Michael Carrick named new permanent Manchester United manager

Manchester United have confirmed that Michael Carrick has signed a two-year contract to become their manager on a permanent basis.

Carrick took charge on an interim basis in January with United struggling for confidence and results under Ruben Amorim.

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In 16 games he has led United to 11 wins, three draws and two defeats, propelling them to a third-place finish in the Premier League and Champions League qualification.

The former United midfielder, who was instrumental over several years for Sir Alex Ferguson as he tasted glory in the Premier League, Champions League and won many other trophies, was delighted to be given the opportunity to manage the club he loves on a permanent basis. (JPW)

Michael Carrick statement

“From the moment that I arrived here 20 years ago, I felt the magic of Manchester United,” Carrick said.

“Carrying the responsibility of leading our special football club fills me with immense pride.

“Throughout the past five months, this group of players have shown they can reach the standards of resilience, togetherness and determination that we demand here.

“Now it’s time to move forward together again, with ambition and a clear sense of purpose. Manchester United and our incredible supporters deserve to be challenging for the biggest honors again.”

Michael Carrick is the ‘risky safe’ pick for Manchester United

Vibes are high in the Manchester United group, and that’s reason alone to appoint Carrick. His willingness to agree a two-year deal limits the financial risk to the club and also shows an eagerness to take the gig over safety.

Carrick has the support of a talent group of players and will know their strengths and weaknesses heading into a full summer of preparation for a return to silverware through one of four competitions.

There have been some trophies since Sir Alex Ferguson stepped aside in 2013 including a Europa League/League Cup double under Jose Mourinho, FA Cups for Louis van Gaal and Erik ten Hag, and a League Cup for ten Hag as well. Mourinho’s win percentage as United’s boss wasn’t too far off Ferguson’s number, either.

Carrick will feel duty-bound to deliver more to United, and his results this season have been exceptional. The performances haven’t always matched the results, however, outside of effort and Bruno Fernandes’ magnum opus of a season. Act II (or Permanent Act I) will ask him to show a lot more. Here’s hoping he can flex those muscles because the Premier League is better when United has a shot to win things. (NM)