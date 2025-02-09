Nico Gonzalez injury update — Pep Guardiola on injury to Manchester City midfielder at Leyton Orient

When it rains it pours, and in the case of Nico Gonzalez’s Manchester City debut we’re not simply talking about the wet conditions at Gaughan Group Stadium.

The Porto star, 23 was a big money buy on Deadline Day and had barely played quarter-hour at Leyton Orient in City’s FA Cup fourth round tie when O’s winger Sonny Perkins stepped in front of the Spaniard.

It looked to be a foul, but the pain came a split-second later — just before Jamie Donley took the loose ball and pummeled the cross bar from nearly 50 yards, forcing an own goal from Man City goalkeeper Stefan Ortega.

There was no malice in the foul but the pain comes when Perkins lands on Gonzalez, catching the City man with his boot and his rear end as the full weight of the falling O’s winger landed on the prone Gonzalez.

Nico Gonzalez injury update

Pep Guardiola did not issue a detailed update on Gonzalez other than to acknowledge the rough nature of the incident.

“I think Nico got immediately what is the Premier League,” Guardiola said. “I know without VAR it’s more difficult because they are not used to it and I know it’s a League One side, but there were one or two [missed] actions. There’s a penalty [that wasn’t given]. I think Nico now understands perfectly what [English football] is. I don’t know how hard [the knock] is, but he could not continue.”

Guardiola’s City face Real Madrid on Tuesday in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League knockout round tie, and they could really do with Nico Gonzalez being available.