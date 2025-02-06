How to watch Manchester United vs Leicester live, FA Cup: Stream, TV, team news, prediction

Manchester United host Leicester City in an intriguing FA Cup fourth clash at Old Trafford on Friday.

Both teams need to win to boost confidence, but United boss Ruben Amorim really needs a good cup run to try and build momentum and belief in his ideas. United not only lost 2-0 at home against Crystal Palace on Sunday but they also lost influential defender Lisandro Martinez to an ACL injury. United have lost five of their last six home games in the Premier League and pressure is already building on Amorim, as United also failed to make a big push in the January window to back their new manager with only young wing-back Patrick Dorgu arriving to help the first team.

Ruud van Nistelrooy’s Leicester were hammered 4-0 at Everton last weekend as they’re in the relegation zone but are just two points from safety. The Foxes are so shaky defensively and have lost twice at Old Trafford already this season. Once in the Premier League 3-0 and once in the League Cup 5-2. Van Nistelrooy was in charge of United on an interim basis for both of those wins and the Dutchman will get a warm reception on his return to United.

How to watch Manchester United vs Leicester City live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 3pm ET Friday (February 7)

Venue: Old Trafford — Manchester

TV/Streaming: ESPN+

Manchester United team news, focus

United’s issues at the back continue with Martinez joining Evans and Shaw on the sidelines. Amorim is likely to go with his strongest possible team, but who will play up front? Last weekend he didn’t start Rasmus Hojlund or Joshua Zirkzee as holding midfielder Kobbie Mainoo was up top as a false nine. Amorim is trying desperately to find some kind of creativity and spark in the final third, while also keeping the defensive balance as his team remain extremely vulnerable on the counter. Not a great combo.

OUT: Mason Mount (thigh), Luke Shaw (foot), Jonny Evans (muscular), Lisandro Martinez (knee)

Leicester City team news, focus

Ruud van Nistelrooy’s side are decent on the counter but defensively they were caught out by three long balls over the top and through the middle in the first half at Everton last weekend. But the weekend before they won at Tottenham, so there’s quality in this Leicester side and with Vardy, Ayew, Mavididi, Daka and El Khannouss around, they have plenty of speed and options in attack. Wilfred Ndidi returning from injury is huge for the Foxes.

OUT: Ricardo Pereira (thigh), Abdul Fatawu (knee - out for season)

Manchester United vs Leicester City prediction

United have had Leicester’s number this season but confidence is really low right now for Amorim’s side. They’ll get the job done because Bruno Fernandes, Amad Diallo or Alejandro Garnacho will probably come up with the goods late on, but don’t expect this to be comfortable. Manchester United 2-1 Leicester City.