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How to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton live: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction

  
Published May 22, 2026 10:22 AM

Tottenham Hotspur have taken their relegation fight to the final day of the 2025-26 season (Sunday, 11 am ET), needing just a point at home against Everton to stay in the Premier League next season.

WATCH Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton

Spurs (17th) sit two points clear of rivals West Ham in 18th, but with a goal difference vastly superior to the Hammers (-10 to -22), a draw will do. Notably, Spurs have only won two PL games at home all season — opening day in August, and their last one on Dec. 6 (0W-4D-6L since). Roberto De Zerbi’s side has been incredibly short on attacking quality (and depth) in recent weeks due to injuries, but the Italian revealed a bit of good news on that front on Friday, regarding midfielder James Maddison and forward Dominic Solanke. “Maddison is available. It’s always tough to decide before the game how many minutes he can play. … Solanke is available for selection. We have to decide if he starts in the first XI or not.”

Everton are firmly entrenched for a mid-table finish in David Moyes’ first full season back in charge. After fighting relegation down to the very end three seasons in a row, Moyes has taken the Toffees to 13th and 12th (currently) in just 18 months.

See below for everything you need to know about Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton.

How to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton live, stream link and start time

Kickoff time: 11 am ET Sunday (May 24)
Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium — London
TV Channel: NBC
Streaming: Watch live on NBC.com

Spurs team news, focus

OUT: Cristian Romero (knee), Xavi Simons (knee), Mohammed Kudus (thigh), Dejan Kulusevski (knee), Wilson Odobert (knee)

Everton team news, focus

OUT: Jarrad Branthwaite (hamstring), Jack Grealish (foot) | QUESTIONABLE: Idrissa Gueye (undisclosed)

Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton prediction

Just survive. Spurs 2-2 Everton.