plays on the board.

Ranger Suarez, Red Sox, LHP (vs. Braves, at Guardians)

Suarez has been an invaluable addition to the Red Sox’ rotation this season, registering a stellar 2.40 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and a 43/14 K/BB ratio across 48 2/3 innings through his first nine starts. The matchups are tough this week, as both the Braves and Guardians hit left-handed pitching extremely well, but Suarez has been so good that he still belongs in lineups. Just be prepared that the elite ratios he has produced to this point of the season could potentially take a step back this week.

Joe Ryan, Twins, RHP (at White Sox, at Pirates)

There’s always the looming threat of re-injury to worry about anytime that Ryan takes the mound, but as long as he’s healthy and making starts for the Twins, he should continue to be started in all fantasy leagues each week. This week lines up particularly well with road matchups against the White Sox and Pirates. Look for him to continue to post strong ratios and strikeout numbers while dropping in the occasional victory.

Zebby Matthews, Twins, RHP (at White Sox, at Pirates)

Since rejoining the Twins’ rotation, Matthews has pitched like he wants to keep his spot for the duration of the season. He has registered a 1.38 ERA, 0.77 WHIP and an 11/1 K/BB ratio over 13 innings through his first two starts and looks like he’s pitching with a purpose. The matchups line up well for him this week as well, making him an outstanding streaming option in all league sizes.

Bryce Miller, Mariners, RHP (at Athletics, vs. Diamondbacks)

Miller has been outstanding in two starts since returning from the injured list, giving up just two runs over 11 innings (1.64 ERA) while posting a 1.00 WHIP and a 10/2 K/BB ratio. Taking on the A’s at Sutter Health Park in West Sacramento isn’t ideal, but it’s not enough of a reason to shy away from using a strong option for a two-start week. Miller can be started with confidence in all formats.

▶ Decent Plays

Kyle Bradish, Orioles, RHP (vs. Rays, vs. Blue Jays)

Bradish has been a bit of an enigma this season. We had come to expect over the years that whenever he was healthy enough to take the mound, the results would be excellent and that hasn’t quite been the case so far. He sits at 2-6 with a disappointing 4.13 ERA and 1.51 WHIP. The strikeouts have been there, but that’s been about it so far. He has looked better recently, giving up just five runs over 18 1/3 innings over his last three starts while punching out six or more batters in each. I’d definitely roll with him here in all leagues this week.

Griffin Jax, Rays, RHP (at Orioles, vs. Angels)

So far, so good for Jax in his transition to the Rays’ rotation. Through his first five starts while getting stretched out he has posted a 1.42 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and a 14/8 K/BB ratio over 19 innings of work. He has gone five innings in each of his last two outings, so overall workload shouldn’t be a concern any longer, making Jax a nice streaming option in a pair of positive matchups against the Orioles and the Angels.

Spencer Miles, Blue Jays, RHP (vs. Marlins, at Orioles)

The Rule-5 selection has been functioning in a bulk role for the Blue Jays as of late and continues to find all sorts of success. He has gone at least three innings in each of his last three outings and hasn’t allowed a run in any of them while posting a 13/3 K/BB ratio across those 11 innings. That includes 4 2/3 innings of scoreless ball against the Yankees in New York his last time out. He’s a difficult streaming option in single start weeks due to the limited workload, but in a two-start week with strong matchups fantasy managers can surely take advantage. He’s a sneaky good option in both 15 and 12-team leagues.

Anthony Kay, White Sox, LHP (vs. Twins, vs. Tigers)

The 31-year-old southpaw has quietly put together a really nice stretch in which he has allowed two earned runs or fewer in four straight starts heading into this week. He now gets to take on two struggling offenses at home, which should set him up extremely well. I know that he’s difficult to trust, but Kay looks like an outstanding streaming option this week and someone that I would be going out of my way to pick up anywhere that he’s available.

Tanner Bibee, Guardians, RHP (vs. Nationals, vs. Red Sox)

Bibee has actually done a nice job for the Guardians through 11 starts on the season, posting a 3.75 ERA and a 1.25 WHIP with 52 punchouts over 60 innings of work. It’s an absolute travesty that he sits at 0-6 on the year and has gotten little in the way of run support from the Guardians. I feel a correction coming this week, as Bibee should get off the schneid and secure his first win of the season. He’s an easy start in all leagues this week.

Shane Baz, Orioles, RHP (vs. Rays, vs. Blue Jays)

Baz has really struggled in his first season with the Orioles, registering a 4.87 ERA and 1.45 WHIP across 57 1/3 innings through his first 10 starts while tallying just one victory. The matchups are a wash this week, as the Rays have been one of the best teams in baseball against right-handed pitching while the Jays sit near the bottom of the pack. Baz pitched very well in a revenge game against those same Rays his last time out though, so perhaps he can replicate that magic here. He should be good for double digits in strikeouts over the course of the week and there’s a decent chance he picks up that second victory as well. I’d be comfortable starting him in both 15 and 12-team formats.

Sean Burke, White Sox, RHP (vs. Twins, vs. Tigers)

Burke’s overall numbers on the season look alright at a glance, but there have been some cracks in the facade as of late. He hasn’t made it through five innings in any of his last three starts, giving up 12 runs over 13 1/3 innings during that stretch. The matchups look terrific on paper this week, so it’s really a battle of a stoppable force meeting a moveable object. Whether or not you want to try to roll with him to add volume in wins and strikeouts ultimately depends on your risk tolerance.

Kumar Rocker, Rangers, RHP (vs. Astros, vs. Royals)

While he has struggled with his command at times, Rocker has at least shown that he belongs in the Rangers’ rotation this season, sporting a 3.60 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and a 37/20 K/BB ratio over his first 45 innings. He delivered his best start of the season his last time out, with seven strikeouts over 7 2/3 innings of shutout baseball against the Rockies at Coors Field. That’s after throwing five scoreless frames against the Diamondbacks in his previous start. I’d be fine trying to ride the hot hand here in a couple of decent matchups at home.

▶ At Your Own Risk

Jack Kochanowicz, Angels, RHP (at Tigers, at Rays)

Kochanowicz had shown signs that he was making some legitimate strides this year until he was lit up for six runs in back-to-back starts against the Blue Jays and Dodgers. He rebounded to have a decent outing his last time out though and he starts his upcoming two-start week with a dream matchup against a Tigers’ squad that can’t score runs at the moment. There’s always going to be ratio risk involved if you’re streaming a guy like Kochanowicz, but I actually like the way that things line up for him this week. I’d roll the dice in 15-teamers for sure and I may even gamble in 12’s if I needed the extra volume.

Aaron Civale, Athletics, RHP (vs. Mariners, vs. Yankees)

Surprisingly, Civale has done a decent job through his first 10 starts with the Athletics this season. He sits at 5-1 with a respectable 3.31 ERA, though his 1.39 WHIP and 37 strikeouts in 51 2/3 innings leave a lot to be desired. If he were on the road, or the matchups were better, I may even throw caution to the wind and recommend streaming him here. I can’t in good conscience do so though when he’s making two starts at Sutter Health Park and one of them is against the Yankees. If your ratios are already in shambles and all you care about is chasing volume in wins and strikeouts, you can go ahead, otherwise I’d stay away.

Mike Burrows, Astros, RHP (at Rangers, vs. Brewers)

Despite the fact that he has good stuff, Burrows has struggled to put it all together at the big league level. Through 10 starts with the Astros he sports a miserable 5.75 ERA and 1.53 WHIP while pacing the American League with his six losses. Everyone thought he turned the corner a few starts ago when he shut out the Reds in Cincinnati over seven innings, only to come back and get bombed for seven runs in 5 2/3 against the Mariners. I still think there is some mixed league viability to be had here long-term, but I wouldn’t be starting Burrows in any leagues until we start to see the results improve.

Tatsuya Imai, Astros, RHP (at Rangers, vs. Brewers)

Imai’s transition to Major League Baseball has been a struggle, as the right-hander has pitched to a cringe-inducing 8.31 ERA, 1.79 WHIP and a 21/14 K/BB ratio over 17 1/3 innings through his first five starts. I think the talent is there for him to succeed, but there’s no reason that fantasy managers should be trusting him until he shows that he can get consistent outs at this level. Imai should be avoided in all leagues this week.

National League

▶ Strong Plays

Chris Sale, Braves, LHP (at Red Sox, at Reds)

Sale has been an absolute monster for the Braves and for fantasy managers this season, registering a scintillating 1.89 ERA, 0.87 WHIP and a 72/14 K/BB ratio over 62 innings through his first 10 starts. He’s locked into fantasy lineups every week regardless of matchups, so just sit back and enjoy the added volume from a two-start week. He’s one of the top overall plays on the board this week.

Jacob Misiorowski, Brewers, RHP (vs. Cardinals, at Astros)

We thought that we were going to get a two-start week from Misiorowski last week until the Brewers adjusted their rotation. Not to worry though, as he’ll make up for it with a two-start week this time around. The flame-throwing right-hander has been unbelievable this season, posting a 1.89 ERA, 0.88 WHIP and a jaw-dropping 88/18 K/BB ratio across his first 57 innings of work. He should be started in 100 percent of leagues each and every week, so there’s no actionable item here. He could challenge for 20 strikeouts in this two-start week and could easily finish as the SP1 overall for the week.

Chase Burns, Reds, RHP (at Mets, vs. Braves)

Burns has been absolutely exceptional through his first 10 starts on the season, compiling a minuscule 1.83 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and a 64/18 K/BB ratio over 59 innings while notching six victories. Look for those good times to continue this week in a two-start week that includes a road tilt against the Mets. Finishing up the week with the Braves at home is a tough task, but all it does is lower Burns’ overall ceiling for the week. He’s still one of the top plays on the board for this juicy two-start week.

Ben Brown, Cubs, RHP (at Pirates, at Cardinals)

Whether it has been out of the bullpen or since his move to the rotation, Brown has been electric whenever he has taken the hill this season. He finally worked five innings and got up to 82 pitches his last time out, so we shouldn’t have to worry about workload concerns any longer. Expect him to pile up strikeouts across these two starts with a terrific shot at earning a victory while posting elite ratios. Brown is an excellent option this week and should be started in all leagues without hesitation.

Nolan McLean, Mets, RHP (vs. Reds, vs. Marlins)

He only has two victories to his name so far this season, but McLean has pitched very well for the Mets through his first 10 starts, compiling a 3.57 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and a 69/17 K/BB ratio across 58 innings of work. The Reds and Marlins both struggle against right-handed pitching, setting him up for continued success this week. He’s a weekly start each week regardless of matchups, but makes for a particularly strong option for this upcoming two-start showcase.

Jesús Luzardo, Phillies, LHP (at Padres, at Dodgers)

After an absolutely brutal start to the 2026 campaign, we have seen Luzardo start to find his form over his last six starts. While he mixed in one inexplicable disaster in a home tilt against the Rockies, Luzardo has allowed two earned runs or fewer in five of his last six outings and has looked much more like the ace that fantasy managers thought they were getting when they called his name on draft day. Taking on the Dodgers in Los Angeles is obviously a brutal spot to finish the week, but it’s not enough to sit Luzardo for a two-start week. He should be started in

all leagues.

Braxton Ashcraft, Pirates, RHP (vs. Cubs, vs. Twins)

Ashcraft has been a revelation in the Pirates’ rotation so far this season, posting a brilliant 2.89 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and a 65/16 K/BB ratio across 62 1/3 innings through his first 10 starts. With a pair of solid matchups at home on tap for this week, I expect that dominance to continue. He should keep his ratios in check and should eclipse double digit strikeouts, making him a strong option in all league sizes once again this week.

▶ Decent Plays

Landen Roupp, Giants, RHP (vs. Diamondbacks, at Rockies)

Landen Roupp has been superb for the Giants through his first 10 starts on the season, compiling a 3.27 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and a 61/21 K/BB ratio across his 55 innings. He has given up one run or fewer in six of those 10 starts and hasn’t given up more than five runs in any start this season. The only thing holding him back from being a strong play this week is the matchup at Coors Field over the weekend. He’s still fine to start in all league sizes, just do so knowing that there’s added ratio risk waiting for you on Sunday.

Michael McGreevy, Cardinals, RHP (at Brewers, vs. Cubs)

Despite his limited strikeout rate, McGreevy has been outstanding for the Cardinals this year. Through 10 starts he holds a 2.40 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and a 37/12 K/BB ratio over 56 1/3 innings. The matchups are tough this week, but nothing that McGreevy can’t handle. He’s an easy start in all leagues.

Merrill Kelly, Diamondbacks, RHP (at Giants, at Mariners)

If you simply glanced at Kelly’s overall numbers on the season, there isn’t a whole lot to be excited about from a fantasy perspective with a troublesome 5.71 ERA and 1.51 WHIP across 41 innings. He has rounded into form lately though, allowing just five runs total over 22 innings in his last three starts, which included a complete game gem against the Rockies at Coors Field. The matchups don’t get much better than this either, making Kelly a very strong streaming option for the upcoming week in leagues of all sizes.

Edward Cabrera, Cubs, RHP (at Pirates, at Cardinals)

Cabrera has been more of an innings eater than a true difference maker in the Cubs’ rotation so far this season, posting a 4.00 ERA and 1.35 WHIP over 54 innings in his first 10 starts. He’s coming off a really tough start against the Brewers where he needed 60 pitches to get through three innings. The matchups are tougher than you would expect, as the Pirates have raked against right-handed pitching this season and the Cardinals’ offense ranks in the upper half of the league against them as well. As long as you temper your expectations, I think he’s a fine option to roll with in both 15 and 12-team formats this week.

Carmen Mlodzinski, Pirates, RHP (vs. Cubs, vs. Twins)

Mlodzinski has done a decent job in his transition to the Pirates’ rotation this season, registering a 3.96 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and a 44/17 K/BB ratio over 50 innings in 10 appearances (eight starts). He’s the type of pitcher that you don’t mind using in deeper leagues when he gets a two-start week where the matchups aren’t terrible, and that’s exactly the situation that we’re looking at here. The Cubs are good against right-handed pitching, but he gets to face them at home which mitigates the ratio risk and increases his chances of earning a victory. He then draws a strong matchup against the Twins, also in Pittsburgh. I think he’s fine to use as a streaming option in both 15 and 12-team formats.

▶ At Your Own Risk

Griffin Canning, Padres, RHP (vs. Phillies, at Nationals)

As anticipated, Canning has struggled to find consistency on the mound after working his way back following last season’s Achilles surgery. Through four starts he holds a troublesome 9.00 ERA, 1.81 WHIP and a 19/10 K/BB ratio over 16 frames. If there’s any glimmer of hope here, it’s that he pitched well his last time out, striking out seven over five innings of one-run baseball against the White Sox. The Phillies are much less fearsome against right-handed pitching, though the Nationals have been crushing the ball against everyone this season. It’s not the worst gamble if you’re looking to pick up ground in wins and strikeouts, just understand that the ratio risk is very real here.

Zack Littell, Nationals, RHP (at Guardians, vs. Padres)

Starting Littell for a two-start week is one of those things that always sounds like a good idea at the start, only to see him give up five runs over four innings in his first start, making you completely regret giving him a chance in the first place. The Guardians and Padres both struggle against right-handed pitching, so I get the appeal of wanting to go back to the well here. With the Nationals’ powerful offense, there’s even a chance that he sneaks out a win in one of these starts. Just understand that he has a 5.43 ERA and 1.45 WHIP for a reason. Best of luck.

Janson Junk, Marlins, RHP (at Blue Jays, at Mets)

Junk started out the season strong in the Marlins’ rotation but has fallen on extremely hard times as of late, getting shelled for 15 runs over 10 2/3 innings by the Rays and Braves his last two times out. I’d like to be able to recommend him as a streaming option given his overall body of work, but it’s really difficult to trust anyone that has given up seven runs or more in back-to-back starts. If you’re desperate in 15-teamers and want to roll the dice, go ahead. Otherwise, I’d stay away from this one.

Kyle Freeland, Rockies, LHP (at Dodgers, vs. Giants)

We’re going to stick with our year-long theme of “Never Rockies” here. It’s a split week, and the home start comes against the Giants, which isn’t a terrible spot. The problem here is that the road start is about as bad of a draw as you can possibly get, having to battle the Dodgers in Los Angeles. It’s also worth noting that Freeland has been obliterated over his last five starts and now holds a 7.04 ERA and 1.70 WHIP on the season. Easy pass in all leagues.