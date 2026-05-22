How to watch Brighton vs Manchester United live: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction

Manchester United have already secured their place in next season’s UEFA Champions League, but Brighton could join them if things fall their way on the final day of the 2025-26 Premier League season on Sunday (11 am ET).

WATCH — Brighton vs Manchester United

Firstly, Brighton (7th) must beat Man United to reach 56 points on the season. Secondly, Bournemouth (6th) must lose to Nottingham Forest. Thirdly, Liverpool (5th) must beat Brentford. Finally, Aston Villa (4th), fresh off their Europa League parade and celebrations, must lose to Manchester City. That combination of results would see Liverpool finish 4th and Villa fall to 5th, which would mean that the PL’s bonus Champions League spot (for 5th place) would trickle down to 6th, where Brighton would be just ahead of Bournemouth on goal difference. The Seagulls could also end up missing out on Europe altogether, if they lose and Chelsea (8th) and/or Brentford (9th) are both victorious.

Man United have only been beaten once away from home since Michael Carrick was put in charge (permanently on Friday), and though they can finish no higher or lower than 3rd regardless of Sunday’s result, the Red Devils will hardly roll over as certain individuals make their case for a place in the team next season. United have won 11 of 16 games under Carrick (11W-3D-2L). Midfielder Bruno Fernandes, with 20 assists this season, needs one more to set a new PL record all by himself and go ahead of legends Thierry Henry (2002-03) and Kevin De Bruyne (2019-20).

See below for everything you need to know about Brighton vs Manchester United.

How to watch Brighton vs Manchester United live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 11 am ET Sunday (May 24)

Venue: Amex Stadium — Brighton & Hove

TV Channel: Peacock

Streaming: Stream live on Peacock

Brighton team news, focus

OUT: Kaoru Mitoma (hamstring), Stefanos Tzimas (knee), Adam Webster | QUESTIONABLE: Mats Wieffer

Man United team news, focus

OUT: Matthijs de Light (back) | QUESTIONABLE: Benjamin Sesko (leg)

Brighton vs Manchester United prediction

One last moment of magic from Bruno breaks Brighton hearts on the Champions League front, but they still sneak into Europe thanks to results elsewhere. Brighton 2-2 Man United.