Ruben Amorim reaction — ‘Today was not a good day’ despite Manchester United comeback in FA Cup win

Ruben Amorim was not happy with Manchester United’s performance in a comeback 2-1 win over Leicester City at Old Trafford in FA Cup fourth-round action on Friday.

Harry Maguire’s seemingly offside goal in stoppage time cued celebrations for the hosts, who labored in a moribund first half and looked anything like heavy favorites against Maguire’s old club.

Amorim was happy to advance to the fifth round, but that’s about it.

“A good result,” Amorim said. “We move forward to the next stage. We have a week to prepare, but today was not a good day.”

Amorim said he cannot worry about long-term targets like winning the FA Cup considering the club’s current form.

Ruben Amorim reaction — ‘The moment is not good enough’

“It was a good result, not a good performance,” Amorim said after the game. “I cannot focus just on saving the season or the momentum with a cup. It’s not the way I see football, it’s not the way I see Manchester United.

“I’m not thinking about the end of the season because the final is at the end of the season. I don’t care about that, I care about the moment and the moment is not good enough.”

He would not be led into comparisons to the glory days of Man United, when late goals in “Fergie time” became lore in club history.

“We have to believe it until the end, but this time has nothing to do with the time of Fergie.”

United’s next game is in the Premier League — 11:30am ET Sunday, February 16 at Tottenham Hotspur.